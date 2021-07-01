Petaluman’s new book explores the greening of Wine Country

As if Sonoma and Napa weren’t renowned enough for their vineyards and wineries, famously producing some of the best wines on the planet, the side-by-side counties are now at the forefront of the worldwide sustainable viticulture movement. That revolution is chronicled in a new book by Petaluma writer Pamela Lanier and her co-author, J.N. Hughes of Novato.

Four years in the writing, “Healthy Vines, Pure Wines: Methods in Organic, Biodynamic, Natural and Sustainable Viticulture” (from Business Expert Press) is a sweeping survey of the complex and exciting changes taking place in the local wine industry. The book was written for those who work in the business, as well as for wine aficionados.

“We wanted to make something accessible to everyone working in or interested in wine,” Hughes said, “not just scientific or academic folks, so that anyone can see how sustainable viticulture is done and how the pieces fit together. We highlight the amazing changes that are going on in many of our wineries.”

Hughes is a founding member and project coordinator of the Sonoma County Sustainable Tourism Observatory, part of a worldwide effort to advance sustainable tourism that is being led by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. She is a writer, editor, and publicist, with a focus on sustainability, eco-tourism, and earth sciences.

Lanier is the author of 25 books in over 130 editions, including eight cookbooks (“Cinnamon Mornings,” “The Bed & Breakfast Cookbook,” “The Complete Guide to Bed & Breakfasts”).

Noting that just this year Sonoma County reached its five-year goal of having 100% of its vineyard acreage be sustainable (with Napa County close behind), Lanier said, “Our region is a leader in sustainable viticulture.”

Of the book’s aims, she added, “We focused more on organic and biodynamic vineyards in our efforts. The bulk of the wineries included in the book are certified by California Certified Organic Farmers.”

"Healthy Vines, Pure Wines,“ which has been incorporated into the viticulture and enology program at Sonoma State University, intentionally demystifies the inner workings of the sustainable wine world. It is designed as a handbook for both students and stakeholders already practicing viticulture and looking to break into the sustainable side of it. With a lens on California’s wine country, the book offers comprehensive case studies of 16 local wineries committed to the movement. Each profile features an in-depth look at relevant practices in use today.

“We conducted the first interview in August 2017,” Lanier said. “It soon became apparent how complex the subject was.” Within two months, the region’s fires began, to be followed by COVID-19, all of which created obstacles to doing research.

“But the four years that have passed since we began have made the subject even more relevant today,” Lanier said. “More people are thinking about climate change and the broader effects of agriculture in our region. With yet another dry growing season underway, more winemakers are recognizing that they can be a vital and important part of climate solutions.”

Lanier allows that the book aims its gaze more on grape farming than wine production, remarking, “Production would have been a whole other topic.”

A degree of confusion persists regarding the sustainability movement, and Lanier believes the root of the problem is in the language used to discuss the relevant issues. The term “sustainable viticulture,” for example, is used as an umbrella term for green, organic, biodynamic, and natural viticultural practices, and is also employed in a variety of formal certifications.

“The term ‘certified sustainable’ is both galvanizing and divisive,” said Lanier. “Proponents of sustainable farming and certification like that it's holistic — it takes into account not just how the grapes are farmed but the carbon footprint, labor issues, land and water usage, stream and soil health, production costs to the environment, a lot of bits and pieces that can get lost it you're only looking at chemicals being sprayed.”

Lanier explains that for those against using the term in certifications, the primary issue is that “sustainable” does not prohibit the use of pesticides and herbicides.

“Organic proponents are in favor of much of what sustainable certifications cover, but they feel that by not prohibiting chemical sprays such certifications aren't taking the most important step for land, soil, and grape health,” she said.

The phrase “Carbon footprint” is another controversial concept in the wine industry.