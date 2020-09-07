PETALUMA’S BESTSELLER LIST

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of August 30-September 6, 2020

Armand Gamache, recently serving as Chief Superintendent of the Sûreté du Québec, is now back where he started, 16 mystery novels ago, as head of the department’s homicide division. The latest entry in Canadian author Louise Penny’s award-winning crime series, the gloriously titled “All the Devils Are Here,” in the new No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma, marking the first time there’s been a fiction title at the top of the Fiction and Nonfiction Top 10 in over three months. In the latest novel, Gamache and his family find themselves in Paris together, just in time to become involved in a conspiracy that includes murder, attempted murder and the Eifel Tower.

Last week’s No. 1, Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent,” drops down a rung to No. 2, while last week’s No. 2, Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be and Antiracist,” has descended to No. 10 for the current week. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Gilbert’s indelible novel “City of Girls,” moves down to No. 8, making room for Madeline Miller’s fantasy novel “Circe” to clime this week’s No. 3 spot.

Clearly, Petalumans are in the mood for some good, distracting fiction.

This week’s No. 4, making its debut on the list, in Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s June release, “Mexican Gothic,” a deliciously dread-drenched horror novel set in 1950s Mexico, filled with atmospheric delights, from a frightening family living in a crumbling mansion, midnight hauntings by “fleshless things,” and grand romantic monstrousness around every shadowy corner.

Brit Bennett’s “The Vanishing Half,” after a short disappearance from the list, is back, this time landing at No. 5.

There’s a new No. 1 on the Kids and Young Adults list, as well.

Dav Pilkey (“Captain Underpants”) unleashes the latest installment of his popular Dog Man series with the punningly titled “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment.”

The full Top 10 for both lists can be found below.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘All the Devils Are Here,’ by Louise Penny

2. ‘Caste,’ by Isabel Wilkerson

3. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

4. ‘Mexican Gothic,’ by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

5. ‘Vanishing Half,’ by Brit Bennett

6. ‘Transcendent Kingdom,’ By Yaa Gyasi

7. ‘The Lying Life of Adults,’ by Elena Ferrante

8. ‘City of Girls,’ by Elizabeth Gilbert

9. ‘The Truths We Hold,’ by Kamala Harris

10. ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,’ by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Sound of Danger,’ by Mac Barnett

3. ‘Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney

4. ‘Midnight Sun,’ by Stephenie Meyer

5. ‘I Talk Like a River,’ by Jordan Scott

6. ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ by Suzanne Collins

7. ‘The BabySitters Club: Logan Likes Mary Anne!’ by Ann M. Martin

8. ‘A is for Activist,’ by Innosanto Nagara

9. ‘Punching the Air,’ by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam

10. ‘Go with the Flow,’ by Karen Schneemann and Lily Williams

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)