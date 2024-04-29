In a time when the arts-and-culture side of many communities is suffering cutbacks and roadblocks, Petaluma-based arts and equity consulting group Kimzin Creative ‒ along with Bay Area based On The Margins, a collective of bilingual and multicultural health professionals and artists ‒ recently awarded $150,000 in grant money to Sonoma County recipients. The grants were primarily intended for those who work in the arts and culture sector with a focus on under-invested identities. Recipients included Hannah Mayree, Rocio Gonzalez, Kelly Autumn, Briona Hendren, and Petaluma’s very own Stefan Perez.

Originally from Guerneville, Perez (who identifies as part of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria tribe) and his wife moved to Petaluma five years ago when they were looking for a place to settle.

“We fell in love with the small-town vibe,” said Perez. “The downtown is very beautiful, and it just felt very distinct within the region, especially the more I learned about the history. And now we never want to leave.”

A graduate of El Molino High School in Forestville, it was as a teenager that Perez first became interested in making films.

“I had a great teacher, Seth Friesen, who also lives in Petaluma,” he acknowledged.

El Molino High was also where Perez met his first collaborators and discovered that it was the collective effort nature of film making that appealed most to him.

“I’m not much of an auteur,” he said. “I’m still figuring out my own voice, I think. What I really like to do is pitch something to people, and if they get it that’s how I know I want to work with them. That’s the most fun. I wouldn’t want to do this unless it was fun.”

The talent he’s found in Sonoma County is part of what’s kept him here.

“I’ve had friends who have gone to L.A. and they’ve said ‘come with me,’ but the reality is when you go to L.A. you’re a small fish in a big pond and sure, you meet people, but everyone is doing their own thing and I want to do my thing. So while I’ve always said I would go to L.A. if I had a reason to, there’s so much talent here, and that’s kept me here. I have a core group of people I can rely on, so why would I go?”

Still, Perez ‒ whose named influences include John Waters and The “Naked Gun” movies (“Their jokes feel effortless!”) ‒ also knows he needs more resources if he wants to take his film making career to the next level. He applied for one of the Pa’lante Artist Grants being offered through La Asemblea ‒ the new program created by Kimzen Creatives and On The Margins to support Sonoma County artists.

“I made a video where I described myself and the story I wanted to tell, and why I should tell it,” he explained. Perez is among the first recipients to benefit from the grant program, receiving $30,000 to make a short film called “Red Handed,” described as “a Native American Neo Noir comedy” about a private investigator named Dick Redwood, who solves the petty theft-turned-murder of a nefarious landowner, Roman Banks.

Perez hopes the film will lead to more, not just for him, but the whole region:

“I feel like, if I want to make bigger projects ‒ which I do now ‒ then I need to put the money into it so more people see it,” he said. “This will be the first time I’ve had a budget on a film. And I hope it will prove that there are some really great voices here in Sonoma County that need to be heard.”

And if “Red Handed” is a success?

“It’s hard to say what my dream project is,” Perez replied. ”It changes from time to time. I have an answer ‒ it might not be the answer, but it’s my answer ‒ that my dream project is the project that helps me make more projects in the future. I don’t have just one story I want to tell, so if the current project gets me to the next project, than that’s the dream project.”

A lover of history, both regional and film, Perez sees his primary element as film parody, which he thinks of less as satire and more as homage.

“Looking back at all of the things I’ve made, I do a lot of comedy, and comedy feels like it comes naturally to me,” he said. “I like to complain about things, but not directly, so I like to make people laugh about it. It makes the message less hostile.”

Perez has no intention, however, of being pigeon-holed into any one subject or role.

“I’ve mostly focused on screenwriting the last few years, but I’ve been a director, an actor, an editor,” he pointed out. “The best part about making a film is when it’s over and you have a project that you want to watch. I have a vision in my head of what I want to see, and when you go through all the hard work ‒ the not-sexy steps ‒ and then you have the film you want to see, that makes it all worth it. Each film is like a trophy. A little memory capsule of that experience on set. And if you just have the will, you can make the movie happen.”