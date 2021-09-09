Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater returns to live shows with ‘Cry it Out’

Sonoma County theater is drawing a lot of attention right now, in part because it’s one of the few parts of the Bay Area where the 2021-22 season has not been pushed from September to November or later. Local shows, which usually compete hard with productions closer to San Francisco, are getting mentions in media outlets that have traditionally overlooked what’s going on this side of Marin County.

One of those shows is Cinnabar Theater’s four-actor comedy-drama “Cry It Out,” which opens the Petaluma venue’s season, and marks the first time audiences will be invited inside the theater since March 2020.

“We are so, so excited,” said Molly Noble, "Cry it Out” director. “It’s been such a long time, and what we are seeing is that when people want to come back to the theater, and are coming back, when they feel safe, though yes, not everyone is entirely comfortable being in a theater yet.”

Cinnabar has established some of the strictest safety protocols in the area, Noble noted, including moving its concessions area from the tiny Cinnabar lobby to a larger space adjacent to the auditorium, and is encouraging outdoor enjoyment of all refreshments.

Noble, who teaches theater at College of Marin, had planned to take the semester off to write some of her own projects. Then she was offered Cry It Out,” by Molly Smith Metzler, a play about the gritty, hilarious and not-so-hilarious realities of being a new mother. Noble last worked at Cinnabar as a director on the solo show “Bad Dates,” and as an actor was a key part of the success of Cinnabar’s now-legendary “Enchanted April” in 2006.

“I was just settling into this feeling of, you know, doing creative things not related to theater, and then Nathan (Cummings, Cinnabar’s Artistic Director) called to ask me to direct the first show to open after the shutdown,” said Noble. “I couldn’t say no. Especially after I read the script. So, here I am, and it’s such an honor because Cinnabar has always felt like a home away from home. I’m having such a good time. This is such a dreamy, wonderful cast, and I just feel so lucky to have been given this chance.”

Her “dreamy” cast is Ilana Niernberger as Jessie, an educated Long Island lawyer on maternity leave, and Amanda Vitiello as Lina, who lives next door in her mother-in-law’s duplex and fondly recalls her pre-pregnancy life of being thrown out of bars. The two mothers bond over conversations about leaking nipples, incontinence and baby monitor limitations. Kellie Donnelly and Andrew Patton play Adrienne and Mitchell, a supremely wealthy couple who enter the story just in time to rock the foundations of the friendship Jessie and Lina have been forming, despite their obvious class and culture differences.

“It just great writing, and it’s a show about women and moms, a really realistic show, and that’s not something we see a lot of,” said Noble. “I couldn’t not say yes.”

As mentioned, the play also deals with relationships between the classes.

“It’s actually pretty appropriate for our times,” she said. “Because there are three women from three completely different classes, and then one of their husbands, who has great wealth but a somewhat traumatic past. These friendships are deeply satisfying to watch, because their longing to connect with each other, with anyone after the isolation of being a new mother, really echoes the loneliness a lot of us have been feeling in this strange, isolating time.”

Avoiding spoilers, Noble said there are a lot of surprises in “Cry it Out.”

“There is one broken expectation that just wakes everyone up,” she said, cautiously. “It’s really, in a lot of ways, the story of who gets to be a stay-at-home mom and who doesn’t. There are a lot of gender expectations in the playwright’s writing that are both hilarious and heartbreaking. It’s a great, great play, and I can’t wait for people to come back to Cinnabar and share it with us.”