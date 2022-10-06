Petaluma’s first Pride Festival to take place this weekend

A day-long celebration of Petaluma’s LGBTQIA+ community – and a joyous nighttime party dubbed “Out in the Dark” – will unfold in fabulous fashion this Saturday, October 8, beginning at noon at Walnut Park. A full afternoon of entertainment, kids activities, food and booths will coincide with the Farmers Market, turning the park into a musical playground with performances by X Confidence, Ellie James and BrightDarkDawn.

At 6:30 p.m., the party will take to the streets with a lighted, rainbow-colored procession from Walnut Park to Putnam Plaza, where a Pride Ceremony will commence at 7 p.m. The event includes an “exciting surprise,” so there’s another reason not to miss this part of the celebration, which will conclude at 7:30 p.m. - at which point the fun will still be far from over.

An after party begins at 7:30 p.m. at The Big Easy, featuring live music by the Lee Vandeveer Band & Kayatta, plus belly dancing, drag performances and a burlesque show, lasting until midnight. Tickets are $25, and performers will include Juliano Wade, Betty Fungi, Ryder Moore, Frankie Velvet, Glitter Dunn and Sweet Beat Petitie.

Midnight is not the end, however. That’s when event organizers are promising “the best queer dance party ever,” with tune spun by DJ DYOPS.

The festival is presented by Petaluma Pride, an all volunteer group formed to spread the vision of a community where people of all sexualities and genders are welcomed, honored, and celebrated. Designed to serve as a vibrant cultural presence, to raise awareness and visibility in the community, to celebrate diversity and to strengthen Petaluma as a welcoming and safe home for everyone. On the organization’s website, PetalumaPride.org, that vision is elaborated on with the following explanation of the meaning of capital P Pride.

“Pride is all about love – loving each other and ourselves despite the odds. Pride is about recognizing how far the LGBTQIA+ community has come and honoring the queer and trans trailblazers that came before us while looking towards a better and brighter future every day. We are so grateful to be a part of a loving and caring community here in Petaluma, where queer and trans people are integral parts of the community as activists, entrepreneurs, parents, artists, and so much more.”