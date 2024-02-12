The Big Easy, Petaluma’s own little slice of the French Quarter, is of course celebrating Mardi Gras on Tuesday, Feb. 13 the only way it knows how: with music, madness and mambo.

More specifically, the club at Putnam Plaza is holding its “33rd annual Mardi Gras Mambofest,” a Fat Tuesday celebration, with a raucous party that begins outside at 6 p.m. and culminates with New Orleans-style jazz, blues, zydeco and more inside the “underground” establishment.

“We have assembled a special combo of players and singers for this annual Mardi Gras Day celebration,” the club says on its website, where tickets may be purchased for $10.

The Big Easy is located at 128 American Alley, Petaluma. For details on the event go to bigeasypetaluma.com or call 707-776-7163.

Incidentally, that’s not the only downtown establishment making special note of the special Tuesday, with Central Market, Easy Rider and Stockhome all offering Mardi Gras-themed menu items.

Easy Rider, at 190 Kentucky St., always has one foot in the South, and on Tuesday diners are invited to come in for some shrimp and grits with Andouille sausage, or the Southern Fried Chicken Dinner with collards, mac and bacon truffle gravy.

For its part, Central Market at 42 Petaluma Blvd. N. has an entire menu dedicated to southern Louisiana fare for one night each year, prepared by chef/owner and New Orleans native Tony Najiola.

And Stockhome, at 220 Western Ave., is serving semla, a Swedish cardamom-spiced bun filled with almond paste and topped with a swirl of whipped cream. This sweet treat, traditionally enjoyed on Fat Tuesday in Sweden, is available throughout the month of February – but it sells out fast, so those hoping for some are encouraged to order ahead by calling 707-981-8511.