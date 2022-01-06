Petaluma Wetlands Alliance issues call for new docents

For the first time in two years, the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance is seeking new city-appointed docents to join its team of existing volunteers, helping to teach about the wetlands and conduct nature science activities in schools and out at Shollenberger Park. A mandatory Docent Training Course begins on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon, and continues for seven consecutive weeks on Thursday mornings.

The Petaluma Wetland Alliance supports Shollenberger Park and the other local wetland areas by supplying volunteer docents to work with 3rd graders, lead bird walks, restore the habitats, conduct research on birds and other wetlands animals and other activities.

Most of the trainings will be at the Community Center at Lucchesi Park, but two will be at Shollenberger Park. After that, trainees will have a chance to observe other docents and then conduct an activity on their own.

The course consists of lectures on wetlands, ecology, plants, birds, other wetlands animals and hands-on techniques used with school groups. Docents are asked to make a two-year, 20-hours-per-year commitment as a docent and asks that applicants pay $40 toward the cost of training materials.

To register visit petalumawetlands.org/become-a-volunteer, or email Anne Taylor at ataylor@petalumawetlands.org or call Anne at 707-774-6586.