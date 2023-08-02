Petaluma wineries educate, fundraise

The Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance “Wind to Wine” festival, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m., still has regular tickets available. However, VIP tickets are already sold out for the noon entry.

General admission guests will still have plenty of time to choose samples of over 100 hyper-local wines from over two dozen wineries. All the wineries are affiliated with, and are celebrating, the Petaluma Gap American Viticultural Area, which is a specially designated area for winemaking based around our unique climate. Even wineries that are not located directly within the AVA have recognized the marketability of sourcing their grapes from Petaluma Gap vineyards in order to be able to add “Petaluma Gap” to their labels.

Guests at the event will also enjoy cheese pairings by Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese, bread from Della Fattoria, savory bites from Sally Tomatoes, and wine-infused chocolates from none other than Petaluma’s Bert’s Desserts. Visit www.petalumagap.com for more information about this incredible organization – which allows non-winery general public members to join – as well as to buy your tickets for the Wind to Wine festival.

Uncorking Miracles

Brooks Note Winery will hold a fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to help fight childhood blindness. Sparking this effort locally is Lia, granddaughter of longtime Rotarians and Petalumans Carol and Jeff England. Lia suffers from Usher Syndrome, which likely to get worse with age, unless a cure can be found.

As explained in the July 28 Argus-Courier story “A family seeks a cure for Usher Syndrome,” Lia’s parents started the nonprofit Save Sight Now (www.savesightnow.org) several years ago in order to help fund further research and hopefully bring childhood blindness to an end.

Admission is $30 and includes wine and charcuterie, both of which we have tried before and found to be excellent. There will also be a silent auction. RSVPs are requested by emailing carol.england@comcast.net or calling 707-799-4801, however, admission can be paid at the door at 426 Petaluma Blvd. N.

A Keller tour

Keller Estate Winery is holding their Vineyard Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon – your chance to be there at the beginning of the winemaking process by seeing what it takes to ready a vineyard for the upcoming harvest.

Join owner Ana Keller – who was the major driving force behind the Petaluma Gap receiving an AVA declaration – and vineyard manager Javier, who will treat guests to an “in-depth conversation and experience at our La Cruz Vineyard on the steps needed to take on the last few weeks before harvest begins.”

Guests are limited to 20 people, who for $100 can walk the vineyards with Javier and Ana, asking all the questions they want, and at the end of the day will take home a bottle of Keller Estate wine. Visit www.kellerestate.com for more information.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.