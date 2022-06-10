Petaluma’s artful ‘space oddity’

For the last five years, give or take, a curious thing has been happening in downtown Petaluma. Little gifts and knickknacks, ranging from tiny toys and rubber spiders and figurines to hand-drawn pictures or plastic flowers or origami creations, have been appearing inside three rectangular “niches,” nondescript spaces in the brick wall that stretches between Kentucky Street and Keller Street Parking Garage. The tucked-away items, sometimes delightful and sometimes a little creepy, come and go regularly, often disappearing as quickly and as mysteriously as they arrived.

This ongoing phenomenon, a “space oddity” if you will, has caught the attention of many downtown workers and casual passersby.

“I see people come and check it out all the time,” says Kris Longerbauch, an assistant manager at Round Table Pizza, where he has one of the best views of the niches in the area, right across the Golden Concourse, as the pathway is technically known, from the niches. “I’ve never seen anyone leave anything, or take anything,” he says, “but people do walk by and stop, kind of turn their head, like, ‘What’s that?’ Sometimes they take pictures. It’s pretty cool.”

Longerbauch first noticed what was happening last September, when he began working at the restaurant.

“I was like, ‘Woah, someone’s leaving little toys and stuff in the wall. That’s so weird,’” he recalls. “But it’s nice. It’s unique. I go out and look sometimes. I see a lot of figurines, and a lot of little toy vehicles. You never know what you’ll find in there. It changes all the time.”

The brick siding within which the niches exist forms the southern exterior of 133 Kentucky St. The ground floor of the building currently houses Goblin Bros. Games & Gear, where the employees are delightedly well aware of the activities taking place in those hidey-holes on the other side of their wall. On occasion, the staff makes its own contributions, leaving whatever odd items they find in their pockets, even sometimes purchasing trinkets from the store to slip into one of the holes, generally calling such offerings "goblin treasures."

“I pass the niches many times a week, and often stop to see what people have left,” says Ted Wooley, a co-owner of Goblin Bros. “Sometimes, the items seem to have meaning, with messages like ‘Be happy’ or ‘Support Ukraine.’ But usually, the items seem totally random. I once added dice I found in my pocket. Hard to say why though. For good luck?” Acknowledging that for every item left there is someone who eventually accepts it as a gift from the universe, Wooley adds, “Personally, I think the niches are partly a public lost-and-found, and partly a shrine to Karma.”

The act of anonymously leaving random items in public places for total strangers is hardly an original idea, of course. One can’t help but recall the iconic knothole in the Radley’s old oak tree in Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” where the mysterious and unseen Boo leaves offerings for Scout and Jem — a broken pocket-watch, sticks of gum, a metal box containing Indian pennies, little figurines carved out of soap, a ball of twine and other items. Boo’s knothole and Petaluma’s downtown trio of treasure niches operate on a similar principle, as do Little Free Libraries, those popular literary repositories where unidentified people give or receive books, or such activities as painting rocks with messages and pictures and hiding them in plain sight in parks and sidewalk flower beds.

Petaluma Rocks, a locally-based Facebook page where local rock-painters post pictures of their creations, is a regional example of what has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Thematically adjacent to this kindness-driven urge to distribute inspirational rock art is a growing global movement known to its practitioners as Art Abandonment, a term apparently coined (or at least popularized) by Canadian artist Michael deMeng in 2012. As described on the Facebook page deMeng founded nine years ago, the goal of Art Abandonment is to spread joy by surreptitiously leaving artistic creations — paintings and sculptures, jewelry and ceramics — in conspicuous places, from the table of a favorite restaurant to a rock beside a hiking trail in a national park.

“Abandoneers,” as the practitioners have come to be called, are encouraged to leave notes indicating that the art is a free gift, generously and joyously given. These notes often carry the bold headline, “Hey You! Yes You! Take Me! You’ve Found Free Art!”

In Petaluma, while little drawings on post-its have certainly been a part of the ongoing art show at the niches — where some of the earliest offerings were post-it notes with drawings and cartoons — it seems clear that for whoever is behind this, the act of abandoning items in the holes is itself an artistic act. And it’s no surprise that for those who pass the holes routinely, the pleasure of discovering something new can eventually blossom into an urge to add a treasure or two of their own.