Petaluman appointed to key position at San Diego public media station

Deanna Mackey, who grew up in Petaluma, has become the general manager of KPBS, a major public media station based in San Diego, and operated as a public service of San Diego State University. In a media release issued in late April, Mackey’s appointment was described as the first Latina to to serve in the role, having graduated from SDSU in 1988, worked at the station as an editorial assistant while still in college, and going on to serve as a newspaper, magazine and radio journalist in the area ever since.

Her experience includes serving as station manager at KPBS for several years, is the founder of Public Media Women in Leadership, and serves as a member of the Parks California Board.

“Mackey’s reputation as an executive strategist is well respected,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre, adding, “and she is known for her ability to transform organizations to fulfill the needs of both their teams and the public.”

Congratulations Deanna!