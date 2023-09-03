Petaluman veteran treated to gyro-copter flyover of iconic Navy vessel

Petaluma’s Gardner Bride got one of the best birthday gifts ever last month.

Bride, who turned 92 in late July, has been flying, he said, most of his life, starting when he was 14 years old. In the 1950s, Bride was a pilot stationed on the USS Hornet aircraft carrier, routinely taking off and landing from its decks.

The Hornet, built for the Navy during World War II, was part of the Fast Carrier Task Force in the Pacific Theatre of War from 1943-45. In 1969, it was selected to serve as the prime recovery ship for the Apollo 11 mission, leading to the splashdown recovery of the first astronauts to land on the moon. Four months later, the Hornet recovered the crew of Apollo 12 after their return from space.

Decommissioned in 1970, it is now a national historic landmark, the USS Hornet Museum, located in Alameda.

Fast forward to July 2023 when Sonoma County pilot Paul Hollingworth met Bride at a Young Eagles event. The Young Eagles’ goal is to introduce young people to the world of aviation and is a program of the Experimental Aircraft Association. Volunteer pilots, including Hollingworth, offer free flights to children and teens between 7 and 17.

The event organizer called Hollingworth’s attention to Bride, attired in a baseball cap and jacket, saying, “There’s a Silver Eagle.” A Silver Eagle, Hollingworth explained with a laugh, is “basically an older guy who wants to go flying.”

The Hornet was mentioned in their conversation. Hollingworth was familiar with the aircraft carrier because, he said, as a Boy Scout, his troop got to stay on the vessel, “run around the flight deck, stay in the bunks. It was great fun. I asked Gardner what he’d done on the Hornet, thinking maybe he was a cook or a mechanic.”

Hollingworth laughed again as he recalled Bride’s words.

“‘Oh,’ he said, ‘I flew jets.’” He added that Bride was on the Hornet in the 1950s, “when it did its famous around-the-world cruise.”

He said, although he had a full schedule of kids to take up, he offered Bride a ride at the end of the event. Hollingworth said he’s been flying for 30 years, but only seven in his gyrocopter, a bright yellow, two-seater, open cockpit miniature helicopter.

“I only had a few minutes but took him up for a 15 to 20 minute flight. He loved it and I was honored to take him,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Hey, if you want, I’ll take you up next weekend so we can do a proper flight. We can go over the bay and the Golden Gate, we can even fly at a low level over the Golden Gate Bridge.”

Bride liked the suggestion and the two agreed to meet at the Petaluma airport.

Hollingworth got in touch with Bride’s wife, Sheila, to help work out the arrangements.

“While I was communicating with Sheila, I thought, ‘You know, the Hornet is right there,” Hollingworth continued. “Maybe I could get the FAA to give me special permission to fly over it?”

He called the Oakland control tower, asking, “Is there any chance of doing this?” explaining who his special guest would be.

“They responded with, ‘Yeah, sure. We’ll make it work, given that he’s a veteran and will be turning 92.’”

They told Hollingworth he would need to talk to NorCal traffic control, which handles approach procedures for San Francisco and Oakland and gave him the manager’s contact information. Hollingworth said everyone he spoke with was “extremely helpful. They alerted the shift that was going to be on duty at the time to expect my aircraft.”

He added, “I thought I should tell the Hornet as well,” so he spoke with the manager of the aircraft carrier’s outreach section. They too were enthusiastic about the idea, so much so that they researched Bride and, Hollingworth said, “found a fantastic picture of him as a young ensign in the 1950s.”

The manager also asked Hollingworth to tell them when they’d make the flyover. “We can put a message on the PA system,” the manager said, “and we’ll have people come on deck and wave.”

Determined to make the best effort possible, Hollingworth said that a pilot friend of his volunteered to station himself on board the Hornet with a camera to capture photos of the flyover so that Bride could see what the flight looked like from the deck of the aircraft carrier.

“It was amazing,” was how Hollingworth summed it up. “Everyone was bending over backwards to help.”

He added that he hadn’t told Bride what was being planned since, “I wasn’t sure it would work.” But, he’d told Sheila Bride and her response was excited and eager, confirming that her husband would love it.

At the scheduled time, Sheila Bride drove her husband to the airport. When they arrived, Hollingworth said, “We did the briefing and then I said, ‘Oh, by the way, you think you’re just going to the bay, but here’s what’s really going to happen.’”

Everything, he said, “went perfectly.” They were even able to do some low-level flying on their return. Bride said of the flight that it reminded him of his time spent in jets.

“I loved it. It was a great ride.What a surprise!” he said. “It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve had. Flying around the ship, with people waving! It was wonderful, just wonderful.”

Sheila Bride added that Gardner told her one reason the flyover was so special is that it reminded him of flying off the Hornet as a fighter pilot in his 20s, and “the freedom of flight.”