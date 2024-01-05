Petaluma Wetlands Alliance seeks classroom docents for training in January

Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m., the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance is offering a seven-week training program to prepare volunteer docents to work with classrooms and children.

The PWA is a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about ecology and the importance of wetlands habitats.

Docent who take the program will be instructed in how to lead classroom activities, help to maintain local wetlands parks such as Shollenberger and Alman Marsh, and lead bird and nature walks.

To learn more or sign up for the training, call 707-774-6586 or visit PetalumaWetlands.org.