Petaluma’s Dale Leonheart shines in ‘Uncle Vanya’

The plays of Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov tend to appear on bucket lists for every dramatic actor, and directors too. Chekhov was one of the first to write plays in which characters rarely say what they mean ‒ which means the actor must be able to bring to the written word a rich underscore of unexpressed thoughts and emotions that either propel the action forward or cause the character’s inaction.

“Uncle Vanya” is one of those plays. Fortunately, the cast at Roustabout Theater, in Santa Rosa, is largely up to the challenge, assisted by Conor McPherson’s brisk adaptation of the original text.

The story is set in late 19th century rural Ukraine (then part of Russia), where the eponymous Vanya manages a large estate on behalf of Serebryakov, a retired professor and the husband of his dead sister. Vanya’s niece Sonya (Serebryakov’s daughter) assists Vanya in the running of the estate. Also residing in the household are Vanya’s mother Mariya, elderly nursemaid Marina, and Telegin, an impoverished landowner. When Serebryakov and his new young wife Yelena arrive from the city to pay an unexpected visit, the professor’s ideas for the future of the estate dramatically threaten the lives of everyone there.

As Vanya, Bill Davis portrays a man struggling to pass off lightly the bitterness he holds against Serebryakov for saddling him with the estate without gratitude or appropriate compensation, and the regret and self-blame he feels for not having made more of his own life. His professed love for Yelena (marvelously portrayed with depth and nuance by Ilana Niernberger) is finely balanced, so that we don’t know if he really wants her, or if her unattainability is part of what makes her so attractive.

Jared N. Wright is compelling as Vanya’s friend and neighbor Dr. Astrov, an educated man of wit and sensibility with whom timid Sonya has long been secretly in love. Unfortunately for Sonya, Astrov’s passion is mainly for the trees that are being destroyed by successive generations ‒ an ecological awareness that makes him seem contemporary, although Chekhov intended it to serve as a metaphor for the impending demise of the Russian aristocracy.

John Craven brings an amusing mix of pomposity, arrogance and querulousness to Serebryakov, which makes him almost unbearable to Vanya, and not much liked by his wife. Petaluma-raised actor Dale Leonheart plays Sonya with awkward sweetness and the occasional flare-up of passion. Peter Downey is a resolutely cheerful, gentle Telegin, wanting to keep the peace without jeopardizing his position as a dependent of the family. Tamar Cohn is the practical but loving nursemaid, while Sheila Lichirie is a curiously muted Mariya, whose restrained voice and manner seem more suited to an English than a Russian drawing room.

McPherson’s script, published in 2020, does much to speed up the action (such as it is) of the original play. A production of “Uncle Vanya” can easily stretch past three hours, but Roustabout’s staging comes in at a mere two-and-a-half, excluding intermission. That speed is achieved partly by allowing the characters to speak more directly and succinctly about their thoughts and feelings – sometimes by breaking the fourth wall, a relatively modern approach that surprised me and would surely have astonished Chekhov. I confess to mixed feelings about this, since on the one hand, more direct speech helps the audience understand what a character is thinking and feeling. On the other hand, what about all that unexpressed passion and juicy subtext?

Director Clark Houston Lewis has staged the production on the floor of Roustabout’s small Carston Cabaret theater, placing the audience on three sides and using the actual stage only as a backdrop and occasional entrance. This has the effect of making the audience feel almost as if they are in the room with the family, able to eavesdrop on a conversation or smell the perfume of fresh-picked roses. For an audience, this kind of intimacy is almost always delightful, even if small touches here were bothersome, such as the live bird in the cage that became distractingly active at just the wrong moment, or the oddly crude china teapot perched on a Russian samovar stand.

If I have a complaint, it’s that somewhere along the line this version of “Uncle Vanya” has tempered its passionate, essentially Russian nature. When Vanya finally loses his temper with Serebryakov in Act III, the words he says should seem only the tip of an iceberg made of all the years of resentment and drudgery coupled with his very real fear of ending his life with nothing to show for it.

When Yelena and Astrov come together for a brief moment of intimacy in this production, it’s undoubtedly touching, and the final moments between Sonya and Vanya are certainly sweet. But throughout a Chekhov play, the audience should feel the absolute weight of all that remains unspoken, and I didn’t always feel that here.

This production also doesn’t lean into the comedy that coexists within “Uncle Vanya,” and that seems a pity. For me, Chekhov at its best – and admittedly that’s a huge ask of any theater company – should bring tears and laughter together, reflecting at once the melancholy and the absurdity of life, as they exist alongside each other within the Russian soul.

Nevertheless, Roustabout has assembled an unquestionably talented cast for this production and while I have reservations about this adaptation, it offers an excellent introduction to Chekhov if you’re not already familiar with him.