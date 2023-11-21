Petaluma’s ‘down-and-dirty dozen’

According to Dave an Juliet Pokorny, the ever-amiable host and the multi-faceted co-producer of Petaluma’s long-running monthly storytelling contest known as West Side Stories, there are 12 good reasons to grab a ticket for the annual Grand Slam show before they sell out.

Keep reading to find out who those reasons are.

The popular December event brings to the Mystic Theatre all of the winning storytellers from the previous 11 months. If you’ve never caught a West Side Stories show (held on the second Wednesday of the month at the Polly Klaas Community Theater), 10 storytellers’ names are drawn from a hat, the names submitted by members of the audience willing to take a shot at telling a quick, true, down-and-dirty, five-minute tale. The audience chooses a winner, who is automatically entered into December’s Grand Slam show.

That’s where the tellers, all working with the same storytelling theme, tell one more story, competing for the Grand Slam big trophy and a cash prize. As a bonus, all 11winning stories are published in the Argus-Courier. There are 12 competitors this year because in September of 2023, two storytellers tied, so they both get to take the stage during the Tuesday, December 12 show, the theme of which will be “Flashback.”

It’s a big deal, with some tellers ‒ in cases where they’ve moved away in the last year ‒ flying in from across the country to participate.

So who are this year’s down-and-dirty dozen? The 2023 Grand Slam competitors, in the chronological order in which they won (with links to the winning story they told), are as follows.

The January winner was John Springer, who took that month’s theme “Starting From Scratch” and launched a rollicking true story about the time he tried to build a raft out of telephone poles, with the dream of floating all the way down the Mississippi River. In February, working with the theme “Swinging for the Fences,” Leslie Scatchard recalled a childhood memory of taking a very big risk ‒ a real “Climb Every Mountain” situation ‒ in hopes of winning a school election.

Repeat winner Ben Bourdon ‒ who won first place in the 2022 Grand Slam ‒ told a tale inspired by the March theme of "Be Different,“ about a powerful epiphany he experienced, all alone in the snow, while a troubled teenager learning his place in the world. April’s winner, J.P. Frary, tackling the theme “Terribly Good,” told a heart-breaking and beautiful story about falling in love with a dog nobody else saw the beauty in.

The theme in May was “Unstoppable, and storyteller Rick Roberts won with a gorgeous reverie on DNA and what he learned about this family’s resilience after taking an ancestry test. Lendri Purcell, winning the June competition, which carried the theme “It’s Common Sense,” told a terrifying but ultimately triumphant (and kind of funny) story about a Mom’s group outing in the park, with kids, that tested everyones ability to stay calm in a crisis.

In July, with the theme “A Bad Day,” Mary Tilbury shared the painful memory of a bottle cap competition for a trip to Disneyland that ended very, very badly, and in August, with the simple but juicy theme “Parenthood,” Carlos Garbiras (who won third place in 2022) told the hair-raising story of battling daughter to let him brush her increasingly long hair.

The two September winners were Bobby Caravella and Katherine VanderSluis, whose stories ended up in a tie. Ironically enough, the theme that month was “A Really Tough Decision.” VanderSluis’ story was about the time, as a teenager, when she became caught in an extremely awkward moment ‒ and made a supremely confident, and hilariously confident decision ‒ and Caravella offered a very different teenage memory of landing in a tight spot with the grateful son of a New York mob-affiliated store-owner.

The October winner was Matt Joseph, who employed the theme “Late” to tell the story of coming home from a sports event three days late, and how his mother responded, and the November winner, Michael Caruana, “The Bright Side,” about deciding whether to help a classmate cheat on an all important Chemistry test or not.

This year’s Grand Slam will ask the 12 tellers to spin a tale based, in some way, on the theme “Flashback.” The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $22 at davepokornypresents.com.