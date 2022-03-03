Petaluma women and their ‘Steeds of Steel’

National Women's History Month , celebrating and highlighting the contributions of women in local, national and world history, sprung from Women’s History Day , which was declared in Sonoma County in 1978. Now celebrated during the month of March in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, the earliest efforts to declare a day for women’s history (then, in 1980, a week, then, in 1987, a month) were carried out by Sonoma County’s National Women's History Alliance . The National Women’s History theme for 2022 is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.”

On July 4, 1896, Petaluma found itself being touted as the new “bicycling Mecca” of the West Coast, as a reported 6,000 people turned out for the annual divisional meet of the League of American Wheelmen at the city’s new Wheelman Park.

Among the 18 cycling teams from around Northern California that had gathered to compete were two teams comprised entirely of women — San Francisco’s Alpha Cycling Club and Petaluma’s own “women of the wheel,” the Mercury Cyclists.

Their presence exemplified the greatest social disruption spawned by the 1890’s bicycling craze: Women were no longer dependent upon men for their transportation.

“Let me tell you what I think of bicycling,” Susan B. Anthony told New York World reporter Nellie Bly in 1896. “I think it has done more to emancipate women than anything else in the world. It gives women a feeling of freedom and self-reliance. I stand and rejoice every time I see a woman ride by on a wheel ... the picture of free, untrammeled womanhood.”

Female liberation was one of the unexpected outcomes of the new “safety bicycle” introduced in the early 1890s, and called the “freedom machine” by suffragists. Its predecessor, the high-wheel bicycle, had been strictly a masculine pursuit. Nicknamed the “boneshaker,” its enormous front wheel and small back wheel were made of rubber-lined wood, making it a dangerous ride on bumpy roads.

The safety, with its two equal-sized wheels and inflated rubber tires, not only provided a smoother ride but was easier to mount, making cycling accessible to everyone, including a woman in a dress.

Petaluma’s first safety bicycles went on sale the fall of 1892 at Joe Steiger’s Gunsmith Shop on Main Street, across from current day Putnam Plaza. The following year, a group of young men led by Frank Lippitt formed the Petaluma Wheelmen, a local chapter of the League of American Wheelmen.

By 1894, with the national bicycle craze in full swing, new dealerships started popping up around town. Lyman Byce, the entrepreneur behind Petaluma’s booming new egg industry, opened one at his Petaluma Incubator Company across from today’s Penry Park. The bikes weren’t cheap. Byce’s popular Erie model sold for $100 ($3,150 in today’s currency).

Primarily in demand among Petaluma’s younger, middle-class set, the bicycle also found some early adopters among older residents, including the city’s leading capitalist, 63-year old John McNear. After selling McNear a bicycle, Byce convinced him to build a local velodrome for racing events, assuring him he would make his money back within a year. McNear owned an old baseball stadium on the city’s east side (now the site of the Petaluma Public Library), which he agreed to refashion into Wheelman Park.

Constructing a quarter-mile race track with six-foot-high banked curves, he surfaced it with hard-packed decomposed granite, making it conducive to speed. He then doubled the seating capacity of the baseball bleachers to accommodate 2,500, leaving ample room for standing spectators as well as those who wished to watch from their parked carriages. Public transportation to the track was provided by the Petaluma Street Railway, a horse-drawn trolley running across town, whose east side terminus was next to the park.

Shortly before the track was completed, a group of young women led by Gertrude Hopkins and Florence Mauzy formed the Mercury Cyclists, joining a growing number of women’s cycling clubs starting up around the country.

“The bicycle,” wrote the League of American Wheelmen, “has taken those old-fashioned, slow-going notions of the gentler sex, and replaced them with a new woman, mounted on her steed of steel.”

But as the Mercury Cyclists and other wheelwomen took to their steel steeds, they ran into cultural speed bumps erected by conservative Victorians, who wanted to know where they were riding to.

When American Wheelman magazine put the question to women’s rights activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton, she succinctly replied, “To suffrage.”

Victorians believed otherwise.

For them, women were stationary, and men mobile. Any female intrusion into the outdoor world of travel, athleticism or free movement threatened their world order. For them, the only place women were riding to was heavenly disgrace and eternal destruction.

“As a chivalrous gentleman,” a newspaper article asked Victorian men, “do you tremble at the revolution of bicycling women?”

The answer was complicated, especially for men grappling with conflicted feelings of repulsion and attraction. A man’s poem in the San Francisco Examiner in 1895 conveyed their dilemma.