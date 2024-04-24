Thursday, May 2, at 5:30 p.m. Women in Conversation presents author Liz Murray, author of the memoir Breaking Night, a New York Times bestseller on her rise from homelessness. Burbank Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College. Tickets at mynorthbaytickets.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time.

April 27-28, at 3 p.m. “Spring Returns—Two Tall Tales” with Circa 1600 and Barefoot Concert of Viols. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 Cotati Av., Rohnert Park. Tickets $15-30. More information at 707-347-9491, sonomabach.org. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 min. drive time.

April 27-28, at 3 p.m. Concert highlighting celestial beauty, at Church of the Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Av., Santa Rosa. Tickets $30 at the door. More information at californiaredwoodchorale.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time.

Friday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m. A world class musician joins in this North Bay celebration of Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets $35-75. More information at the222.org. Distance from Petaluma: 25 miles, approximately 40 minutes drive time.

April 25-26, 7:30 p.m. April 27-28, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Student production of Shakespeare’s comedy. Burbank Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Av. $15 at the door or through Venmo. Information at srjcstudentproductionclub.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time.

Film Fest Petaluma at the Mystic

Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The Petaluma Film Alliance presents Film Fest Petaluma, featuring four sets of great new short films, with eight or nine films in each set: Saturday Matinee Shorts, at noon; Saturday Afternoon Shorts, at 3 p.m.; World Shorts Showcase, at 7 p.m.; and Late Night Shorts, at 10 p.m. Filmmakers will be in conversation at all four programs. Among the filmmakers who will be present are Petaluma’s India Mitchell, whose 5-minute documentary short “Guiding Light” - about the kidnapping, murder and legacy of Polly Klaas, was awarded “Best of Festival” at the Sonoma County Student Film Festival. Patrons can make a day of the fest with a $40 Shorts Pass or purchase tickets to individual shows. Tickets at filmfreeway.com/filmfestpetaluma.

‘Shipwrecked! An Entertainment’

Friday - Sunday, April 26-28. Cinnabar Theater presents “Shipwrecked!” by Donald Margulies. Enjoy the adventures of an unlikely hero, the bombastic adventurer Louis de Rougemont. Shipwrecked is an adventure tale with a twist that appeals to all ages. Closes April 28. 3333 Petaluma Bl. N. Tickets $18-49. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Carnegie Library Exhibit

Thursday through Sunday, 10-4 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents an exhibit commemorating the 120th anniversary of the setting of the cornerstone of its building, originally the Carnegie Library. 20 Fourth St. Through June 16. petalumamuseum.com.

Sheep Shearing Day

Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find out how wool gets from the sheep to the yarn shop at Petaluma Adobe’s annual Sheep Shearing Day. Sheep from Flat Broke Farm will be prepared for the summer heat by losing their winter coats, courtesy of expert sheep shearer John Sanchez. Docents will be giving guided tours of the Adobe, and guests are invited to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the beautiful and historic grounds. 3325 Adobe Road. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for kids.

Comedian Shane Mauss at the Mystic

Sunday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. Shane Mauss is an American comedian from Onalaska, Wisconsin. Between 2010 and 2015, he released three comedy albums, one of which has been released as a television special; he also stars in the documentary film “Psychonautics: A Comic's Exploration of Psychedelics” (2018). Tickets $80-120. 21 Petaluma Bl. 707-765-212. More information at mystictheatre.com.

‘The Matrix’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, April 28, at 12:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 1, at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents “The Matrix,” from 1999. The mind-blowing, futuristic action thriller challenges our assumptions of what is real, with dazzling stunts and Oscar-winning visual effects that bend the laws of physics. Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.4-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear a hat, comfortable shoes, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing parking lot at 300 Copeland Street and D Street.

‘Wall-E’ at Film Alliance

Wednesday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m. The Petaluma Film Alliance presents “Wall-E,” directed by Andrew Stanton. In the distant future, a small and lonely waste-collecting robot inadvertently embarks on a space adventure that not only helps him find love but ultimately decides the fate of mankind. Nominated for five Academy Awards including a win for Best Animated Feature. Sound designer Ben Burtt will participate in an onstage interview at 6 p.m. and answer questions following the 7 p.m. screening. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.

Spring Flowers Hike at Lafferty Ranch

On Saturday, May 4, from 9 - 11:30 a.m., enjoy a morning of native plant discovery in one of Petaluma’s most beautiful and exclusive locales. Lafferty Ranch, which is only open to the public during special guided outings with LandPaths and the City of Petaluma, invites you to explore its stunning views and gorgeous wildflowers. This docent-led hike passes through groves of oak and bay trees, along a gentle stream, with a gradual climb of 500 feet up to an open meadow. Snacks will be provided. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Registrants will receive driving and parking directions 2-3 days ahead of the walk. Register at LandPaths.org.

Clean the River, Take a Picture

Friends of the Petaluma River will be holding another Spring River Cleanup event on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. “This is a good way to meet service hours, give back to our unique watershed and expand your sense of community,” states an invitation posted on local social media. Participants will spread out along the river and its tributaries, collecting trash which will then be taken to to Steamer Landing Park. There, it will be weighed and prepared for disposal and recycling, River cleaners can then stay and enjoy a barbecue picnic with live music. Meet at Steamer Landing Park, 6 Copeland St. Bring gloves, a hat, water and sunscreen. Later that same day, at 6 p.m., the Friends of Shollenberger will gather at the river (the cement pier, specifically) to take a group picture via drone, an “update” of the group photo taken in 2009. All who are there are 6 will be included in the photo.