Petaluma’s 2021 scary fiction contest winners

A restless demon, a hungry house, two frisky ghosts and more

There are some very twisted imaginations out there — and the Argus-Courier would like to applaud you for it. For the fifth year in a row, we asked you to write up the scariest stories you could think of, and once again, you did. Some were more funny than scary, and one or two were almost sweet, while several were just plain disturbing.

Out of the 20-something submissions we received — each inspired by the writer’s choice of one (and sometimes two or all three) of the eerie photos we’ve been running in the Argus-Courier for the past month — our independent guest judge Jeffrey Weissman has selected his three favorite scary/funny stories, plus two equally upsetting runners up.

Our scare-loving congratulations go to Kathy Guthormsen, Stacey A. Dennick and Bob Canning, who submitted the first, second and third place stories, along with runner’s up Kristen Welch and the Argus-Courier’s own Goth-with-a-heart-of-golden-weirdness, columnist Oliver Graves. Because we could, the staff included one “editor’s Pick” for Julie Wilder-Sherman’s “Peek a Boo,” a satisfyingly terrifying conclusion to a kind of trilogy of terror she’s written one story at a time, over the last three years.

To all of you: Your scary stories made such an impression on Weissman — who, as an actor, has helped tell a few impressively scary cinematic tales of his own (“Twilight Zone: The Movie,” among them) — that we’re seriously concerned he might not sleep well for weeks.

“This is a new adventure for me,” Weissman admitted, adding that as a Libra, he had a very difficult time choosing the winners.

“It reminds me of the time in junior high when the teacher would write a suggestive opening scary-line on the board like, ‘One rainy, dark night there was a crack of thunder and …’” Weissman said. “Scary prompts open a world of possibilities and it’s amazing seeing how people let their imagination run wild with it.”

Weissman admittedly wrestled with his choices right up to the end, seriously considering a number of excellent stories, including some by youthful writers as young as 6 and 8. Especially difficult to forget were Nadine Dove-Petrigh’s "No One Is There,“ involving and expectant mother trapped in a hole, and Sorsha Walker’s hilarious ”The Hole,“ which expertly explains why normal people don’t put ketchup on pizza.

“This really wasn’t easy,” Weissman said, adding, “But to me, everyone is a winner who picked up a pen and wrote something and submitted it.”

Come, Calls the Demon

By Kathy Guthormsen

First place winner

The voice wakes me from a sound sleep. I’ve been dreaming of trees and …blood. The metallic tang of it lingers on my tongue.

“Come,” the voice calls. “Come.”

Trance-like, I rise from my bed and pull on my robe.

The back door creaks when I open it and step into the night. The new moon provides no light. Stars wink in and out as wispy clouds cover, then reveal them. I hear the low, resonant hoot of the great horned owl who lives nearby.

“Come.”

I walk towards the voice, my robe trailing in the grass, my feet wet with dew. At the edge of the lawn, I stop and listen.

“Come. I’ve been waiting. It’s time.”

I step into the grove of trees just beyond the garden. The trunks loom, darker shadows on an already dark night. I shiver.

“Closer, closer, you’re almost here.”

The owl swoops silently and lands in front of me blocking my way. Its yellow eyes bore into mine. I take another step. The owl does not move.

“Step around. Come closer.”

A lone tree stands in a clearing in front of me. I feel its pulse throbbing in my bones and echoing my heartbeat. It pulls me closer until I stand in front of it. I watch as a ragged hole forms in the bark, its edges glowing red. Burning, though there is no heat. The air feels chilled against my face and raises goosebumps along my arms. A shadowy, demonic face with black eyes appears slowly beneath the bark, its gaping mouth pleading for release from its prison.

“Reach inside and free me. I’ve been trapped for a thousand years.”

The owl flies between my arm and the tree as I reach out. Too late. My fingers touch the heart of the tree. I jolt as cold fire burns in my chest. The demon shoves my soul out of my body as it possesses me. Untethered, my soul floats, formless, weightless toward the tops of the trees where the owl waits to guide it home.

My spine stretches and groans as the demon inside my body grows. My arms and legs lengthen. My fingers twist. Scales cover my skin. My hair tangles into long snake-like ropes. I taste the air with my tongue, then turn to watch small animals creeping in the dark.