Petaluma Woman’s Club hosts PHS Jazz Band

Local ensemble to play on stage at historic venue|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 2, 2023, 5:45AM

Local lovers of jazz music are more than familiar with the Petaluma High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Cliff Eveland.

You’ll have a special opportunity to hear the band on Thursday, Feb. 16, when the Petaluma Woman’s Club hosts a special concert on the stage of their historic clubhouse at 518 B St.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $30.

Advance reservations required at membership@petalumawomansclub.com or by calling Colleen Mahoney at 415-517-0912.

