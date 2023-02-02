Petaluma Woman’s Club hosts PHS Jazz Band

Local lovers of jazz music are more than familiar with the Petaluma High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Cliff Eveland.

You’ll have a special opportunity to hear the band on Thursday, Feb. 16, when the Petaluma Woman’s Club hosts a special concert on the stage of their historic clubhouse at 518 B St.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $30.

Advance reservations required at membership@petalumawomansclub.com or by calling Colleen Mahoney at 415-517-0912.