Petaluma’s Dianna L. Grayer awarded local arts grant

The first-ever recipients of a new arts grant program in Sonoma County have been announced, and the awardees include Petaluma theater artist/author Dianna L. Grayer.

The Arts and Cultural Equity Fellowship, devised as a collaboration between Creative Sonoma and Kimzin Creative, will be awarded annually to select applicants identified as mid-career artists or “culture workers” who are supporting local communities of color.

Six awardees were announced on July 5, all of them to receive $5,000 in grant funding and a $1,250 training stipend. The money will support each winners proposed project, described in a news release from Creative Sonoma as “cultural art works, activities, events and professional development opportunities that promote and celebrate the diverse racial and ethnic individuals and communities within Sonoma County.

Grayer, a Petaluma-based psychotherapist, is an accomplished poet, author and playwright whose LGBTQI play “Private Lives, Private Lies” has been performed numerous times, including runs in Ukiah, Santa Rosa, Graton, Marin, Napa and Lake County.

The other awardees are: Melissa Andrade (Santa Rosa), Multidisciplinary Arts & Community Organizer, Jesus Bravo (Boyes Hot Springs), Visual and Functional Arts, Ron Carter (Santa Rosa), Visual Arts, Skylaer Palacios (Santa Rosa), Performing Arts, and Féven Zewdi (Santa Rosa), Visual Arts.