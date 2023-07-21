Petaluma’s Elsie Albertoni turning 100

Petaluma’s newest centenarian, Elsie Albertoni, will be sharing many of her favorite memories with numerous friends and family members who’ll gather to celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, July 22, at Rooster Run Golf Club.

Among the stories she’s likely to revive are of growing up on her family’s dairy ranch in Hicks Valley and, after 1938, on a 320-acre ranch straddling San Antonio Creek where the cows roamed pastureland on the Marin County side and the family home and barns were built on the Sonoma County side.

Elsie’s father, Dazio Lavio, immigrated to California from Italy in 1906, where he began milking cows for the Corda Family. In 1920 Dazio and his brother Louis partnered together on their own dairy, where all the milking was done by hand.

Dazio Lavio and Maria Stefenoni married in 1921 and two years later, July 20, 1923, became the parents of twins, Elsie and Leo Lavio. Elsie’s brothers Louis and Hugo were born later.

A 1941 graduate of Petaluma High School, Elsie’s first job away from the ranch was working as a clerk-typist at the Presidio of San Francisco earning $1,440 a year. She left the workforce to marry her late husband, Jim Albertoni, who was raised on a Nicasio dairy and drove a milk truck until forming LMA Trucking, which hauled milk to the Petaluma Cooperative Creamery until the creamery developed its own fleet of trucks. Elsie did the bookkeeping for the business which bought ought out Bottarini Trucking in 1965 and expanded to the Sacramento Valley.

Her brother Leo, later owned and operated The Spa on Petaluma Boulevard.

The mother of Linda and Richard Albertoni, she’s lived in the same house for 71 years. Following the death of her husband in 1972, Elsie accepted a “temporary” job with Don Ramatici Insurance that lasted 17 years.

Still enjoying good health, Elsie has visited Italy more than 50 times. She volunteered at Petaluma Valley Hospital for more than 30 years and has belonged to the Native Daughters of the Golden West for 71 years, along with continuing her membership with Sons of Italy, where her brother Leo gained a glowing reputation for his deep pit barbecue.