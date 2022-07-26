Petalumans can now catch Shakespeare Festival plays without traveling to Oregon

During the height of summer seasons past, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has been a favorite destination for theater-loving Petalumans and other Sonoma County residents. In 2020 and 2021, of course, the pandemic essentially eliminated two full seasons of shows in Ashland, the celebrated three-theater hamlet where ground-breaking new shows have played alongside literature’s greatest classics since 1935. The festival reopened in March, with new shows gradually added ever since, what with COVID-19 spikes and high gas prices putting the kibosh on many local families’ travel plans for a third straight year, fewer local folks than usual have been making the six-hour drive to Ashland.

So it will come as welcome news to those eager for some high-quality OSF-style stagecraft that the company is now making it possible to watch this season;s shows from the comfort and safety of your own home. Dubbing the new offering Theatre on Film, OSF will this Friday, July 29, be presenting one of a series of “cinema capture watch parties,” beginning with Mona Mansour’s breathtaking “unseen,” a comedic drama about a semi-amnesiac conflict photographer recovering from trauma after a terrifying incident in Syria. This Friday’s online streaming event will include a post-show Q&A with the playwright and the director, the Bay Area’s own Evren Odcikin.

“As a theater director, it’s meaningful to have the opportunity to re-interpret my work for this cinematic version that reaches audiences beyond Ashland,” Odcikin is quoted in a recent news release from OSF. “I am thankful for the partnership of the amazing film creative team, as well as the leadership of OSF’s formidable Innovation & Strategy department. It is deeply moving as an artist to have this opportunity to grow, learn, and think globally. To me, this is what OSF is all about!”

“Unseen,” which costs $35 for a streaming link, is intended to be watched by families and friends all over the world. The airing is at 5 p.m. PST. In October, several other OSF plays from this season will also be made available as part of the Theatre on Film initiative. Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” directed by Nicholas C. Avila, will air on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m. PST, and again on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. PST. Also on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. PST, OSF presents “Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation,” by playwright Qui Nguyen. It airs again on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. PST. And finally, Shakespeare’s “King John,” directed by Rosa Joshi, will air twice on Saturday, October 22 at 1:30 p.m. PST and Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. PST.

To purchase tickets or view the festival’s full season of in-person shows, visit OSFAshland.org.