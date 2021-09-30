Subscribe

Petaluma’s big winners from the Harvest Fair

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
September 30, 2021, 6:19AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Of the many Harvest Fair winners here in town, one Petaluma Gap winery earned a slew of accolades as the event got back on track after a COVID delay last year.

Thirty-Seven Winery placing with 12 of its wines, including three bronze, three silver and three gold medals, along with two double-golds for their pinot noir and cabernet franc reserve, with the pinot noir also nabbing the Best-in-Class award for all pinot noirs with a retail price under $35.

In the food categories, Out to Lunch catering, Golden State Pickle Works and Bert’s Desserts all earned multiple awards.

Out to Lunch (otlfinecatering.com), run by owner Bethany Barsman and offering both weekly home-delivery menus and full-service catering, brought home multiple medals in the appetizers/hors d’oevres categories, which is where most non-sweets dishes are entered in the competition. The bud's lamb tenderloin lollipops with fresh mint and basil not only took old but also “Best use of Lamb.”

Their ground Petaluma Poultry chicken slider with tamarind, green onions and cilantro earned double gold. They also collected gold and “Best Use of Seafood” for the rock shrimp with diced mango, red peppers, avocado and cilantro and double gold and “Best Use of Vegetable/Fruit” for the grilled Japanese eggplant from Green String Farms wrapped around fresh ricotta with sundried tomato. They even rocked the dessert category with a double gold for the vanilla panna cotta with fresh local berries and lace cookie.

However, the pièce de résistance was Out to Lunch’s smoked Green String Farm red potatoes with berbere spices with romesco sauce, which earned double gold, along with being chosen as Best of Show and Sweepstakes winner in the Appetizer category.

We have ordered several of OTL’s weekly menus, including an excellent beef wellington holiday special that certainly brightened up what might have otherwise been a bland and boring COVID Christmas. The meals are creative and delicious and always impress us with their quantity of food per meal as well as their use of quality local ingredients.

Golden State Pickle Works (goldenstatepickleworks.com) is a staple in our refrigerator, having won us over with their kimchi several years ago when I was researching them for a feature article. From pickled onions, radishes and cucumbers to krauts/slaws and kimchi to a multitude of dressings, salsas, relishes and other sauces, owner Samantha Paone stays true to her mission of offering “thoughtfully crafted condiments” using local ingredients.

Focused on the Deli/Charcuterie and Pantry category, Golden State won gold in the Salad Dressing subdivision for their blue cheese dip, made with fermented celery root, house-made sour cream and my favorite, Point Reyes Blue Cheese; and silver for their herb vinaigrette, made with fermented vegetable brine and local, organic herbs.

In the Pickled division, Golden State earned silver for Italian gardiniera; golds for pickled red onion with hibiscus and half sour cucumbers, and double golds for cabbage with caraway, bok choy misozuke (bok choy fermented with miso) and sweet and spicy escabeche (carrot, jalapeno and onion, pickled in vinegar).

You can find Golden State Pickle Works at stores throughout Northern California, including one of our favorite Truckee-bound road stops, Ikeda’s. Locally, your best bet in Sonoma County is at Barber Cellars tasting room, Penngrove Market, Jupiter Foods, Marin French Cheese, The Marshall Store and Palace Market. Samantha’s fermented goods also show up on our local restaurant menus, including frequent appearances at Brewsters Beer Garden, Ethel’s Bagels, Risibisi and Marin Sun Farms Steakhouse in Point Reyes.

Last, but certainly not least of the Petaluma veterans of the Harvest Fair, Bert’s Desserts took home medals in multiple categories, too. Bert’s Desserts (762-5695 and on Facebook), owned and operate by Bert Smith, is our go-to for all things having to do with custom sweets, with many favorites, but our clear front-runners are Bert’s peanut butter cups and chocolate covered cookies (Oreo’s and Nutter Butters).

In the dessert categories, Bert’s dominated, and not for the first time. She earned silver medals for her Mandelbrot (an Eastern European Jewish cookie, similar to biscotti), almond cookie, maple cream truffle and red velvet coconut macaroon. She collected a gold medal for her triple berry trifle and double gold for her dark chocolate peppermint patty candy bar, dark chocolate raspberry crunch cream and double gold and Best of Show for an individual dessert for her blueberry mini tart.

