Subscribe

Petaluman’s new book explores the greening of Wine Country

CLARK MILLER
ARGUS-COURIER CONTRIBUTOR
July 1, 2021, 5:30AM

As if Sonoma and Napa weren’t renowned enough for their vineyards and wineries, famously producing some of the best wines on the planet, the side-by-side counties are now at the forefront of the worldwide sustainable viticulture movement. That revolution is chronicled in a new book by Petaluma writer Pamela Lanier and her co-author, J.N. Hughes of Novato.

Four years in the writing, “Healthy Vines, Pure Wines: Methods in Organic, Biodynamic, Natural and Sustainable Viticulture” (from Business Expert Press) is a sweeping survey of the complex and exciting changes taking place in the local wine industry. The book was written for those who work in the business, as well as for wine aficionados.

“We wanted to make something accessible to everyone working in or interested in wine,” Hughes said, “not just scientific or academic folks, so that anyone can see how sustainable viticulture is done and how the pieces fit together. We highlight the amazing changes that are going on in many of our wineries.”

Hughes is a founding member and project coordinator of the Sonoma County Sustainable Tourism Observatory, part of a worldwide effort to advance sustainable tourism that is being led by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. She is a writer, editor, and publicist, with a focus on sustainability, eco-tourism, and earth sciences.

Lanier is the author of 25 books in over 130 editions, including eight cookbooks (“Cinnamon Mornings,” “The Bed & Breakfast Cookbook,” “The Complete Guide to Bed & Breakfasts”).

Noting that just this year Sonoma County reached its five-year goal of having 100% of its vineyard acreage be sustainable (with Napa County close behind), Lanier said, “Our region is a leader in sustainable viticulture.”

Of the book’s aims, she added, “We focused more on organic and biodynamic vineyards in our efforts. The bulk of the wineries included in the book are certified by California Certified Organic Farmers.”

"Healthy Vines, Pure Wines,“ which has been incorporated into the viticulture and enology program at Sonoma State University, intentionally demystifies the inner workings of the sustainable wine world. It is designed as a handbook for both students and stakeholders already practicing viticulture and looking to break into the sustainable side of it. With a lens on California’s wine country, the book offers comprehensive case studies of 16 local wineries committed to the movement. Each profile features an in-depth look at relevant practices in use today.

“We conducted the first interview in August 2017,” Lanier said. “It soon became apparent how complex the subject was.” Within two months, the region’s fires began, to be followed by COVID-19, all of which created obstacles to doing research.

“But the four years that have passed since we began have made the subject even more relevant today,” Lanier said. “More people are thinking about climate change and the broader effects of agriculture in our region. With yet another dry growing season underway, more winemakers are recognizing that they can be a vital and important part of climate solutions.”

Lanier allows that the book aims its gaze more on grape farming than wine production, remarking, “Production would have been a whole other topic.”

A degree of confusion persists regarding the sustainability movement, and Lanier believes the root of the problem is in the language used to discuss the relevant issues. The term “sustainable viticulture,” for example, is used as an umbrella term for green, organic, biodynamic, and natural viticultural practices, and is also employed in a variety of formal certifications.

“The term ‘certified sustainable’ is both galvanizing and divisive,” said Lanier. “Proponents of sustainable farming and certification like that it's holistic — it takes into account not just how the grapes are farmed but the carbon footprint, labor issues, land and water usage, stream and soil health, production costs to the environment, a lot of bits and pieces that can get lost it you're only looking at chemicals being sprayed.”

Lanier explains that for those against using the term in certifications, the primary issue is that “sustainable” does not prohibit the use of pesticides and herbicides.

“Organic proponents are in favor of much of what sustainable certifications cover, but they feel that by not prohibiting chemical sprays such certifications aren't taking the most important step for land, soil, and grape health,” she said.

The phrase “Carbon footprint” is another controversial concept in the wine industry.

Some say pesticides and herbicides result in a smaller footprint because without them you have to manually till the soil with a tractor for weed control. The tractor runs on gas, which outputs a significant amount of carbon, making for a bigger carbon footprint. But organic proponents argue that herbicides cause a cascade of environmental impacts that are worse for the environment.

“Carbon footprint may not be the best measure of sustainability,” said Hughes.

The book goes fairly deep into such topics, though interviews with acknowledged leaders in the movement. In a nod to the growing presence of women among growers and makers, Julie Johnson of Tres Sabores Winery, in St. Helena, shares her experience as both grower and winemaker in creating one of the first wineries to go organic.

“Sustainable viticulture is not elitist,” Johnson said. “It’s now coming into its own. Lots of people in the industry are approaching the whole question of climate awareness. I care about people working together to change the entire approach to farming and winemaking.”

It’s not just about organically grown grapes, Johnson affirms.

“It’s the whole farming model,” she said, “including water conservation, use of animals in the vineyards, etc. We are partnering with the native space around us, which leads to good practices. Books like this help to pull the industry toward the theory and philosophy of sustainability.”

Another prominent presence in the book are Sam and Phil Coturri of Winery Sixteen600, in Sonoma.

“With their fearlessness in adopting new, greener ways of viticulture — certainly among the first — as well as their insistence and dedication to fully organic viticulture, the Coturris are strongly in the movement and unafraid to make that opinion known,” said Lanier. “The reason Coturri wines have been cult favorites since the 1980s is their strict adherence to organic principles and the bold flavors that they coax from the terroir.”

Jean-Charles Boisset is yet another important voice in the book. He’s a proud standard-bearer for biodynamic viticulture, a form of organic farming and production that employs soil supplements prepared according to formulas devised by the Austrian philosopher and writer Rudolph Steiner. A French vintner, and the proprietor of the Boisset Collection — which operates 28 wineries in California, France, and Canadat — Boisset employs biodynamic methods both to grow the fruit and during the post-harvest processing.

An added feature of “Healthy Vines, Pure Wines” is a chapter on eco-tourism, a field in which Lanier specializes. As our region’s wineries compete for tasting-room visitors, Lanier sees a growing opportunity for progressive wineries to attract a larger proportion of tourists.

“Organic farmers tend to be passionate about their work,” Lanier said. “They have a keen desire to educate the public. Benziger, for example, is a fantastic example of what can done to unite wine tourism with education. They provide a tour that shows all the stages of sustainable viticulture.”

The roots of the sustainability movement are deep.

The book summarizes this history, with particular emphasis on the legacy of Amigo Bob Cantisano, a visionary advocate of sustainable agriculture who died last December. The book records the many methods he championed and the advice he gave to growers transitioning to closed-system farming, in which everything you use for your viticulture is made from your land. For example, your compost is made from the green waste produced.

Cantisano started California’s first natural foods distribution company and its first organic farm supply company, as well as one of the state’s first — and for many years its only — organic crop consulting agency. In 1973, he helped found California Certified Organic Farmers. He was also one of the founders of the Committee for Sustainable Agriculture, which sponsors the annual EcoFarm Conference, one of the most influential events in the world of sustainable agriculture.

“Writing this book,” Lanier said, “was an intellectually and spiritually fulfilling experience.”

Hughes agrees.

“I think the book will be of interest to anyone with a keen interest in wine,” sshe said. “It’s like taking a mini-wine tour. Even amateur growers with only a few vines will find tips on how to go green.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette