Petalumal’s first egg contest a devilishly good time

Why there is not already a deviled egg competition in the self-proclaimed “Egg Basket of the World” is beyond me, but as with all great ideas, someone had to be the first to think it up. In this case, that person was Lorraine Barber of Petaluma’s Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits.

Lorraine is always coming up with great event ideas, including some of our local makers faire events at Hotel Petaluma, as well as Petaluma Drinks, a weekend tasting experience, last held in 2019 (but hopefully coming back soon).

Just six weeks ago my cellphone range, and it was Lorraine. Having crossed paths many times in Petaluma’s food and drink scene, she wanted to know what I thought of the idea and if I had any input to lend. At first, I was stumped, but then I remembered that I have helped organize quite a few food events over the years, and am also a certified food judge.

I did not want to be a downer, so I did not tell Lorraine that she was crazy to try to put this together in such short order. She had mentioned that the idea came up in conjunction with the Petaluma Butter and Egg Days parade, but the timing was way too short to make that work. However, I have known Lorraine long enough to know that even with two young kids and two business to co-run with husband, Mike Barber, she seems to be able to succeed at whatever she puts her mind to, so what seemed crazy to me, clearly was not to her. In fact, for a first-year event, of which I have witnessed many, this was one of the best and I so look forward to seeing how it develops over time, especially when Lorraine has more than six weeks of planning behind her.

I would never assume an invitation was forthcoming, so was excited and honored when Lorraine asked if I wanted to help with judging. We were about to leave for Portugal, but the date of the event was just enough outside of our travel plans that I was sure I could make it work. I love deviled eggs, and although I do not think I could eat the 50 eggs that Luke Jackson did in an hour (back in the early 1950s while on a chain gang down in one of Florida’s prison camps ala “Cool Hand Luke”), I can certainly eat a lot of them, especially when they are dressed up sinfully, as was the case with the deviled egg competition.

Actually, the "Cool Hand Luke" feat has been tried many a time, both by professionals and amateurs since the movie's 1967 debut.

Petaluma’s first annual Deviled Egg Competition was held this past Saturday, June 4, with competitors turning in their 3 dozen eggs by 11 a.m., followed immediately by judging. The doors opened to the general public at noon for revelers to try the eggs for themselves, as well as enjoy libations from both the Barber establishments.

The term “deviled” refers to spicing something up, and in the case of deviled eggs, clearly dates back to Roman times, when wealthy families would sever them as appetizers, much like regular families do all around the world today. However, in parts of the South and Midwest, where satan’s name is considered uncouth around the dinner table, this particular style of roe is called “stuffed” or “dressed,” not “deviled.”

This event’s judging pitted us four judges against nearly two dozen different eggs, tasked to choose the first, second and third place winners. The judges were made of up of two teams with me and Breanne Herrera (Mike Barber’s sister) taking on one half of the eggs, while Megan Kelly (of Petaluma People Services Center, beneficiary of the event) and Jonathan Mahrt (of Petaluma Egg Farm) tackled the other half. We then met and conferred about each team’s favorites and came up with our top three choices.