Petalumans complete Eagle Scout projects Under COVID

For kids who become involved in the Scouts, one of the first things you learn is that if you work hard enough, if you stick with it long enough, some day you could attain the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement possible through the Scouts of America (BSA).

But achieving Eagle Scout is no walk in the park.

Since 1912, when the level was initially created, only an estimated 4% of scouts have earned Eagle Scout. The rank is achieved after completing a number of steps, including earning at least 21 merit badges, undergoing a lengthy review process and completing a significant community service project, through which the scout must demonstrate a high level of leadership and organization.

It’s notable, therefore, that over the last 15 months, a whopping six Petaluma-based scouts from Troop 74 — Aiden Gilmore, Clay Stolp, Luke Fuette, Archer Klenk, Zachary Spain and Lucas Berry — have successfully completed their Eagle Scout projects, an accomplishment that, like many other tasks in 2020, was made additionally difficult by COVID-19.

“It sure hasn’t been easy for them,” allows Scott Rhymes, assistant Scout Master with Troop 74. Due to delays, detours and the total scrapping of some of the scouts’ original plans, this fall became especially busy, seeing three of the Eagle Scout candidates complete their projects back-to-back, over three consecutive weekends ending in early November.

Fortunately, two of the scouts completed their projects a few months before the virus began to shut things down. In September of 2019, Zachary Spain coordinated the creation of the boat racks at the David Yearsley River Heritage Center at Steamer Landing Park, while Aiden Gilmore oversaw the rehabilitation of an informational kiosk and bench at Shollenberger Park, completing his project in October of 2019, all before the coronavirus was even a blip on most local radars.

The others experienced varying degrees of uncertainty when long-planned projects were suddenly no longer possible under quarantine. That created additional pressure for those scouts who had scheduled their projects to happen close to their 18th birthdays, traditionally the official cut-off for an Eagle Scout to complete all requirements.

“Some extra hoops had to be jumped through with Scouts National to get exemptions for one of our scouts, Clay, to do his project after he turned 18,” explains Rhymes. “He had to get the authorization to go ahead and complete their project under COVID, or come up with a different project. The BSA is usually pretty strict about that, you can’t be an adult and earn Eagle Scout. Once you hit 18, the clock runs out. I think this is the first time they’ve made that sort of exemption.”

Birthday deadlines aside, COVID created obstacles for several of those completing their Eagle Scout requirements.

“It could be complicated coming up with a plan that everyone was comfortable with,” Rhymes says, “especially with a project at a place like St. John’s Church, where the congregation had to be comfortable with the COVID controls we came up with, BSA had to be comfortable, and we had to be comfortable.”

It was useful that, in the end, all six projects took place outdoors.

Clay Stolp (who turned 18 before completing the project) organized a landscaping effort at St. John’s Church, completing the work in August of this year. Luke Fuette’s project was also landscape-related, taking place at Oak Hill Park in October, while Archer Klenk took on the task of refinishing a bench and bridge at Prince Park, finishing up that work on Nov. 1. The last of the Eagle Scout projects to be completed was Lucas Berry’s installation of 100 feet of new split rail fencing near the pond at Helen Putnam Park, a project he supervised on Nov. 7.

“COVID caused some delays and some new systems,“ Rhymes notes, ”but once the work began, while we were out there doing the projects, it was just like a normal Eagle Scout project. Except everyone was wearing masks and there were the occasional reminders to keep six feet apart.“

Though Spain was not available to join a recent Zoom gathering, the other five scouts all took a turn explaining what working toward Eagle Scout has meant to them. For each, the experience has clearly been rewarding.

“Eagle Scout, to me, is a reflection on all the work and the commitment I’ve been able to put back into the BSA, after everything that the BSA has offered me,” says Fuette. “After all of the opportunities and all of the service projects and all of the outings I’ve been able to go on, it was really nice to be able to give something back.”

“You have so much fun, and you make so many good memories in the first four or five years of the experience,” adds Stolp, “and as you get older, it starts to become like, it’s your job to make that same experience for other people. For me, the great part of Eagle Scout was getting to give back to those guys who are now where I was four or five years ago. If I can help make a good experience for them, then that’s what it’s all about for me.”

“When I first joined the troop, I didn’t have any idea what I was doing,” admits Gilmore. “I was sort of drifting along, feeling sort of lost, but I was learning a lot. And then, when I become an older scout, I also became more of a teacher. That really is what it’s all about, as you approach Eagle Scout. It’s all about teaching the younger ones, and as a result, you end up building teaching skills for yourself.”

“Being an Eagle Scout is not something you do on Saturday afternoon in a few hours,” points out Klenk. “The day I turned 11, I was immediately working on my Eagle Scout. It’s been this ongoing project that you really have to focus on and dedicate a lot of effort to. It’s a lot of hard work, and a huge commitment. If you are an Eagle Scout, that means not only are you leading young men in working toward their own Eagle Scout, It also means you were participating in troop meetings, planning what the troop is doing. All of us in leadership have a say in what happens. So being an Eagle Scout is all about learning leadership and commitment, things that will stay with us for the rest of our lives.”

(To learn more about Petaluma’s Troop 75, visit Troop75.net)