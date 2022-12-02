Petalumans embrace 37-year-old Vonnegut book about the future of humanity

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 21-Nov. 27, 2022

It’s the time of year when gift-giving season is kicking in and those who enjoy giving books are already beginning to pick out presents for book-loving people on their list. In Petaluma, Copperfield’s Book’s current bestseller list suggests that givers of literature are snapping up a balance of the latest new novels along with some out-of-the-blue older titles and at least one certified classic.

At the top of the list this week is Jennette McCurdy’s deeply affecting 2022 memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” (No. 1), an exploration of the actor-author’s turbulent relation with her late mother, followed by Barbara Kingsolver’s brand-new novel “Demon Copperfield” (No. 2), the Pulitzer-winning author’s modern retelling of Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” set in the American south.

Does it mean anything that those two shiny/new books share the top of the list with Kurt Vonnegut’s “Galápagos” (No. 3), a 1985 curiosity that has been selling well all year thanks to its unshakable station on the Staff Favorites shelf at Copperfield’s Books.

The 11th book that Vonnegut published, “Galápagos” is technically set in 1986, though it is narrated by a ghost recalling the tale from one-million years in the future. Much of the action takes place on one of the Galápagos Islands, where a retinue of shipwreck survivors essentially establish the future of humankind, which evolves from these characters, including a child mysteriously born with seal-like fur. Suffice it to say the book is pretty wild, and goes a lot of unexpected places, which is why the staff of Copperfield’s keeps placing it so prominently on the Staff Favorite display. Since February of this year, the book has popped up on the store’s Top 10 list a total of seven times, including this week.

Upon its original release, author John Irving (“The World According to Garp”) named it Vonnegut’s best work to date, while the New York Times proclaimed, “’Galápagos’ is a madcap genealogical adventure."

Apparently, it’s not just locals, Petaluma booksellers and John Irving who adore the 37-year-old science-fiction comedy. The novel was adapted into an audiobook by Audible in 2009, and it remains a popular part of Audible’s Modern Vanguard series. Eight years ago, in 2014, stage-and-sound artists Tucker Marder and Christian Scheider evolved “Galápagos” into a live, multi-media theatrical extravaganza at New York’s Parrish Art Museum. The production, given the thumbs-up by the late Kurt Vonnegut’s estate, boasted 26 performers (including “Close Encounters” and “Altered States” star Bob Balaban), a troupe of dancers, and a live orchestral score centering the sounds of the vibraphone and mbira, plus outrageous animal costumes by Isla Hansen and a stage set that rose three-stories high and featured massive video projections.

That’s a lot of effort for a book that many have forgotten that Vonnegut every wrote. Clearly, this is a book that people fall hard for when they finally discover it. Sounds like Petaluma might be a key part of a lot of people receiving “Galápagos” for Christmas this year.

Here are the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘I'm Glad My Mom Died,’ by Jennette McCurdy – A heartbreaking memoir from former child-actress McCurdy, best known for the Nickelodeon series “iCarly,” exploring her relationship with her abusive mother, who died of cancer when the author was 21.

2. ‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

3. ‘Galápagos,’ by Kurt Vonnegut – This 1985 oddity from the great literary fantasist begins with a group of strangers escaping the worst of humanity and then jumps ahead to their not-quite-human (but a lot less dangerous) descendants a million years in the future. It’s funny, but not, but of course yes, it’s funny.

4. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – A 2016 novel about abuse and resilience told as a romance where things go wrong, but with plenty of surprises and twists along the way.

5. ‘Legends & Lattes,’ by Travis Baldree – Written by a professional video game designer turned audio book narrator, this charmingly quirky and eccentric fantasy gem is about a warrior orc seeking a quieter life by opening a coffee shop in a city where coffee is as rare as a book about warriors that is actually love and friendship, which is what this is, and so much more.