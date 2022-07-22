Petaluma’s Don Bies to appear in live Oscar Museum event

On Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m., The Academy Museum, owned and operated by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles will host a special event focusing on the character of R2-D2 from the “Star Wars” films.

Part of the Museum’s Building Character series, the event will feature a live onstage conversation between FX artist and Alpha Studios founder Kaitlin Yang and Petaluma’s Don Bies, whose long history with Lucasfilm and “Star Wars” includes working as a model maker on films like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,“ ”Galaxy Quest“ and ”Starship Troopers,“ helping bring R2-D2 to life on the three prequel films and serving as Lucasfilm archivist.

He also conceived, co-wrote and co-directed the mockumentary series ”R2-D2: Beneath the Dome.“

The event is being held in connection with the museum’s current exhibit ”Inventing Worlds and Characters,“ running in the Encounters Gallery.