Petaluma’s food scene in 2022

Before January slips by, let’s take a look back at the year in dining in Petaluma.|
HOUSTON PORTER
January 17, 2023, 10:55AM

Changing food scene

Petaluma’s dining scene is seeing a major shift, due in part to employment issues and in part to a rise in costs on all fronts. The days of dining out without a thought may be over for those of us with limited disposable income – and we very well may see a move back to a time when most of us only dined out on special occasions.

The truth is that many of us have become complacent and have ignored the fact that the relatively reasonable restaurant prices over the past couple of decades were made possible on the backs of many of those doing the heavy lifting, from the servers to the cooks to the ranchers and farmers who produce the ingredients for all the great dishes we enjoy.

This is all finally starting to even out, and restaurants are finding that they must charge much higher prices than just a few years ago, especially if they want to keep their menu stocked with quality local ingredients and their restaurant adequately staffed to create and serve those dishes.

Moving forward, I believe diners will see significant increases in pricing, but hopefully will recognize, appreciate and support those local restaurants which have a real connection to our community and are going above and beyond to satisfy the wants of their customers while still respecting the needs of the employees and food purveyors.

When making the choice to eat at a cheaper non-local chain, it’s good to keep in mind that a big part of what makes Petaluma such a great place to live is our agrarian roots, and that maintaining real connections to local ranches, farms and dairies will help keep that vibe alive. In other words: Buy local if you can, or else be prepared to say goodbye to a lot of our local restaurants and food and drink purveyors.

One thing we can say about 2022 is that when it came to opening new restaurants, COVID-19 didn’t dampen too many spirits.

No doubt the ongoing effects of the pandemic played into many of the year’s closures. But the public’s hesitation to go back to full-blown indoor dining seems to have waned in 2022, to the point of encouraging new restaurant openings.

Openings

Last year saw over a dozen new eateries and drinkeries open, which appears to outnumber those that closed. Starting with burgers, which are always on my mind, we were the tasty target of two Sonoma County chains – Superburger and Acme Burgers.

Superburger (www.originalsuperburger.com) took over the space formerly housing Scowley’s burgers on North McDowell Boulevard near Trader Joe’s. We used to dine regularly at Superburger before they closed down their Penngrove location due to fire damage in the building. We dined there again when they opened their Petaluma location and were quite pleased with what we found.

Acme Burger (www.acmeburgerco.com) is another local chain, and also produces quality burgers and other sandwiches, such as respectable fried chicken sandwiches, as well as excellent fish and chips. Acme opened next to, and in conjunction with, Crooked Goat Brewing at the corner of Western Ave and Howard Street, and can be ordered in three ways: to go, for dining at Acme’s outdoor tables, or directly from the bar at Crooked Goat.

While on the topic, Crooked Goat Brewing (www.crookedgoatbrewing.com), from Sebastopol (but with origins firmly entrenched in Petaluma), opened a beautiful new facility in the old Pangea Promotional Products building. With a ton of different seating areas and options, an impressively long tap list and food available from Acme next door, this has become a great spot to take the family or meet up with friends for a relaxing afternoon or evening of game-playing or just chatting.

Also tapping kegs, Adobe Creek Brewing (www.adobecreekbrewing.com) opened a satellite taproom in Petaluma in 2022, taking over a small space across the courtyard from La Dolce Vita in Theatre Square. We had sampled quite a few of Adobe’s brews over the years at TAPS and have always been impressed with the breadth of their offerings, which run from sours to IPAs to malty options, like porters and stouts, as well as continental beers, like their pilsner and Vienna lagers. Neither of those are easy to make, but Adobe Creek does them well.

The Apothecary by FloraLuna (www.floralunaapothecary.com), which opened at 122 Kentucky St. next to Vine & Barrel, is Sonoma County’s first alcohol-free cocktail lounge. Born out of FloraLuna’s prior retail space, The Apothecary offers award-winning elixirs and craft mixers, and hopes to meet the growing demand of a younger generation for alcohol-free experiences while out on the town. Along with their cocktails, they also offer booze-free sparkling wine and beer.

