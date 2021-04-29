Subscribe

Locals share their coronavirus pandemic coping strategies

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 29, 2021, 7:15AM
Gina Alvarado becomes a brain-eating zombie at least once daily.

Her kids won’t have it any other way.

As a coping strategy for addressing the grief, sadness, fear and isolation that her family — like so many others — has experienced over the past year, Alvarado and her children invented a little something they call “The Zombie Game.”

“I pretend to be a zombie, and stumble and chase them around with my arms out going ’Raaaar! Raaaaaaaaaar!’ You know. A zombie,” Alvarado explained. “And they shriek and laugh and hide and run from me.”

The game began shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in Sonoma County, and soon expanded in scope.

“It became a total thing,” she said, still a bit perplexed at how deeply the game became entrenched in her family’s life, what she now often refers to as “Kid World.”

“They would rescue each other from me if I caught one of them,” she said. “Every day. For a year. That’s 365 Zombie Game sessions and counting. Some days it would last for 10 minutes, and other days the game would go off-and-on all day.”

Alvarado, a local actor who’s been seen onstage at Cinnabar Theater, most recently in the pre-pandemic drama “Luna Gale,” back in October of 2019, said the suspension of theater amid coronavirus shutdowns has been hard. Her kids, too, have dealt with the suspension of pretty much everything — all but home, family and the Zombie Game, which they have insisted on playing every day, regardless of circumstance or setting.

“If we are hiking,” Alvarado said, “then it’s ’Zombie in the Woods.’ If we go to the coast, then ’Zombie on the Beach.’ If we have the freaking bounce house out, they can’t just bounce in their bounce house. It has to be ’Zombie Bounce House.”

The list goes on.

“Zombie scooters. Zombie farmers market. Every day.”

Alvarado and her children have tapped their creativity to combat some of the natural negative feelings that have become ubiquitous in the past 13 months.

Whether it’s enjoying a vigorous walk, "rage skating“ on rollerblades, pouring a cup of tea, or engaging in a dramatic zombie-themed game, Petaluma residents (and a few out-of-town Argus-Courier readers) have found innovative ways to cope with the unflinching reality of a deadly pandemic.

“There were times during this past year when I felt profoundly depressed,” admitted Sonoma County Gazette theater critic Jeanie K. Smith. “Two things really helped — gardening and walking. I doubled the extent of my vegetable garden and built a pollinator garden in a dead area. It was essential to my well being.”

As mentioned, she also walked, nearly every day, for 20 to 30 minutes, an endeavor Smith called “extremely beneficial.”

“No music, no podcasts, just ambient sounds and the occasional wave to another walker or a driver,” said Smith. “It was so comforting.”

For some, when emotions are so overwhelming that a half-hour of “comfort walking” doesn’t quite do the trick, other, more vigorous forms of exercise are required. Over the years, Petaluma choir director Sadie Sonntag has developed a whole list of such approaches, including one that goes way beyond a stroll around the neighborhood.

She calls it “rage skating.”

“Some scary skating at the Skate Park makes adrenaline and requires hyper focus,” said Sonntag, who generally uses rollerblades for such sessions. “It burns through some of the bulls--t and forces me to sleep fully.”

Not all of Sonntag’s strategies are quite so extreme, of course.

“Chamomile does in fact help,” she said, adding another trick. “Sometimes, on really messed up days, I actually literally force myself to smile.”

That genuinely helps, said Sonntag, perhaps because it sends a message to the subconscious that it’s time to shift directions.

“Just attempting to stay positive seems to work,” she said. “Also, trying really, really hard whenever I have the energy, because what you put out there can come back to you.”

The smiling trick has other local practitioners as well.

“Smiling when I don’t want to helps,” said musician Nick Petty, of the surf-punk band The Happys. “Sounds weird, but it works for me.”

Petty said he has struggled with mental health for years, and has picked up a variety of coping strategies along the way.

“When I was young, I did cognitive behavior, where I noticed my surroundings and would say out loud the color of the things I’m looking at,” he said. “Gratitude is big, too. It helps to list everything I’m fortunate to have. I focus on other people, ask how they are, or I listen to music and do affirmations at night.”

Others use housework as a therapeutic practice, a two-part strategy that helps tidy the mind and their surroundings. Ellen Skagerberg, who works at Copperfield’s Used Book Store in Petaluma, agrees with the cleaning approach, but for a slightly different reason.

“When I'm particularly down,” she said, “I do housework, which I dislike. So I tell myself that at least I'm not wasting a good mood on housework. Plus, when I do feel better, the house is clean.”

LC Arisman, another theater participant with little to do for the last year, has developed a multi-part coping strategy for getting through overwhelming bouts of emotional overwhelm and stress.

“When my brain monster starts spewing its trash at me, I picture someone else someone who I have no problem telling to shove off saying those same things to me, and then it doesn’t permeate as well,” she said.

At one point, Arisman even created what she calls a full “points system” to help get her through the more difficult days.

“I’d get points for things like showering, getting dressed, leaving the apartment, eating something, having a cuppa tea. I like the cuppa tea because no matter where my energy was, that was something I could do and feel like I’d done something nice for myself.“

Giving herself permission to fall short of perfection — to settle for less when more is legitimately too much — is another skill that Arisman has acquired, and it comes with a useful slogan.

“Anything worth doing is worth doing poorly,” she said. “Instead of asking myself to do the good thing, I ask myself to do a (worse) version of the good thing, because then it gets done. Like, sometimes a shower is too big of an ask, but a warm washcloth on my face feels good and is more doable.”

Also, and this is key, it’s okay to admit it when accomplishing a task or completing a goal is not as easy as it once was, or usually is, or you believe it should be. And putting that realization into words can make all the difference.

“Just saying it out loud, ‘This is hard,’” Arisman said. “This is hard and I’m doing it. This is hard...and I’m doing it. Go me!”

As small pockets of “normal” begin to emerge, with more of the county opening up again, Alvarado still sometimes wonders what exactly it is that her kids have been getting out of the Zombie Game during the past year.

“I’ve asked myself that a lot,” she said, “’Why do we need this every day?’”

But she does have a theory.

“I think it’s because the zombie was a representation of death and sadness, and freaky unknown s***, and they got to escape from it,” she surmised. “And they got to rescue each other from it. And tease it and laugh at it.”

Because anything you can tease and laugh at, maybe can’t really hurt you.

“And there,” Alvarado said, “is my coping mechanism from Kid World.”

David Templeton is community editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

