Petaluman recounts walk to the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement

The 16th Street Baptist Church was added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage in 1976, and in 1980, the church was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places.

In response to the violence, pressure to pass the Civil Rights Act was increased nationally, and Lyndon B. Johnson signed the act on July 2, 1964.

On the morning of Sunday, Sept. 15, 1963, an explosion of dynamite, planted at the church by three Ku Klux Klan members killed four young girls and wounded dozens of other church-goers. The girls’ names are Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley, all 14 years old, and Denise McNair, 11. More than 8,000 people attended the funeral. Damage to the building was extensive, but with $300,000 in donations made in the aftermath of the murders, construction began immediately, and the church was reopened — with activities there reflecting a heightened commitment to anti-racism efforts — just nine months after the bombing.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the 16th Street Baptist Church became a headquarters for the civil rights movement, with such prominent leaders as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Fred Shuttlesworth frequently on site for organizational meetings, rallies and church services. Many of the public marches for civil rights in Birmingham were organized there at the church.

Constructed in 1911 in Birmingham, Alabama, the 16th Street Baptist Church is an iconic landmark of the American Civil Rights Movement. An earlier church was completed in 1884, but was condemned and demolished 24 years later, providing the opportunity for the famous Black architect Wallace Rayfield, who specialized in designing churches.

I walked out of my hotel, excited. I had a destination to visit on my free time. But once I stepped out and made my first right, I couldn’t remember if the man had said turn right or a left after that.

I kept walking, confident I would run into someone who could tell me how to get where I wanted to go. I saw a security guard on a Segway by the Birmingham convention center. I called him over and he parked his Segway next to me.

I said, “Somebody told me there is a Baptist church around here.”

“Which Baptist church?” he responded.

“The one where the civil rights movement started.”

“Oh, you are talking about the 16th Street Baptist Church.”

I could see his face light up with excitement, and perhaps by what seemed like a recognition of kinship. In my mind, he was thinking I must be a young, woke Latino brother.

“Yes, that’s the one,” I answered, chest sticking out proudly. Then, feeling the weight of the Alabama heat, anticipating the discomfort of a long walk, I asked, with a grimace on my face, “How long of a walk is it?”

As the words left my mouth, I instantly regretted them. I saw his face go from kinship to disappointment. I know what he was thinking, because I was thinking the same thing.

“Listen here, young man, what is a long walk for you? Is 20 minutes too much time to spend to be in the presence of the birthplace of the civil rights movements?”

“How long?” I had asked, reminding me now of the phrase “How Long? Not Long!” from the famous speech Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave on the steps of the State Capitol in Montgomery after walking the 54 miles from Selma.

"Let me tell you something else,“ said the voice in my head. ”There were no granola bars, bananas or hugs expected at the end of this walk. No, sir. These people were expecting attack dogs, billy clubs, tear gas and high-pressure water hoses. They had tried it twice before. The first time came to be known as Bloody Sunday. These walks were the Black community's nonviolent demonstrations to highlight racial injustice and the desire to exercise their constitutional rights.“

Looking into that man’s eyes, seeing all of that reflected in his disappointed face, I was ashamed. I was ashamed because of all those others that had walked so much further and under far worse circumstances.

If I’d turned back, I would have missed out on a transformative experience.

But I made that walk, and as I stood in front of the weathered sign of the old church, I was overtaken by emotions. I have seen natural wonders, historical sites and engineering marvels. I have been on the Golden Gate Bridge, in front of La Sagrada Familia, Sacre Coeur and the Washington Monument.

But none of them ever made me feel this way. Never before I had teared up at the mere sight of a building. There was something special about knowing I was walking the same path, and standing at the same door that Dr. Martin Luther King had walked through so many times.

And I felt ashamed again, because I knew at that moment I didn’t have the courage that Dr. King and so many other people who’d stood there had, the people who walked these streets in countless marches, demanding that their humanity be recognized. I didn’t have the courage of over 1,000 students who stood in front of fire hoses and police dogs, right there in the park adjacent to the church.

It was that courage that brought forth the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, dreaming of making the world a better place for future generations. It was because of that courage they could put it all on the line and fight for what is fair, the courage to say say nothing else matters until this matters.

Meanwhile, I can’t seem to stop worrying whether to buy oat milk or macadamia milk, or if my irrigation lines have leaks, or trying to shave a few dollars off my electricity bill.

I can still have courage, of course. The courage to follow Dr. King’s timeless advice.

“The road ahead is not altogether a smooth one. But we must keep going.”

I know I can find the courage to follow his admonition when he was asked, “How long will it take?” And he calmly responded, “How long? Not long, because no lie can live forever.”