Petaluma’s Cinnabar brings comedy and music to ‘Cyrano’

After Pinocchio’s, the most famous nose in literature must be that of Cyrano de Bergerac. Exactly 124 years after its stage debut, the poetic proboscis is coming to Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater.

Opening on New Year’s Eve, “Cyrano: A Play With Music” takes the iconic play from 1897, slims it down with a modern adaptation, and adds original tunes by director James Pelican and music director Jared Emerson-Johnson.

Based on the real Cyrano de Bergerac, a 17th-century Parisian writer with a long nose, Edmond Rostand’s original play tells the tragic tale of a Gascon knight and poet who hides his love for the beautiful Roxane because he feels too ugly for the passion to be returned. When he learns that his friend Christian also loves her, he uses his poetic gift to help the rival try to win Roxane.

A resident of Petaluma for the past decade, Pelican made his debut as a director at Cinnabar two years ago with the theater’s production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Ripcord.” He is the facilities manager and operations director for the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center, and is also part of Clowns on a Stick, a performing clown trio that includes Lluis Valls — who plays Cyrano — and Christina Lewis, director of the Clown School of San Francisco. Pelican brings his penchant for mime, comedy and high jinks to Cinnabar’s “Cyrano.”

“Any time you have a romantic tragedy, you have to find the comedy in it,” Pelican said. “You must expand before you collapse. You need to have fun with the villain, same with the romantic characters. The laughter and pratfalls are not to lighten the impact of the tragedy — they’re setting you up for the tragedy.”

“Cyrano” has been adapted countless times for both stage and screen. Cinnabar’s production uses a three-actor adaptation by Jo Roets, one of the originators of the Antwerp Puppet Theatre Company in Belgium. Roets often starts with literary classics, which he then pares down to their essence. His version of “Cyrano” dates from 1998, when Seattle Children's Theatre invited him to produce a remake of the play.

While not originally a musical, the Cinnabar version of the Roets adaptation includes original music. Onstage throughout the show will be a four-person band, the River Town Skifflers. The band is led by Emerson-Johnson, who leads the band on stage and also plays Christian.

“He’s the busiest person on stage,” Pelican said.

Emerson-Johnson has been playing music since he was a boy. Initially trained in classical violin, he has played in symphony orchestras, rock bands, and almost everything in between. Formed in 2015, the River Town Skifflers are a jug band in the North American folk tradition.

Besides Valls as Cyrano, the cast includes Allie Pratt as Roxane and Sarah McKereghan as Count de Guiche and other characters. In addition to Emerson-Johnson, the band features Arden Kwan, Ben Dubin and Eric “Scratch” Ingerson, all of whom are busy with a wide range of instruments during the show.

“I want to dissolve the façade on stage,” Pelican said. The actors and musicians will remain in plain sight throughout the show, even during costume changes. Band members will help fill out crowd scenes, playing soldiers and townspeople.

The actors and musicians are enjoying the work.

“We’re having a good time and finding many creative moments,” Pelican said. “Because of COVID, we’ve had very little opportunity to do theater recently, so it’s thrilling to be working together.”

Cinnabar’s production of “Cyrano” was originally scheduled and cast in March 2020.

“We were going to open a year ago,” Pelican acknowledged. To everyone’s surprise, the current production has the same cast that Pelican originally assembled.

Pelican attributes the vitality and endurance of “Cyrano” to something more than just the old story of unrequited love.

“The tricky question the play raises is the worthiness of being loved. It reminds us that we all have our own limitations,” he said. “Cyrano knows and accepts his. He realizes that it limits the fulfillment of his desire.”

But the deeper message may lie in the fate of Christian, the handsome man who uses Cyrano’s poetic gift to court Roxane. Are his good looks enough to hold her?

“Ultimately,,” Pelican said, “he’s in the same boat as Cyrano.”