Petaluma’s big winners from the Harvest Fair

Of the many Harvest Fair winners here in town, one Petaluma Gap winery earned a slew of accolades as the event got back on track after a COVID delay last year.

Thirty-Seven Winery placing with 12 of its wines, including three bronze, three silver and three gold medals, along with two double-golds for their pinot noir and cabernet franc reserve, with the pinot noir also nabbing the Best-in-Class award for all pinot noirs with a retail price under $35.

In the food categories, Out to Lunch catering, Golden State Pickle Works and Bert’s Desserts all earned multiple awards.

Out to Lunch (otlfinecatering.com), run by owner Bethany Barsman and offering both weekly home-delivery menus and full-service catering, brought home multiple medals in the appetizers/hors d’oevres categories, which is where most non-sweets dishes are entered in the competition. The bud's lamb tenderloin lollipops with fresh mint and basil not only took old but also “Best use of Lamb.”

Their ground Petaluma Poultry chicken slider with tamarind, green onions and cilantro earned double gold. They also collected gold and “Best Use of Seafood” for the rock shrimp with diced mango, red peppers, avocado and cilantro and double gold and “Best Use of Vegetable/Fruit” for the grilled Japanese eggplant from Green String Farms wrapped around fresh ricotta with sundried tomato. They even rocked the dessert category with a double gold for the vanilla panna cotta with fresh local berries and lace cookie.

However, the pièce de résistance was Out to Lunch’s smoked Green String Farm red potatoes with berbere spices with romesco sauce, which earned double gold, along with being chosen as Best of Show and Sweepstakes winner in the Appetizer category.

We have ordered several of OTL’s weekly menus, including an excellent beef wellington holiday special that certainly brightened up what might have otherwise been a bland and boring COVID Christmas. The meals are creative and delicious and always impress us with their quantity of food per meal as well as their use of quality local ingredients.

Golden State Pickle Works (goldenstatepickleworks.com) is a staple in our refrigerator, having won us over with their kimchi several years ago when I was researching them for a feature article. From pickled onions, radishes and cucumbers to krauts/slaws and kimchi to a multitude of dressings, salsas, relishes and other sauces, owner Samantha Paone stays true to her mission of offering “thoughtfully crafted condiments” using local ingredients.

Focused on the Deli/Charcuterie and Pantry category, Golden State won gold in the Salad Dressing subdivision for their blue cheese dip, made with fermented celery root, house-made sour cream and my favorite, Point Reyes Blue Cheese; and silver for their herb vinaigrette, made with fermented vegetable brine and local, organic herbs.

In the Pickled division, Golden State earned silver for Italian gardiniera; golds for pickled red onion with hibiscus and half sour cucumbers, and double golds for cabbage with caraway, bok choy misozuke (bok choy fermented with miso) and sweet and spicy escabeche (carrot, jalapeno and onion, pickled in vinegar).

You can find Golden State Pickle Works at stores throughout Northern California, including one of our favorite Truckee-bound road stops, Ikeda’s. Locally, your best bet in Sonoma County is at Barber Cellars tasting room, Penngrove Market, Jupiter Foods, Marin French Cheese, The Marshall Store and Palace Market. Samantha’s fermented goods also show up on our local restaurant menus, including frequent appearances at Brewsters Beer Garden, Ethel’s Bagels, Risibisi and Marin Sun Farms Steakhouse in Point Reyes.

Last, but certainly not least of the Petaluma veterans of the Harvest Fair, Bert’s Desserts took home medals in multiple categories, too. Bert’s Desserts (762-5695 and on Facebook), owned and operate by Bert Smith, is our go-to for all things having to do with custom sweets, with many favorites, but our clear front-runners are Bert’s peanut butter cups and chocolate covered cookies (Oreo’s and Nutter Butters).

In the dessert categories, Bert’s dominated, and not for the first time. She earned silver medals for her Mandelbrot (an Eastern European Jewish cookie, similar to biscotti), almond cookie, maple cream truffle and red velvet coconut macaroon. She collected a gold medal for her triple berry trifle and double gold for her dark chocolate peppermint patty candy bar, dark chocolate raspberry crunch cream and double gold and Best of Show for an individual dessert for her blueberry mini tart.

Bert’s specialties run beyond sweets, and she proved this by taking a bronze for her pesto bruschetta and silver for her pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) sliders with roast beef, red peppers and arugula in the bread category. She also earned a double gold and “Best Use of Cheese” for her brie and raspberry en croute. In the Morning Pastries category, she earned four golds for her banana nut muffins, cinnamon roll with pecans, blueberry coffee cake and apple turnover with golden raisins.