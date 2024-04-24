Music, murals and mulching at Petaluma’s Arbor Day Festival

The City of Petaluma has a lot to celebrate this Arbor Day ‒ and thanks to the efforts of local nonprofit groups devoted to protecting and planting trees, it’s going to be done in high style.

On Saturday, April 27, there will be an Arbor Day Festival in Petaluma’s Prince Park, organized by the Petaluma Tree Advisory Committee. Darren Racusen, a member of the committee, helped organize the event. With many milestones having been made in Petaluma’s effort to expand its urban canopy, Racusen believes it’s time to bring people together in a community-wide celebration of trees.

“I think this celebration comes at a really apropos time,” Racusen said. “A lot of pieces in the city of Petaluma ‒ our planning department, our public works department and our city council ‒ are all starting to integrate trees and are thinking about trees as part of urban infrastructure and thinking seriously about urban forestry.”

According to Racusen, the city is working on a tree preservation ordinance that will better protect trees and preserve our urban canopy. They are also working on an urban forestry management plan.

“That is really a long range plan and it's exciting to see us engage in that work,” Racusen said.

That master plan incorporates the spending of a million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, awarded in 2023 after a fruitful collaborative effort between ReLeaf Petaluma and the city. The grant supports the planting of 2500 trees in Petaluma, in both public and semi-private spaces.

“We’re starting an oak restoration program with the city, on city property, and we also are starting a residential program through this grant,” said Releaf Petaluma Communications Coordinator Carolyn Lacerra. “So for certain areas of Petaluma, we're offering free trees, installation and three years of helping and consulting on their tree.”

ReLeaf Petaluma celebrated planting their 1,000th tree this past December and Lacerra said that by April, that number had increased to 1,643 trees. The nonprofit was recently invited to city hall and honored within the city’s Arbor Day Proclamation for their work.

Racusen has nothing but praise for the work of previous Tree Advisory Committee members for being vocal in support of the city’s urban forest.

“City Councilmember John Shribbs started a dialogue years ago, as a Tree Advisory Committee member, with our city engineers and our city public works team,” he said, “to advocate for integrating trees and tree plantings and affiliated infrastructure into our street designs. Now we've seen some recent public works projects on streets in the city that have needed repaving for whatever reason, and they're bringing forward plans to include street trees, or at least accommodate space for them. So that’s really exciting.”

With this weekend’s Arbor Day Festival, the goal is to engage the community and expand our culture around trees. One of the big focal points of the event will be an ancient oak tree that Petaluma Tree Advisory Committee Chair Howard Formby has championed. The city was considering removing the tree because of concerns about its age.

“But Formby said we need to do everything we can to protect these old growth trees,” Racusen explained. “Planting a new tree is not the same as losing a 100-year-old piece of our canopy that's developed all these very diverse and complicated ecosystems around them.”

Formby engaged Steven Swain, a tree expert from UC Davis, to come and look at the tree and give an assessment of the tree's health. Swain indicated that the tree was very healthy with no risk of limb drop. He advocated that the city keep the tree and suggested they add a base layer of mulch under the tree, expanding out to where its branches extend.

“At the event we will be spreading mulch around under the massive tree with a giant celebration going on around it,” Racusen said. “So I'm hoping people can rotate between volunteer work and service and helping this tree and doing art, enjoying music, having food and learning from some of our local tree advocates.”

A public mural activity will also be taking place at the celebration.

“I wanted music and arts to be represented because I think they make every celebration that much better,” he said. “We're going to be hanging a canvas and we've engaged local artist Suzanne Young to organize a community mural with a simple landscape and then she'll be helping people paint trees. We're hoping that everyone from the community gets to come and have a chance to put on a smock, pick up a paintbrush and paint a tree.”

Songwriter and multi-instrumental performer Chris Peck, AKA Peck the Town Crier, will be performing as well. The Spot food truck will be present, serving up burgers, sandwiches and more.

Most importantly, there will be opportunities to speak with people from many nonprofit and civic groups involved in things like urban forestry, ecology and climate resilience work. Participants will include Daily Acts, Lafferty Ranch Open Space and Rebuilding Together Petaluma. ReLeaf Petaluma will be distributing a special children’s activity booklet, all about trees. The booklet, along with coloring pencils, will be available at their booth.

The Sonoma County Mycological Association (SOMA) and the Mycological Society of Marin County will be participating, ready to talk about the symbiotic relationship between fungi and trees.

Racusen said that he anticipates loads of professional arborists attending who will be happy to talk about all things trees. At press time Racusen was still waiting for confirmation from many other groups and expects there will be many more represented.

“I have this term I love called ‘collective effervescence,’ where we're all engaging in this work together, celebrating something we love together,” Racusen said. “This celebration will help strengthen our commitment to some of these ideas and help build this great culture around trees and urban canopy.”