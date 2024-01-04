Petaluma’s Bestsellers: Living and dying and reading more books

‘ The Dead Take the A Train ’ by Richard Kadrey and Cassandra Khaw (Tor Nightfire, 2023) – This dark fantasy thrill ride is filled with cosmic horrors, geysers of gore and clever satire. Noirish, profane and laugh-out-loud funny, this team-up between Kadrey (“Sandman Slim”) and Khaw (“Nothing but Blackened Teeth”) features sharp, witty dialogue and an absolute mess of a protagonist whose drug use would worry even William S. Burroughs. “The Dead Take the A Train” depicts an apocalyptic urban fantasy setting yet manages to find beauty in its grotesquery.

It’s a new year! For bibliophiles, the changing of the year tends to be a clean slate, a chance to set new reading goals and, perhaps, a chance to catch up on all the books you missed in the previous year before the onslaught of new releases begins (I can hear those printing presses revving up now).

How many books did you read in 2023? Was that more than you planned? How many books do you plan to read in 2024?

The changing of the year is marked by many things, but one that always seems a little bittersweet is the rush to pack up and put away holiday lights and greenery. My mother-in-law insists that there are 12 days of Christmas, and that it officially ends on January 6, but I’ve spent enough time in retail to appreciate the desire for a fresh start once the holiday rush has ended. I stopped in at Copperfield’s a few days ago and chatted with a few booksellers as they gleefully disassembled Christmas displays, and the same is true at the Word Horde Emporium, as the holiday window display transforms into self-care and cozy fantasy books to ring in the new season.

Only one new title on Copperfield’s Adult Top 10 this week, as “How We Live Is How We Die” by Pema Chödrön ‒ which was released in paperback in October ‒ takes the No. 1 spot. Seems like a great choice for a new year and new beginnings, since Chödrön has often written about breathing in the negative, and exhaling the positive, and through that, working to change the world.

New to Copperfield’s Kids Top 10 are Alice Oseman’s “Heartstopper Volume 5,” which continues the charming boy-meets-boy love story, also a popular Netflix series, and “Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World” by Tui T. Sutherland, a lavish illustrated look at the lore behind the popular book and graphic novel series.

And at the Word Horde Emporium, we’re looking at our top five bestsellers over the past year, including local author Barbara Cottrell’s Lovecraft-inspired debut, “Darkness Below,” Travis Baldree’s coffee-flavored cozy fantasy “Legends and Lattes” and Philip Fracassi’s riveting supernatural thriller, “Boys in the Valley.”

1. ‘How We Live Is How We Die’ by Pema Chödrön – Buddhist nun and bestselling author of “When Things Fall Apart,” Chödrön offers musings and wisdom on the states of transition and frequent endings we experience throughout life, finding beauty in uncertainty and a world constantly in flux.

2. ‘Prequel’ by Rachel Maddow – MSNBC host Maddow details the nearly-forgotten attempts to ally the United States with the Axis Powers on the eve of our entry into World War II. With plenty of parallels to today, “Prequel” examines the well-funded campaigns to undermine democracy, spread antisemitism and install an authoritarian government.

3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

4. ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ by Bonnie Garmus – A delightful novel about a brilliant chemist-turned-star of a 1960s television cooking show, and her efforts to outwit the sexist entertainment machine within which she has found herself.

5. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

6. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’ by David Grann – Now a major motion picture by Martin Scorsese, this haunting true-life murder mystery examines a series of shocking murders in the 1920s and the newly-formed FBI’s role in investigating those crimes.

7. ‘Democracy Awakening’ by Heather Cox Richardson – From historian and author of the popular daily newsletter “Letters from an American” comes this engaging and accessible state-of-the-nation examination of a country teetering between democracy and autocracy.

8. ‘Iron Flame’ by Rebecca Yarros – The second book in Yarros’ Empyrean series continues the fantasy/romance saga set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons, I’d expect this volume to be even spicier – and deadlier – than “Fourth Wing,” as a new commander enters the picture, secrets are revealed, and betrayal becomes inevitable.

9. ‘The Creative Act: A Way of Being’ by Rick Rubin – Grammy-winning music producer Rubin set out to write a book on how to create a great work of art. But upon writing it, discovered that he had instead written a book on how to be. A philosophical inquiry into the nature of creativity and walking the artist’s path.