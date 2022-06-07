Subscribe

Petalumal’s first egg contest a devilishly good time

HOUSTON PORTER
June 7, 2022, 1:31PM
Why there is not already a deviled egg competition in the self-proclaimed “Egg Basket of the World” is beyond me, but as with all great ideas, someone had to be the first to think it up. In this case, that person was Lorraine Barber of Petaluma’s Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits.

Lorraine is always coming up with great event ideas, including some of our local makers faire events at Hotel Petaluma, as well as Petaluma Drinks, a weekend tasting experience, last held in 2019 (but hopefully coming back soon).

Just six weeks ago my cellphone range, and it was Lorraine. Having crossed paths many times in Petaluma’s food and drink scene, she wanted to know what I thought of the idea and if I had any input to lend. At first, I was stumped, but then I remembered that I have helped organize quite a few food events over the years, and am also a certified food judge.

I did not want to be a downer, so I did not tell Lorraine that she was crazy to try to put this together in such short order. She had mentioned that the idea came up in conjunction with the Petaluma Butter and Egg Days parade, but the timing was way too short to make that work. However, I have known Lorraine long enough to know that even with two young kids and two business to co-run with husband, Mike Barber, she seems to be able to succeed at whatever she puts her mind to, so what seemed crazy to me, clearly was not to her. In fact, for a first-year event, of which I have witnessed many, this was one of the best and I so look forward to seeing how it develops over time, especially when Lorraine has more than six weeks of planning behind her.

I would never assume an invitation was forthcoming, so was excited and honored when Lorraine asked if I wanted to help with judging. We were about to leave for Portugal, but the date of the event was just enough outside of our travel plans that I was sure I could make it work. I love deviled eggs, and although I do not think I could eat the 50 eggs that Luke Jackson did in an hour (back in the early 1950s while on a chain gang down in one of Florida’s prison camps ala “Cool Hand Luke”), I can certainly eat a lot of them, especially when they are dressed up sinfully, as was the case with the deviled egg competition.

Actually, the “Cool Hand Luke” feat has been tried many a time, both by professionals and amateurs since the movie’s 1967 debut but has also ended in tragedy, so leave those attempts to the professionals. On a spur of the moment bet, while shopping in market near their home, and Indian man attempted to eat 50 eggs, only to fade out at number 42, losing, and never regained, consciousness. Doctors ruled his death was due to overeating, which is not surprising as that many eggs, or that much of any food, can wreak havoc on one’s innards, unless you have “trained” for such a thing. The above-mentioned gentleman is not the only one to have lost his life eating hard-boiled eggs, but I do not want to get too gloomy. There have been plenty of success, but those are usually logged by professionals, so let’s leave competitive hard-boiled egg eating to them. In that vein, the current world record for eating hard boiled eggs is held by Vallejo, California native Joey Chestnut. He devoured 141 eggs, and in nowhere near the one hour it took Lucas Jackson. Joey did it in an amazing, if somewhat uncomfortable, 8 minutes. However, in what I think is an even more impressive feat, Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas demolished 65 hard-boiled eggs in under 7 minutes once. The kicker? She is only 5’5” tall and weighs 100 pounds. She is called the “Black Widow” because often beats men several times her size and has been doing so now for over a decade.

Petaluma’s first annual Deviled Egg Competition was held this past Saturday, June 4, with competitors turning in their 3 dozen eggs by 11 a.m., followed immediately by judging. The doors opened to the general public at noon for revelers to try the eggs for themselves, as well as enjoy libations from both the Barber establishments.

The term “deviled” refers to spicing something up, and in the case of deviled eggs, clearly dates back to Roman times, when wealthy families would sever them as appetizers, much like regular families do all around the world today. However, in parts of the South and Midwest, where satan’s name is considered uncouth around the dinner table, this particular style of roe is called “stuffed” or “dressed,” not “deviled.”

This event’s judging pitted us four judges against nearly two dozen different eggs, tasked to choose the first, second and third place winners. The judges were made of up of two teams with me and Breanne Herrera (Mike Barber’s sister) taking on one half of the eggs, while Megan Kelly (of Petaluma People Services Center, beneficiary of the event) and Jonathan Mahrt (of Petaluma Egg Farm) tackled the other half. We then met and conferred about each team’s favorites and came up with our top three choices.

The voting was tight because the entries were so well prepared. From traditional to the avant-garde, all the eggs were good and definitely worthy of a Sunday brunch or Super Bowl buffet. However, in the end, a highly creative entrée just barely beat out tradition.

