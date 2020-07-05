With that whole “show must go on thing” always hanging over the heads of theater people, the current coronavirus closure of stages around the Bay Area has not been an easy pill to swallow for local performers, directors and people who whisper “actors to places” and “house lights to half” into headsets in the dark. Live theaters everywhere canceled shows in March and April, then the canceled the remainders of their 2019/2020 seasons (traditionally stretching from August to May) and eventually pulled the plug on the entire remainder of 2020, killing off the starts of their 2020/2021 seasons.

Because of the ease with which the virus spreads within groups of closely-seated people, Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater was among those companies that have had to cancel spring and fall shows. Cinnabar has managed to transform transformed its summer theater camp program into a zoom-based play-at-home experience, and it’s working hard to determine what, if anything, can be done with a dark stage for the remainder of July, August, September, October, November and December.

Being tireless optimists, though - as theater people ultimately are - Artistic Director Elly Lichenstein and Executive Director Diane Dragone are still feeling confident that by early 2021 (as in ... New Year’s Day), they will finally be able to invite folks back into the little red theater on the hill – one way or another.

To that end, Cinnabar has officially announced the company’s 48th professional season. No word yet on what its fall Young Rep schedule will look like.

As for its now-truncated four-show pro season, Cinnabar plans to open up with Jo Roets’ three-actor adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s epic “Cyrano” (Jan. 1-24), directed by James Pelican, with live music by the Rivertown Skifflers.

Next up will be Paula Vogel’s delayed-from-2020 Pulitzer-winning drama “How I Learned to Drive,” a powerful memory play about abuse and resilience that manages a skillful balance of humor and heartbreak (Feb. 5-14). The play will be directed by Beth Craven, as will Cinnabar’s next show, Mark St. Germain’s eye-opening one-woman biography “Becoming Dr. Ruth” (April 2-18), about the famed sex therapist.

Finally, following Cinnabar tradition of ending its theatrical package of shows with a classic opera, the 2021 season will conclude with an English-language version of Giuseppe Verdi’s towering opera “La Traviata” (“The Fallen Woman”), featuring some of the most gorgeous music ever written for the stage (June 12-27).

Tickets are now on sale for all of these shows at CinnabarTheater.com.

