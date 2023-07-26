Petaluma Women’s Chorus to resume in August

It’s been a while (three years, to be exact) since the celebrated Petaluma Women’s Chorus has been a functioning entity in town, but with the appointment of Sadie Sontag as the ensemble’s new choral director, with community rehearsals set to begin for the first time since the pandemic shutdowns of 2020.

The group will be rehearsing weekly at Cinnabar Theater (3333 Petaluma Blvd. N.), Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. at the end of August (exact start date to be determined). According to Sontag, auditions will be held for new members, used for placement in the chorus only (if you like to sing, you’re in!). All levels of music-reading ability are welcome.

Currently a music teacher for Harmony Elementary School District, Sontag has served as choral director for Casa Grande High School, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Santa Rosa, Live Oak Charter School, First United Methodist Church, Petaluma Children’s Chorus and El Molino High School.

To inquire about the chorus or set up an audition, drop a message to Sontag at petalumawomenschorus@gmail.com.