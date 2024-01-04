Petaluma’s Bestsellers: Living and dying and reading more books

This week’s Top 10 includes Pema Chödrön’s latest inspirational guidebook, and two novels about dragons|
January 4, 2024, 9:13AM
Weird Book of the Week

The Dead Take the A Train’ by Richard Kadrey and Cassandra Khaw (Tor Nightfire, 2023) – This dark fantasy thrill ride is filled with cosmic horrors, geysers of gore and clever satire. Noirish, profane and laugh-out-loud funny, this team-up between Kadrey (“Sandman Slim”) and Khaw (“Nothing but Blackened Teeth”) features sharp, witty dialogue and an absolute mess of a protagonist whose drug use would worry even William S. Burroughs. “The Dead Take the A Train” depicts an apocalyptic urban fantasy setting yet manages to find beauty in its grotesquery.

It’s a new year! For bibliophiles, the changing of the year tends to be a clean slate, a chance to set new reading goals and, perhaps, a chance to catch up on all the books you missed in the previous year before the onslaught of new releases begins (I can hear those printing presses revving up now).

How many books did you read in 2023? Was that more than you planned? How many books do you plan to read in 2024?

The changing of the year is marked by many things, but one that always seems a little bittersweet is the rush to pack up and put away holiday lights and greenery. My mother-in-law insists that there are 12 days of Christmas, and that it officially ends on January 6, but I’ve spent enough time in retail to appreciate the desire for a fresh start once the holiday rush has ended. I stopped in at Copperfield’s a few days ago and chatted with a few booksellers as they gleefully disassembled Christmas displays, and the same is true at the Word Horde Emporium, as the holiday window display transforms into self-care and cozy fantasy books to ring in the new season.

Only one new title on Copperfield’s Adult Top 10 this week, as “How We Live Is How We Die” by Pema Chödrön ‒ which was released in paperback in October ‒ takes the No. 1 spot. Seems like a great choice for a new year and new beginnings, since Chödrön has often written about breathing in the negative, and exhaling the positive, and through that, working to change the world.

New to Copperfield’s Kids Top 10 are Alice Oseman’s “Heartstopper Volume 5,” which continues the charming boy-meets-boy love story, also a popular Netflix series, and “Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World” by Tui T. Sutherland, a lavish illustrated look at the lore behind the popular book and graphic novel series.

And at the Word Horde Emporium, we’re looking at our top five bestsellers over the past year, including local author Barbara Cottrell’s Lovecraft-inspired debut, “Darkness Below,” Travis Baldree’s coffee-flavored cozy fantasy “Legends and Lattes” and Philip Fracassi’s riveting supernatural thriller, “Boys in the Valley.”

Fiction and Non-Fiction Adult

1. ‘How We Live Is How We Die’ by Pema Chödrön – Buddhist nun and bestselling author of “When Things Fall Apart,” Chödrön offers musings and wisdom on the states of transition and frequent endings we experience throughout life, finding beauty in uncertainty and a world constantly in flux.

2. ‘Prequel’ by Rachel Maddow – MSNBC host Maddow details the nearly-forgotten attempts to ally the United States with the Axis Powers on the eve of our entry into World War II. With plenty of parallels to today, “Prequel” examines the well-funded campaigns to undermine democracy, spread antisemitism and install an authoritarian government.

3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

4. ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ by Bonnie Garmus – A delightful novel about a brilliant chemist-turned-star of a 1960s television cooking show, and her efforts to outwit the sexist entertainment machine within which she has found herself.

5. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

6. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’ by David Grann – Now a major motion picture by Martin Scorsese, this haunting true-life murder mystery examines a series of shocking murders in the 1920s and the newly-formed FBI’s role in investigating those crimes.

7. ‘Democracy Awakening’ by Heather Cox Richardson – From historian and author of the popular daily newsletter “Letters from an American” comes this engaging and accessible state-of-the-nation examination of a country teetering between democracy and autocracy.

8. ‘Iron Flame’ by Rebecca Yarros – The second book in Yarros’ Empyrean series continues the fantasy/romance saga set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons, I’d expect this volume to be even spicier – and deadlier – than “Fourth Wing,” as a new commander enters the picture, secrets are revealed, and betrayal becomes inevitable.

9. ‘The Creative Act: A Way of Being’ by Rick Rubin – Grammy-winning music producer Rubin set out to write a book on how to create a great work of art. But upon writing it, discovered that he had instead written a book on how to be. A philosophical inquiry into the nature of creativity and walking the artist’s path.

