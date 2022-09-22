Petaluma’s Eileen Morris to sing at fundraiser for friend’s lung transplant

Singers know a thing or two about the importance of filling their lungs with air while performing. So it’s fitting that many local singers and actors are coming together to help a longtime theater colleague pay for a new set of lungs. “A Night of Fresh Air,” Sunday, Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m., is a fundraiser for Mary Jo Hamilton, a veteran Sonoma County stage manager whose work has literally kept the show going at numerous theaters in the North Bay, and who was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis last September. In addition to a crowdfunding campaign on MightyCause.com and a sale of T-shirts emblazoned with a butterfly-lung image designed by Hamilton’s sister and the words “Mary Jo’s Air Force,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, where she has worked often over the last several years, is hosting the evening of music, food, auction items and inspirational entertainment.

Among the Petaluma talent involved in the event are Eileen Morris, a trained opera singer whose accolades include numerous acting nominations the Bay Area Critics Circle and other awards, most recently seen displaying her comedy chops in Spreckels’ production of “Noises Off.” Also on the bill are Petaluma theater stalwarts Zachary Hasbany (director of Cinnabar Theater’s current smash hit “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”) and Brittany Hasbany Law, plus Lorenzo Alviso, Robert Nelson, Ted Smith, Sarah Wintermeyer and Mary Gannon Graham, the latter who will be bringing a little onstage mayhem to Cinnabar’s “Misery” in late October. Musical Direction is by Nancy Hayashibara and the MC is Bernie Lee.

Tickets are $30, and can be purchased at SpreckelsOnline.com.