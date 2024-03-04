It’s official. After accumulating hundreds of nominations, the Petaluma Downtown Association ‒ which produces the popular Butter & Egg Days Parade ‒ have announced this year’s recipient of the annual Good Egg Award. The honor for 2024 honor goes to Faith Ross, co-founder of the nonprofit organization Petaluma Blacks for Community Development.

“Ross has dedicated her time to the Human Rights Commission, Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, and the Petaluma Christian Church,” states a media release distributed Friday, adding that for four decades Petaluma Blacks for Community Development has organized the town’s Black History Month program and has fostered awareness of the African American community.

It was also announced that this year’s Butter & Egg Days Parade Grand Marshal will be Michael “Bug” Deakin, of Heritage Salvage.

“Bug Deakin is a purveyor of reclaimed building materials and the epitome of sustainable enthusiasm,” states the same media release. “Through reclamation and preservation, he and his team at Heritage Salvage source materials from around the world giving new life to the old.”

Deakin’s choice is fitting, given the environmentally friendly nature of this this year’s parade theme, “Greener Pastures: Sustaining Petaluma’s Future.” According to Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, the theme celebrates Petaluma as “a regional and national leader in climate action.”

McCusker notes that 2024 marks the 41st year of the Butter & Egg Days Parade, and suggests that the colorful theme ‒ and the fact that the April 20 event takes place on Earth Day and 4/20 this year ‒ will inspire an abundance of creativity for parade participants.

“From whimsical floats to lively performances, eco-conscious messages aim to inspire and educate for a more sustainable and resilient future,” she said.

Opening ceremonies take place on April 13 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. At 12 p.m., Mayor Kevin McDonnell and other local dignitaries will read proclamations honoring the Faith as the 2024 Good Egg, Deakin as the parade’s Grand Marshall. The hour-long event is free and the public is welcome to attend.