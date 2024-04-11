Petaluma’s Arts Alive: where art and high-fives collide

Information : For more information and to see a complete list of this month’s events, check out Petalumadowntown.com/arts-alive-petaluma .

As Arts Alive nears its two year anniversary in Petaluma, it remains as eclectic and unpredictable as it is charming, irresistible and surprisingly entertaining. Launched in the summer of 2022, Petaluma’s monthly arts-forward celebration takes place on the third Thursday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m., as local businesses, arts organizations and artists of all kinds are encouraged to do something artsy and fun, for free, somewhere in town.

In past months, Arts Alive has featured everything from live music and dance, storytelling and crafting workshops, multimedia exhibits, art demonstrations, poetry, hard-to-categorize performance art and a lot more.

This month, Arts Alive will take place on Thursday, April 18, which just coincidentally happens to be National High Five Day. Yep, that’s a thing. Started in 2002 by three students at the University of Virginia (high fives to Conor Lastowka, Sam Miotke and Wynn Walent), National High Five Day now takes place every year on the third Thursday of April. On national High Five Day, you are encouraged to high five everyone you see.

So this month’s Arts Alive should be especially fun.

Here are just some of the events that participants can expect to find. For a full list of planned events, visit Petalumadowntown.com/arts-alive-petaluma.

Art Show reception at the Alchemia Gallery

There’s a brand new exhibit at downtown Petaluma’s Alchemia gallery (111 Kentucky St.), with the engaging title “Under the Petaluma Sky: The Brilliance of Color.” The show features more than 30 works of art. The official opening reception will take place on Arts Alive night, with several of the artists. Alchemia is a nonprofit organization that supports artists with disabilities and values the unique voices of every artist.

Pop Up Art Lounge with Suzanne Young

Rivetti Real Estate in Theatre Square (140 2nd St.) will be hosting its first “pop up” art display, featuring local artist Mary Fassbinder. The local real estate company’s centrally located office will showcase local artists every month in conjunction with Arts Alive. Rick King, of Leaf and Vine, will be pouring some of the winery’s excellent wines.

Live artist Interview at Slough City Studios

Drop by the gallery at Slough City Studios (409 Petaluma Blvd. S, Suite C) to view the current show, “Chilenita y Gringa,” featuring animation and printmaking by Amaya Lounibos. At 5:45 p.m. there will be a live interview with Lounibos, describing the inspiration and creative process that produced the pieces on display. Light refreshments will be served.

Where Treehouse Dreams Are Made

O2 Treehouse is a local design and build Company who has been making world class treehouses for more than a decade. From fun and fanciful to elegant and otherworldly, these constructions are a what happens when nature nerds and architects join forces. Come visit the spacious wood and metal workshop where some of the coolest treehouses in the world are designed and built. O2 Treehouse is at 133 Copeland St.

Behold the amazing Laser Harp at WonderStump!

Have you ever wanted to play music with light? Wait. You didn’t know that was a thing? Well, come check out the Laser Harp at WonderStump, located inside Life On Earth Art Studios (133 Copeland Street suite C1B). While you’re there, take a peek behind the scenes at what the local arts collective has been building, including other interactive sculptures, and take the opportunity to connect with other artists.

Open Mic Night at Rain Dog Records

Petaluma’s Rain Dog Records (1010 Petaluma Boulevard N., next to Lucky’s) will once again be hosting an open mic night at the shop, with everyone welcome to participate. Bring your instrument and/or your voice, and show off your talents at this free event. Sign ups start at 4 p.m. The event goes from 5-7 p.m.

‘Love Letters’ at Polly Klaas Theater

The Petaluma Readers Theater presents A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” a play in which two people share their lives back and forth through a series of correspondences. The two-act show takes place at Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Ave.) from 6-8:30 p.m. Beer, wine and non alcoholic beverages will be on sale.