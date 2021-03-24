Petaluman fights pandemic with jam (and soap)

The hydrophobic tails of the soap molecules evade water, and in the process, wedge themselves into the lipid surface of microbes and viruses, prying them apart. Mann said this makes viruses unstable rendering them inactive. As you rinse your hands, the organisms that have been damaged, trapped and killed by soap molecules are washed away.

Mann explained that soap works because it disrupts and separates fats and dirt. Many viruses in the environment are surrounded by lipid (fatty) membranes containing proteins that allow them to function and multiply. The structure of soap is that it is both hydrophilic (bonds easily to and loves water) and hydrophobic (bonds easily with oils and fats, fears water).

Soap has been especially important during the pandemic, as it is highly effective at rendering the virus inactive. According to Petaluma’s Emma Mann of The Soap Cauldron, soaps do not necessarily have to be labeled antibacterial to be a germ killer.

Leslie Goodrich considers herself lucky to have her Scottish grandmother’s jam recipes.

“Growing up, I loved spending summers in the Santa Cruz mountains where we had an acre of fruit trees,” said Goodrich, the owner of Lala’s Jam Bar, in Petaluma. “She taught me patience, to watch the jam pot carefully, and never to use artificial pectin or too much sugar.”

Goodrich’s business is inspired by those childhood memories. As she continued making jams over the years, perfecting her own recipes and hearing from other how much they enjoyed them, she came to believe that making and selling jam would be a good bet for a small business. She retired in her 50s, but was looking for something to occupy her time and attention.

“I learned to taste each batch of jam and to experiment with different fruit combinations,” Goodrich explained.

She noted that her unusual jam creations are very popular, like her Petaluma Fog (made of figs, orange juice and ginger), her RBG Jam (made of raspberries, blueberries and powdered ginger) and her Apricot Lavender Jam (with just a hint of lavender). She also sells strawberry jam, apricot, blueberry and peach.

Whenever possible, Goodrich buys her fruit nearby, helping to support agriculture.

“During strawberry season, I get a twice-a-week delivery from Live Oak Farm in Petaluma,” she said.

She buys from other local farmers within Sonoma County as well, including Bernie's Pomo Tierra farm in Cloverdale, from which she gets her Gravenstein apples and apple cider.

Neighbors also bring Goodrich pesticide-free fruit they've picked, everything from mulberries, quince, and persimmons to peaches and apples. She grows her own herbs and rhubarb in her backyard.

Goodrich and her husband remodeled a 1930s East Washington Avenue cottage into a commercial kitchen and retail shop and dubbed it Lala’s Jam Bar. It features all of her jams, marmalades and fruit butters that she makes on the premises. Visitors can often see the jams being made right there.

Alongside the jams offered for sale in the shop, Goodrich has brought in other products made by small artisan vendors from across Sonoma County.

“I have hand embroidered dish towels made in Valley Ford,” she said, “local honey, Petaluma olive oil, mustard, apple cider chocolate bars, Petaluma Toffee and more.”

Additionally, Goodrich partners with the Soap Cauldron for her own line of soaps featuring fragrances that touch on the towns here in Sonoma, Mendocino and Napa counties and the distinctive fruits grown by each. The Lala’s Jams Handmade Bar Soaps include fragrances like Sebastopol Gravenstein, Santa Rosa Plum, Sonoma Fig and Petaluma Strawberry.

Such germ-fighting tools aside, Goodrich said the coronavirus has hit her shop hard.

“Business died March 15 of last year,” she said.

Long ago, protective measures were put in place at the Jam Bar. Masks are required to enter and only three people are allowed inside at a time. Goodrich still teaches jam-making classes — where participants are taught a basic recipe and take home a jar of jam — but she now holds classes for only one or two people, who must be from the same household/bubble to make jam. Goodrich also hosts a family class for two adults and up to three children.

Cooking participants do lots of hand washing.

And for Goodrich, the cleaning does not stop there.

“We sanitize daily and deep clean for one full day each month, and even the windows get washed inside and out,” she said. Masks are washed and air-dried every day. Goodrich and her husband take the pandemic seriously, both for their customers and for themselves.

“We don’t have anyone over and stay in our little bubble, just like most people,” she said.

Goodrich and her husband have gotten their first shots and expect to have the second dose by late March. Dealing with it all has been understandably stressful, and Goodrich is taking good care of herself by getting enough sleep, taking vitamin B12 and drinking lots of water.

It helps that she loves making jams in her little Jam Bar.

“The best thing about the store is the people that come into it,” Goodrich said. “The locals are loyal and effusively complimentary. The tourists love the fact that all the products are made by small time producers, not a giant corporation.”

(For more information or to sign up for classes, go to lalasjams.com)