10. ‘Fourth Wing: Special Edition’ by Rebecca Yarros – The first book in Yarros’ Empyrean series reissued as a limited Holiday Special Edition, with a reworked cover, wintry end-papers (that replace the previous edition’s map), black sprayed edges and two bonus chapters from bad boy Xaden’s POV.

Fiction and Non-Fiction Kids

1. ‘Wings of Fire: Winter Turning’ by Tui T. Sutherland – This seventh volume of the graphic novel adaptation of Sutherland’s bestselling “Wings of Fire” series finds young IceWing dragon Winter seeking to find and redeem his runaway sister, Icicle, but soon the dragonets find themselves up against the cruel machinations of Queen Scarlet, and, perhaps the biggest threat: their own family.

2. ‘Heartstopper Volume 5’ by Alice Oseman – In this fifth volume of Oseman’s LGBTQ+ graphic novel series, Nick and Charlie ponder taking their relationship to the next level, but change is on the horizon, as Nick is headed off to university next year.

3. ‘The Baby-Sitters Club: Claudia and the Bad Joke’ by Ann M. Martin – When Claudia ends up with a broken leg thanks to a mean practical joke by Betsy Sobak, one of her charges, she considers quitting the Baby-Sitters Club. But Kristy thinks Betsy needs to be taught a lesson. And with that, the joke war is on.

4. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible’ by Dave Eggers – A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers.

5. ‘Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World’ by Tui T. Sutherland – Gorgeously illustrated by Joy Ang, this guidebook is packed with maps, history, mythology, and folklore from Tui T. Sutherland’s Wings of Fire series.

6. ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods’ by Rick Riordan – The protagonists of ‘The Lighting Thief’ return in this Greek mythology-inspired adventure filled with quests and challenges, and face perhaps their greatest trial to date: Sending Percy to college when the gods are standing in his way.

7. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers’ by Dav Pilkey – When the Cat Kid Comic Club members learn that one of their comics is going to be published, imposter syndrome kicks in. How will they conquer doubt and fear? Through hilarious mini-comics, of course. From the creator of Captain Underpants and Dog Man.

8. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer’ by Jeff Kinney – This 18th book in this popular series finds Greg Heffley, still in middle school, working to save his crumbling school from being closed down by his town.

9. ‘Dad Jokes for Kids’ by Jimmy Niro – You’ll laugh and groan at these 350+ silly jokes and puns.

10. ‘Stellaluna’ by Janell Cannon – The classic children’s book about a baby bat adopted by a family of birds.

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium (Year-End Edition)

1. ‘Darkness Below (Shadows of Miskatonic #1)’ by Barbara Cottrell – Cottrell’s debut novel begins her Shadows of Miskatonic series, bringing H. P. Lovecraft’s storied settings—legend-haunted Arkham, MA and the esteemed institution Miskatonic University—to life and into the 21st century through protagonist Ellen Logan’s investigations into strange happenings. Dark Academia with Elder Gods and the struggles of college life that never forgets to be fast-paced and fun. Gripping and full of twists.

2. ‘Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes’ by Travis Baldree – This cozy fantasy follows Viv, a battle-weary orc barbarian who has decided to retire from adventuring, hang up her sword, and start a new venture: opening a coffee shop in a town that’s never heard of coffee. A well-paced and delightful comfort read with an immersive setting and filled with chosen family. Enjoy it with a cup of something hot and a nice scone.

3. ‘Boys in the Valley’ by Philip Fracassi – One of my favorite reads of the past year is this snowbound supernatural thriller tonally reminiscent of John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ by way of Golding’s ‘Lord of the Flies.’ Set at the turn of the 20th century in a Catholic boys’ orphanage in remote Pennsylvania, ‘Boys in the Valley’ is truly chilling as an ancient evil spreads through the inhabitants of the orphanage leaving those unaffected to band together in order to survive the night.

4. ‘H.P. Lovecraft’s the Call of Cthulhu for Beginning Readers’ by R. J. Ivankovic – H. P. Lovecraft’s iconic 1928 weird tale is adapted to a children’s book in this fantastic parody/pastiche in the style of Dr. Seuss. Adorably stylish art mixed with clever rhyming couplets makes this a fun, kid-friendly introduction to cosmic horror.

5. ‘Fourth Wing’ by Rebecca Yarros – The first book in Yarros’ Empyrean series is a fantasy/romance set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons, this book gets seriously spicy in its last quarter. For readers chasing the rush of Twilight and the Hunger Games but desiring something considerably more adult.

Weird Book of the Week

