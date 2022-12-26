Petaluma Wetlands group seeks docents

Two years after COVID-19shut it down, a special program to teach Petaluma’s third-graders about our local wetlands is finally coming back — but it needs volunteer docents.

As part of its education program, the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance sends trained docents into classrooms to introduce kids to the wonders of Shollenberger Park, Alman Marsh and the Ellis Creek Wetlands. In a normal year, Petaluma’s eight-year-olds learn more about local wetlands than is known by many grownups.

“We haven’t done the schools for two years, due to COVID,” said Anne Taylor, Docent Development Chair. “So, we need to restart the program now.”

Third-graders are the ideal audience for the program, it turns out.

“They are old enough to learn,” said Taylor, “and very receptive to the subject.”

With plans to target about 16 schools in the spring, and another eight in the fall, the nonprofit organization needs to recruit and train five to ten new docents. Some will work with children while others help with such activities as tours, restoration, bird surveys and mitigation of invasive species.

In the school program, docents go into classrooms for a day and stoke the children’s interest in wetlands. The following day they take the kids out to Shollenberger Park for bird-watching and other activities.

During the classroom part, docents use a PowerPoint presentation to introduce the children to the birds, animals and plants in the wetlands. Various exercises teach the kids about bird feathers and beaks, as well as other features of wetlands fauna and flora.

The next day the class spends three hours in the wetlands, enjoying a nature walk and bird watching. They visit the central pond, which is brackish — a mix of salt and freshwater — as well as the pond’s side channels, which comprise a freshwater marsh. They also visit Alman Marsh, which is saltwater. In this way, they see how three different forms of water effect plant, animal and bird life.

The day ends with the dissection of owl pellets, the undigested parts of owl food. The pellets have been oven-dried to be sanitary. The kids pull them apart looking for tiny rodent skulls and bones.

“A few kids don’t want to touch them,” Taylor said.

Docent training is a done by various experts, including Len Nelson. Since 2006 he has been monitoring about sixty houses of tree swallows in the wetlands.

“I show the volunteers what I do, in case they are interested,” he said.

Starting in February, Nelson visually inspects the houses to evict any paper wasps or other creatures that may have moved in. Keeping a spreadsheet record on each house, he inspects the houses weekly and records how many eggs are laid, how many hatched, and how many fledglings leave the house. The work typically goes on until the end of July.

Nelson says volunteers with little or no knowledge of birds should not shy away from volunteer work with the Alliance.

“Everyone has to start at some point,” he said.

Besides the pleasure of being outdoors and associating with the public, volunteers get to mix with knowledgeable bird watchers who can teach them a lot about the great variety of bird life in local wetlands.

“There is a lot of satisfaction for the docents,” Taylor said.

Wetlands are transitional zones between uplands and large bodies of water — in Petaluma’s case, San Pablo Bay, a tidal estuary forming the northern extension of San Francisco Bay. The biological productivity of Bay Area wetlands is among the highest of any ecosystem in the world. Of the nearly 400 species of birds found in California, about 75 percent are migratory and depend on marshes and ponds for shelter and food during migration.

In addition to marshes, Petaluma wetlands have seasonal ponds that contain rainwater in the wet season but tend to dry up during the summer. The central pond in Shollenberger Park is seasonal and somewhat brackish because it gets recharged with river water during river dredging every few years.

An important part of Petaluma’s wetlands are “polishing” wetlands that treat water released from Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility, Petaluma’s wastewater treatment plant. Besides rendering the wastewater fit for use on parks, golf courses, and farm fields, polishing ponds greatly reduce the use of potable water for these tasks. Hardly distinguishable from natural marshes, the ponds provide an excellent habitat for bird life.

That Petaluma has polishing ponds is due to the creation of the Alliance two decades ago. As a grassroots campaign, it pushed the city to purchase Gray’s Ranch — the site today of both the treatment plan and the polishing ponds — in 2004.

“For over 20 years,” said John Shribb, president of the Alliance, “this group of mostly retirees interested in birds and wetlands have educated the public, especially school children, about the importance of maintaining a biodiverse habitat.”

Shollenberger Park is ranked as the most popular park in Petaluma for good reason, Shribb pointed out.

“Several hundred people take the two-mile trek every day,” he said. “Inspired by the connection to sky, water, plants, birds, and animals, many finish feeling refreshed, with a sense of tranquility.”

Docent training will begin Jan. 12, continuing for seven consecutive Thursday mornings. Trainees will meet at the Petaluma Community Center in Lucchesi Park. For more information, go to petalumawetlands.org.