Bert’s specialties run beyond sweets, and she proved this by taking a bronze for her pesto bruschetta and silver for her pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) sliders with roast beef, red peppers and arugula in the bread category. She also earned a double gold and “Best Use of Cheese” for her brie and raspberry en croute. In the Morning Pastries category, she earned four golds for her banana nut muffins, cinnamon roll with pecans, blueberry coffee cake and apple turnover with golden raisins.

Although Bert Smith has a lot to be proud of with her multiple wins over multiple years at the Harvest Fair, she deserves a heap of sweet praise for her encouragement of several local artisans, who had never entered the competition before.

The first, and a clear no-brainer to anyone who has dined with them, was What a Chicken, who earned a gold for their chicken street tacos served with chips and guacamole in the Chicken category, and double gold for their salsa verde, in their first year competing.

The second is relatively new to the Petaluma food scene but has immediately bonded with our community through her amazing customers service and the incredible custom ice cream cakes she produces at her local ice cream shop – Baskin-Robbins. Of course, I am referring to Samantha Mahan, who is going to be responsible for at least the next generation of local kids’ fond memories of their beloved childhood birthday cakes. On a personal note, the custom ice cream cake that Samantha made for my birthday last year is still one of my favorite gifts ever and we plan to order an identical one for this year’s celebration. Samantha’s entry into the Harvest Fair was under “Cakes by Sam” and in her first year she earned a double gold for her chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream.

Samantha posted a funny story to her social media about this year’s judging in regard to her cake, which was decorated with succulents and what realistically appeared to be a rock. So realistic was the rock that the judges left a comment on her score sheet that she may want to reconsider placing a real rock on an edible cake. The “rock” was actually pure chocolate, so the joke was on them for not trying it.

“Thank you, Bert, for having so much faith in me and helping me get my cake entered,” posted Mahan. “I appreciate you.”

The ultimate Best of Show cake winner went to none other than Petaluma’s Mad Batter Cakery. For those that do not yet know of Mad Batter Cakery (madbattercakery.com), they specialize in gluten-free baked goods and earned Best of Show for their gluten-free carrot cake. Not only did owner Dawn Richards come up with one of the best business names ever, but she makes incredible desserts, many of which Wild Goat Bistro diners have enjoyed for years, even though we did not know the maker. I had a chance to try both her carrot cake and silver-medal-winning salted caramel and both were amazing. I have not yet tried Mad Batter’s gluten-free coconut cake, but can assume that its gold medal means it would be impressive. Mad Batter Cakery offers a wide array of custom desserts, both for direct order, as well as for dine-in at Wild Goat Bistro and to-go at Penngrove Market.

In the Preserves category, first-time entrant Lala’s Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand (lalasjams.com), took home silver for their apple butter, gold for their jalapeno pepper jelly and double gold for their rosemary jam.

“Since this is the first time I entered and these are the only things I entered, I was truly surprised,” owner Leslie Goodrich (known as LaLa to her grandkids) said.

Finally, in the Ice Cream category, another local favorite, using their new name, placed extremely well. Mariapilar Ice Creamery secured Best of Show (and double gold) for the peppermint ice cream bar dipped in chocolate with crushed peppermint candy. Owner Pilar Bernard, who recently changed her ice cream company’s name from Mariposa Ice Creamery to her name (Maria Pilar), is well known to North Bay ice cream lovers. She also received silvers for her spicy Mexican chocolate (dark chocolate ice cream with hints of cinnamon and cayenne), and mint stracciatella (mint ice cream with chocolate shards and chunks), golds for her salted caramel (with a handmade caramel and Maldons sea salt) and coffee toffee ice cream bar (coffee ice cream dipped in chocolate with bits of Petaluma Toffee Company toffee), and double gold for her strawberry, which was the ice cream of hers that most impressed celebrity chef Thomas Keller, who told her that strawberry ice cream is always his test for a good ice cream maker.

Congratulations to all this year’s Harvest Fair participants and winners. We are truly blessed to live in an area with so many great food producers and so many supportive consumers.

