Petalumans seek Barack Obama’s “Promised Land”

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 16 - Nov. 22, 2020

Barack Obama is back – and we might want to get used to it.

In its first week on the Petaluma bestselling Fiction & Nonfiction books list, Obama’s “A Promised Land” has done much more than just chase away last week’s No. 1 title – Johanna Basford’s 2013 hit “The Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book,” an unlikely champ, now completely absent from this week’s list. The past POTUS just-released memoir has already set itself up to potentially outperform the massive sales numbers racked up two years ago by another Obama.

That would be Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, whose own 2018 memoir, “Becoming,” claimed the top spot on the local bestseller list for so many weeks running it’s easier to talk of her bookstore reign in terms of months than weeks. Can Barack manage a similar level of sustained popularity?

Time will tell.

But given that Obama was president from 2009 to 2017, and that the 768 page, $45 tome (which concludes just previous to the killing of Osama Bin Laden, clearly setting up a robust volume two) has been receiving transcendent praise – not just for being well-written and filled with the kinds of detail readers actually want to be treated to, but for actually being pleasurable to read – there’s a good chance the book could be in stores long past the holiday giving season. That said, “Becoming” was also extremely pleasurable to read. And it stands today as more than just a really good memoir from a past President’s wife, but as a nearly unprecedented and wholly inspirational self-help guide, told by an iconic woman whose list of accomplishments, professional and personal, are genuinely extraordinary, and continues to sell well two years later, this could be a very interesting game to watch.

The No. 2 bestseller is Sonoma County cartoonist Stephan Pastis’s “Pearls Goes Hollywood,” another compilation of “Pearls Before Swine’ cartoons, which bumps last week’s No. 2 – the popular “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards” by Alice van Ommeren and KC Greaney – down to No. 3.

On the Kids & Young Adults list, meanwhile, the new No. 1 is Keeper of the Lost Cities: Unlocked,’ by Shannon Messenger. A special release, technically numbered 8.5 in the popular series, it follows Messenger’s November 2019 release of “Legacy,” technically 8.0 in the series. Regardless, the book’s debut kicks last week’s No. 1, Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Deep End,” down to No. 2.

For the record, that one is the 15th in its series.

Here are all the top 10 titles on both list for this week.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘A Promised Land,’ by Barack Obama

2. ‘Pearls Goes Hollywood,’ by Stephan Pastis

3. ‘Petaluma in Vintage Postcards,’ by Alice van Ommeren & KC Greaney

4. ‘Rhythm of War,’ by Brandon Sanderson

5. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

6. ‘Wealth of Pigeons,’ by Steve Martin

7. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

8. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Wall Kimmerer

9. ‘Very German Christmas,’ featuring Goethe, Heine, Rilke, and more

10. ‘Clanlands,’ by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities: Unlocked,’ by Shannon Messenger

2. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Deep End,’ by Jeff Kinney

3. ‘Natalie Portman's Fables,’ by Natalie Portman

4. ‘Thank You Book,’ by Mary Lyn Ray

5. ‘The Time of Green Magic,’ by Hilary McKay

6. ‘Bunheads,’ by Misty Copeland

7. ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss

8. ‘Six of Crows,’ by Leigh Bardugo

9. ‘Trials of Apollo: Tower of Nero,’ by Rick Riordan

10. ‘Because of Winn-Dixie,’ by Kate DiCamillo

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)