The winning egg, submitted by Patricia Steiding, was a kimchi bulgogi deviled egg. “I entered because it seemed like fun and it was for a good cause,” Patricia said. “Besides, having grown up in what used to be the egg capital of the world, it's hard not to considering throwing your eggs into the ring!”

I was interested to find out more about her penchant for cooking.

“I do cook regularly, whether for family and friends or just for myself,” Patricia said. “I've been cooking since I was able to reach the stovetop with the help of a step stool.”

She only made this particular recipe once prior to entering but for this second “cut,” used less ingredients than the first.

“My inspiration was my Korean heritage from my mother's side of the family,” Patricia continued. “I've always wanted to make a kimchi type of deviled egg but you see my dad taught me to cook for an army so I always stayed away from it because that would be a lot of eggs, and I do mean a lot! When I started to think what I would make for the contest I knew I had to add ingredients that would blend well and taste good together while staying true to my inner Korean. I also knew that I had to have an added twist and I had two. One, which was my homemade bulgogi and the other, well, I'll just keep that my little secret. And from that my kimchi bulgogi deviled eggs were born.”

In second place, Maria Corrales’s entry was more in line with a standard deviled egg, and honestly, nearly topped Patricia’s. In fact, Lorraine is considering splitting the categories into best traditional and best dressed up devil for next year’s competition. Maria’s was not only beautiful, with a small purple flower atop the deviling, but had a couple of ingredients that wowed the judges. First off, there was a small dollop of mustard and that certainly perked up my taste buds. Additionally, she added a few drops of agave to each egg, which was a nice balancing of slightly sweet against the slightly savory of her eggs.

Third place was not able to attend the full event but was none other than everyone’s favorite Trade Secret chef, Brenda LaNoue Anderson, former owner of Secret Kitchen restaurant out on Bodega Avenue. I believe her eggs were the most beautiful and had the most incredible piece of bacon on it, but was also a great deviled egg even without the bacon. Like Patricia, Brenda is also keeping at least one of her ingredients secret so we may never know what these ladies’ secret to success is, other than that they put a lot of thought into making sure their ingredients all went together.

And for the record, the consensus is that a deviled egg is one half of an egg, also singularly called a “cup.” To “devil” an egg one must first hard boil it, then cut it in half and remove yolk before refill that yoke void of the undressed egg with some sort of yolk whipped concoction. A “deviled” egg is one such cupped half. If you disagree, consider this: If you asked someone to grab you “one of them deviled eggs,” would expect them to return with two halves of egg? For us judges, we actually halved the half, so as not get fill up too quickly, but each had an entire deviled egg when considering the four finalists, just to make sure we were not missing any of the subtle flavors.

In conversation with Jonathan Mahrt, the latest in a family of egg farmers dating back over 100 years, I finally straightened myself out regarding Petaluma’s major egg producer, and their Skippy’s Egg Store. Petaluma Egg Farm is a relatively recent rebranding the family embarked on in order to try to eliminate some of the confusion regarding their various sub brands. Skippy’s used to be a small farm store on their chicken ranch, but is now located at 951 Transport Way, in Petaluma, and offers a large variety of pantry products, including Petaluma Egg Farm’s eggs. These eggs come in a variety of offerings, from cage-free to organic to free-range. Petaluma Egg Farm was not only on-hand to help with the judging, but also gave a dozen fresh eggs to each entrant and looks forward to being involved in future year’s deviled egg competitions. (Petaluma Egg Farm is probably best known for creating the Cutest Chick contest at the Butter and Egg Days Parade.)

The main recipient of this fundraiser event was Petaluma People Services Center, and the main sponsor were Barber Lee Spirits (barberleespirits.com), Barber Cellars (barbercellars.com) and Petaluma Egg Farm (petalumaeggfarm.com) with their farm store, Skippy’s. Barber not only donated the ticket fees paid by the general public, but also dedicated 10% of all alcohol sales at both their locations during the festivities. For those that are wondering, while putting our Barber Cellar personalized wine club glass to use, I discovered that wine goes well with deviled eggs, especially Barber’s 2019 Barbera, called “Prologue.” This should not have come as a surprise as this particular wine has become a favorite food pairing wine at our dinner table, but you just never know with something like eggs. Well, it worked, and worked well.

Kudos to Lorraine Barber for coming up with yet another down-home good time of an event. On top of putting this event together, from scratch, and in less than six weeks, Lorraine even threw her hat into the ring, and entered as one of the competitors. Not only is a deviled egg competition something that even the most kitchen-challenged person can enter, but the base ingredient pays homage to Petaluma’s history.

As a parting thought: “The devil whispered into my ear, ‘You are not strong enough to withstand the storm,’ to which I whispered back, ‘I love your eggs.’” – anonymous

