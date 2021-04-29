Locals share their coronavirus pandemic coping strategies

Gina Alvarado becomes a brain-eating zombie at least once daily.

Her kids won’t have it any other way.

As a coping strategy for addressing the grief, sadness, fear and isolation that her family — like so many others — has experienced over the past year, Alvarado and her children invented a little something they call “The Zombie Game.”

“I pretend to be a zombie, and stumble and chase them around with my arms out going ’Raaaar! Raaaaaaaaaar!’ You know. A zombie,” Alvarado explained. “And they shriek and laugh and hide and run from me.”

The game began shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in Sonoma County, and soon expanded in scope.

“It became a total thing,” she said, still a bit perplexed at how deeply the game became entrenched in her family’s life, what she now often refers to as “Kid World.”

“They would rescue each other from me if I caught one of them,” she said. “Every day. For a year. That’s 365 Zombie Game sessions and counting. Some days it would last for 10 minutes, and other days the game would go off-and-on all day.”

Alvarado, a local actor who’s been seen onstage at Cinnabar Theater, most recently in the pre-pandemic drama “Luna Gale,” back in October of 2019, said the suspension of theater amid coronavirus shutdowns has been hard. Her kids, too, have dealt with the suspension of pretty much everything — all but home, family and the Zombie Game, which they have insisted on playing every day, regardless of circumstance or setting.

“If we are hiking,” Alvarado said, “then it’s ’Zombie in the Woods.’ If we go to the coast, then ’Zombie on the Beach.’ If we have the freaking bounce house out, they can’t just bounce in their bounce house. It has to be ’Zombie Bounce House.”

The list goes on.

“Zombie scooters. Zombie farmers market. Every day.”

Alvarado and her children have tapped their creativity to combat some of the natural negative feelings that have become ubiquitous in the past 13 months.

Whether it’s enjoying a vigorous walk, "rage skating“ on rollerblades, pouring a cup of tea, or engaging in a dramatic zombie-themed game, Petaluma residents (and a few out-of-town Argus-Courier readers) have found innovative ways to cope with the unflinching reality of a deadly pandemic.

“There were times during this past year when I felt profoundly depressed,” admitted Sonoma County Gazette theater critic Jeanie K. Smith. “Two things really helped — gardening and walking. I doubled the extent of my vegetable garden and built a pollinator garden in a dead area. It was essential to my well being.”

As mentioned, she also walked, nearly every day, for 20 to 30 minutes, an endeavor Smith called “extremely beneficial.”

“No music, no podcasts, just ambient sounds and the occasional wave to another walker or a driver,” said Smith. “It was so comforting.”

For some, when emotions are so overwhelming that a half-hour of “comfort walking” doesn’t quite do the trick, other, more vigorous forms of exercise are required. Over the years, Petaluma choir director Sadie Sonntag has developed a whole list of such approaches, including one that goes way beyond a stroll around the neighborhood.

She calls it “rage skating.”

“Some scary skating at the Skate Park makes adrenaline and requires hyper focus,” said Sonntag, who generally uses rollerblades for such sessions. “It burns through some of the bulls--t and forces me to sleep fully.”

Not all of Sonntag’s strategies are quite so extreme, of course.

“Chamomile does in fact help,” she said, adding another trick. “Sometimes, on really messed up days, I actually literally force myself to smile.”

That genuinely helps, said Sonntag, perhaps because it sends a message to the subconscious that it’s time to shift directions.

“Just attempting to stay positive seems to work,” she said. “Also, trying really, really hard whenever I have the energy, because what you put out there can come back to you.”

The smiling trick has other local practitioners as well.

“Smiling when I don’t want to helps,” said musician Nick Petty, of the surf-punk band The Happys. “Sounds weird, but it works for me.”

Petty said he has struggled with mental health for years, and has picked up a variety of coping strategies along the way.

“When I was young, I did cognitive behavior, where I noticed my surroundings and would say out loud the color of the things I’m looking at,” he said. “Gratitude is big, too. It helps to list everything I’m fortunate to have. I focus on other people, ask how they are, or I listen to music and do affirmations at night.”