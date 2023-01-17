In a building behind Magdelena’s, Angela’s Ice Cream (www.angelasicecream.com) opened their second location, also changing their original downtown Lala’s Creamery name to match. I believe this has become the production facility for both locations. Petaluma can never have too many ice cream options, in this ice cream lover’s opinion, especially given the unannounced year-end discontinuation of Clover Sonoma’s ice cream line.

Sonoma Family Meal (www.sonomafamilymeal.org) opened this year on Redwood Way, just behind the Wilco Shopping Center (formerly the OSH Shopping Center). In support of their primary goal to help those with food insecurity – both during local emergencies, like the fires and the pandemic, but also every other day of the year – they offer training for those looking to break into the culinary field, cooking classes open to the public and led by local chefs and food producers, as well as family-meal subscriptions throughout the year. We partook of the first seven-week subscription and were blown away by how large and delicious these prepared meals are. Being a nonprofit, they are also always looking for both monetary and time donations.

Back on North McDowell Boulevard, The Local (www.thelocalpetaluma.com) opened in the sandwich shop space housed inside Active Wellness Center. Dedicated to offering quick takeaway-friendly orders, they offer sandwiches, wraps, salads and other snacks, all made with locally sourced ingredients. Although this may appear at first glance to simply be a sandwich shop, have another look and taste of that menu, because the co-owners have a pretty impressive resume, including stints at several Michelin-starred and San Pellegrino Top 50 restaurants, among them Quintonil in Mexico City.

Down McDowell Boulevard, along with the opening of Superburger – and right across from it – the highly anticipated Crumbl Cookies opened. Petalumans tend to prefer locally owned establishments over chains, but this particularly delectable franchise is co-owned by a Casa Grande High School grad, and has been as involved with donating to local charities as any other local mom-and-pop shop.

Farther down McDowell, at the crossroads with Casa Grande Road, Belfare (www.belfaresonoma.com) opened in the Sarah’s Eats and Sweets space, and is filling a similar niche by offering the neighborhood a great spot for comfort-food lunch classics. Belfare has earned Bay Area attention for their fried chicken sandwich, which has been (and is still) available at Tuesday’s farmers market, but also serves up a slew of cafe treats, from a breakfast sandwich to farm stand salad to furikake fingerlings to market veggie pickle plate. They also produce some of their own pantry items, including pickles and hot sauce. This corner of town was in need of something like this, so we have high hopes for their success.

Closings

It is always sad to go through the list of restaurants that closed over the past year, but that is simply part of the business. Most leave behind many fans here in Petaluma, but for whatever reason, these restaurants decided to call it quits.

Going clockwise, starting up on the north end of town, April Pantry announced early in 2022 that they were finally shutting down for good. They had already closed to full-time dining, but were still offering catering and special holiday meals. But after a second disappointing Thanksgiving family dinner meal, the writing seemed to be on the wall. Word of mouth (and social media, by extension) is a powerful tool here in Petaluma, making it hard for April Pantry to recover from the missteps. Their food was great, but they seemed to struggle with management issues.

Just down the road at Leghorn Marketplace, both Flamez and Yogurt World closed up shop this year, both due to a non-renewal of leases. Flamez did not find the new lease terms agreeable, while according to Yogurt World, they were not really offered a new lease. Flamez’s owners are life-long local restaurateurs and are already looking for a new space, so I will not be surprised if we see them in again in these pages in the future.

As mentioned before, Scowley’s burgers closed after making a valiant effort at turning out a really good, high-quality product. However, they launched right in the middle of the pandemic and so were fighting an uphill battle right when they were at their most vulnerable.

Down on the south end of McDowell, both Spring Thai and Kinka Sushi have closed. Spring Thai may still have their sister shop in Cotati, but just after they moved their Cotati staff to the Petaluma location, due to some long-term PG&E issues at their Cotati location, they announced their closing, and Belfare seemed to pop up in that space almost immediately, so it sounds like their closing had been in the works for some time. Kinka Sushi, which was featured on last season’s “Check, Please! Bay Area” TV show, put out a statement that they are looking for a new space elsewhere in the county, but clearly this one was not working for them.