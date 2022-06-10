Subscribe

Petaluma’s artful ‘space oddity’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 10, 2022, 6:30AM

For the last five years, give or take, a curious thing has been happening in downtown Petaluma. Little gifts and knickknacks, ranging from tiny toys and rubber spiders and figurines to hand-drawn pictures or plastic flowers or origami creations, have been appearing inside three rectangular “niches,” nondescript spaces in the brick wall that stretches between Kentucky Street and Keller Street Parking Garage. The tucked-away items, sometimes delightful and sometimes a little creepy, come and go regularly, often disappearing as quickly and as mysteriously as they arrived.

This ongoing phenomenon, a “space oddity” if you will, has caught the attention of many downtown workers and casual passersby.

“I see people come and check it out all the time,” says Kris Longerbauch, an assistant manager at Round Table Pizza, where he has one of the best views of the niches in the area, right across the Golden Concourse, as the pathway is technically known, from the niches. “I’ve never seen anyone leave anything, or take anything,” he says, “but people do walk by and stop, kind of turn their head, like, ‘What’s that?’ Sometimes they take pictures. It’s pretty cool.”

Longerbauch first noticed what was happening last September, when he began working at the restaurant.

“I was like, ‘Woah, someone’s leaving little toys and stuff in the wall. That’s so weird,’” he recalls. “But it’s nice. It’s unique. I go out and look sometimes. I see a lot of figurines, and a lot of little toy vehicles. You never know what you’ll find in there. It changes all the time.”

The brick siding within which the niches exist forms the southern exterior of 133 Kentucky St. The ground floor of the building currently houses Goblin Bros. Games & Gear, where the employees are delightedly well aware of the activities taking place in those hidey-holes on the other side of their wall. On occasion, the staff makes its own contributions, leaving whatever odd items they find in their pockets, even sometimes purchasing trinkets from the store to slip into one of the holes, generally calling such offerings "goblin treasures."

“I pass the niches many times a week, and often stop to see what people have left,” says Ted Wooley, a co-owner of Goblin Bros. “Sometimes, the items seem to have meaning, with messages like ‘Be happy’ or ‘Support Ukraine.’ But usually, the items seem totally random. I once added dice I found in my pocket. Hard to say why though. For good luck?” Acknowledging that for every item left there is someone who eventually accepts it as a gift from the universe, Wooley adds, “Personally, I think the niches are partly a public lost-and-found, and partly a shrine to Karma.”

The act of anonymously leaving random items in public places for total strangers is hardly an original idea, of course. One can’t help but recall the iconic knothole in the Radley’s old oak tree in Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” where the mysterious and unseen Boo leaves offerings for Scout and Jem — a broken pocket-watch, sticks of gum, a metal box containing Indian pennies, little figurines carved out of soap, a ball of twine and other items. Boo’s knothole and Petaluma’s downtown trio of treasure niches operate on a similar principle, as do Little Free Libraries, those popular literary repositories where unidentified people give or receive books, or such activities as painting rocks with messages and pictures and hiding them in plain sight in parks and sidewalk flower beds.

Petaluma Rocks, a locally-based Facebook page where local rock-painters post pictures of their creations, is a regional example of what has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Thematically adjacent to this kindness-driven urge to distribute inspirational rock art is a growing global movement known to its practitioners as Art Abandonment, a term apparently coined (or at least popularized) by Canadian artist Michael deMeng in 2012. As described on the Facebook page deMeng founded nine years ago, the goal of Art Abandonment is to spread joy by surreptitiously leaving artistic creations — paintings and sculptures, jewelry and ceramics — in conspicuous places, from the table of a favorite restaurant to a rock beside a hiking trail in a national park.

“Abandoneers,” as the practitioners have come to be called, are encouraged to leave notes indicating that the art is a free gift, generously and joyously given. These notes often carry the bold headline, “Hey You! Yes You! Take Me! You’ve Found Free Art!”

In Petaluma, while little drawings on post-its have certainly been a part of the ongoing art show at the niches — where some of the earliest offerings were post-it notes with drawings and cartoons — it seems clear that for whoever is behind this, the act of abandoning items in the holes is itself an artistic act. And it’s no surprise that for those who pass the holes routinely, the pleasure of discovering something new can eventually blossom into an urge to add a treasure or two of their own.

