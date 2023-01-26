Petaluma’s Black History Month events launch Feb. 3

The Dorian Mode, the popular local jazz, blues and R&B band, is back with its annual Black History Month concert at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.). The Friday, Feb. 3 show begins at 7:30 p.m., with refreshments and downstairs seating for $35 and refreshments, champagne and upstairs seating for $40.

One week later, on Friday, Feb. 10, the Museum’s annual Black History Month exhibit opens. Titled “From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom: The Power of Black Resistance,” the exhibition is described as addressing “the ongoing oppression that African Americans have encountered since the beginning of this country and how they have resisted, organized, planned and educated themselves to show the the true resilience of a people determined to hold the United States to the ideal of freedom, liberty and justice for all.” The exhibit runs through March 26, and is free to the public.

Other events taking place at the museum in the month of February and March include a children’s story time on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (kids must be accompanied by an adult), and Rosa Park Day, with stories and activities for children (also required to be accompanied by an adult), on Sunday, March 5 from 1-3:30 p.m.

The Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Ave.) will be participating in Black History celebrations this year, with two concerts, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 16 (that’s Arts Alive night, held on the third Thursday of the month throughout downtown Petaluma) at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. West African drumming and dances by Amadou Camara and Marie Sommah will be featured on two free 30-minute sessions. Then, on March 19, at 4 p.m., Sharon Henderson and the Reflection Band will be delivering a stirring afternoon of gospel and R&B tunes. $40 a ticket, available at PollyKlaasTheater.org.

Black History Month concludes in Petaluma with the 45th annual Black History Program, Saturday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church (1320 Clegg St.). The popular yearly program (which almost always is packed) is designed to entertain and educate all members of the family, with music, presentations, film screenings and more.