Daniel Neal, a former bookseller in the Underground Used Books at Copperfield’s across the street, admits to having left things in the holes from time to time during his time at the store.

“I don't recall anything specific, really,” he says. “Toys, oddball stuff I found in the Underground, wheat pennies. I loved walking by and seeing what people were leaving in the wall.”

Neal is not alone.

“It’s a perfect place to bring a little strangeness into people’s lives,” adds Ross Lockhart, another former Copperfield’s employee who confesses to being one of many who’ve found the niches to be an irresistible opportunity to express themselves by placing something off-the-wall into the wall.

One has to ask: is there anyone who currently works at the bookstore who is actively participating in this bizarrely altruistic ritual?

Of course there is.

“I’ve been working at the book store for three-and-a-half years, and I got on board with doing this pretty quickly, because it’s super fun,” confesses Ellen Skagerberg, another Undergound bookseller. Met at the store at the end of the week in early June, Skagerberg says she regularly takes pictures of the things she sees in the niches, and is especially impressed when someone turns the empty space in the bricks into a miniature diorama, posing little figures in some kind of picturesque tableau. As her shift has just ended, Skagerberg offers to demonstrate the clandestine gift delivery system she’s perfected.

“Let’s see, what do I want to leave today?”

Producing a plastic Ziploc bag filled with “goodies” that she’s collected just for this purpose, Skagerberg leads the way out of the store and over to the niches, explaining that she generally finds such items at local flea markets and thrift stores.

“Goodwill will sell you a bag full of stuff like this for four bucks,” she says, displaying the bag crammed with brightly colored thingamabobs, pens and pencils, Happy Meal meal toys, rubber insects and the like. “I’ve only been caught two times. You have to be very sly.”

Opening her bag, Skagerberg sorts through the bounty within, quickly producing a plastic vintage kid’s meal toy from Wendy’s — a 1992 Rocket Writer pen in the shape of a hybrid limousine/spacecraft.

“The pen doesn’t work anymore, but how cool is this?” Skagerberg says, holding up the offering and then happily tucking it into one of the holes in the wall. “My choices are pretty random, just whatever I have and whatever I feel like leaving on a particular day.”

Working quickly, she moves on to the other two niches, placing a rubber snake, a plastic Norse warrior figurine and a little green army man. Skagerberg full anticipates needing to replace these items the next time she passes by as they will almost certainly be gone.

“I always thought that things were more successful if they stay in the niche longer,” she says, “but I’ve become comfortable with fact that everything comes and goes.”

Though Skagerberg appears to be one of the earliest adopters of leaving treasures in the holes, she is eager to point out that she is hardly the first to do it. When she realized that some of the post-its with cartoons on them bore a resemblance to the drawings of Eduardo Beltran, owner/operator of Hair by Eduardo on Putnam Plaza, a short walk from the niches.

“It was me! I started it,” says Beltran, who estimates that he’s been leaving treasures in the niches for about five years. “I like to make Petaluma happy,” he says, allowing that when the pandemic shutdowns happened, even though there were fewer people downtown, he felt it was as important as ever to keep up the practice.

“We still did it during COVID, oh yes,” he says, acknowledging the involvement of Skagerberg and the other Copperfield’s participants. “We like to put happy stuff in there, like these.”

Beltran, in his art-filled studio above Petaluma Pie Company, shows off some of his cartoon-like drawings. “I like to put happy things there, and sometimes I draw a little picture on a piece of paper and leave it in the hole. So much graffiti stuff is negative. But we make people happy, by leaving little surprises. When people get off of work, and they are walking by, this gives them something to look at, something that is funny or loving.”

Asked how he feels about the items disappearing so quickly, Beltran says that’s the whole point.

“We want you to take our stuff. It’s a gift,” he says. “And then you carry a little bit of us with you, even if they don’t know who gave you that gift. It’s nice. It’s about spreading happiness and love. That’s what the world needs, and this is a beautiful way to do that.”