Although also offering non-alcoholic cocktails, Luma Bar & Eatery (www.lumaeatery.com) has opened their cocktail lounge and eatery where Dempsey’s once was, with a great selection of cocktails, beers and wines. Their menu is plant-forward, meaning it is not an exclusively vegetarian or vegan restaurant, although they clearly can cater to those diets. There are protein options too that can be added to any dish, which during our first visit, included brisket from Stemple Creek Ranch and duck from Liberty Ducks, both local favorites.

Quickly becoming a downtown favorite, Easy Rider (www.easyriderpetaluma.com) offers an elevated interpretation of Low Country-inspired Southern comforts, and in an inviting setting, set in the vacated Whisper Sister’s location at the corner of Washington and Kentucky. They have recently started offering a Monday night local’s menu, showing their continued attention to what locals are looking for.

On the south end of downtown, in Theatre Square, but also with an entrance from D Street, Sol Food opened earlier this year after a lot of anticipation and speculation. As former occupant Sauced proved, that big space is tough to fill, but if the regularly long lines are any indication, Sol Food has done it.

The north end of town got a real boost in dining options after losing several favorites in prior years. After a long COVID-related closure, Denny’s finally returned with a new owner/management and revamped decor. The menu is Denny’s classics, and based on reports, Petalumans have been flocking to revisit their old favorites.

Down Old Redwood Highway, Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets (www.magdelenas.com) took over Brasil BBQ’s old space with what they call “vegan comfort food,” featuring plenty of gluten-free options as well as real cheese, upon request. We have not yet had any of their savory dishes, which include an extensive selection of breakfast burritos and toasts, sheet pan pizzas, salads and sandwiches, along with some true comfort classics like mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese and F. A. Nino’s chocolate chipotle covered drumsticks.

In a building behind Magdelena’s, Angela’s Ice Cream (www.angelasicecream.com) opened their second location, also changing their original downtown Lala’s Creamery name to match. I believe this has become the production facility for both locations. Petaluma can never have too many ice cream options, in this ice cream lover’s opinion, especially given the unannounced year-end discontinuation of Clover Sonoma’s ice cream line.

Sonoma Family Meal (www.sonomafamilymeal.org) opened this year on Redwood Way, just behind the Wilco Shopping Center (formerly the OSH Shopping Center). In support of their primary goal to help those with food insecurity – both during local emergencies, like the fires and the pandemic, but also every other day of the year – they offer training for those looking to break into the culinary field, cooking classes open to the public and led by local chefs and food producers, as well as family-meal subscriptions throughout the year. We partook of the first seven-week subscription and were blown away by how large and delicious these prepared meals are. Being a nonprofit, they are also always looking for both monetary and time donations.

Back on North McDowell Boulevard, The Local (www.thelocalpetaluma.com) opened in the sandwich shop space housed inside Active Wellness Center. Dedicated to offering quick takeaway-friendly orders, they offer sandwiches, wraps, salads and other snacks, all made with locally sourced ingredients. Although this may appear at first glance to simply be a sandwich shop, have another look and taste of that menu, because the co-owners have a pretty impressive resume, including stints at several Michelin-starred and San Pellegrino Top 50 restaurants, among them Quintonil in Mexico City.

Down McDowell Boulevard, along with the opening of Superburger – and right across from it – the highly anticipated Crumbl Cookies opened. Petalumans tend to prefer locally owned establishments over chains, but this particularly delectable franchise is co-owned by a Casa Grande High School grad, and has been as involved with donating to local charities as any other local mom-and-pop shop.

Farther down McDowell, at the crossroads with Casa Grande Road, Belfare (www.belfaresonoma.com) opened in the Sarah’s Eats and Sweets space, and is filling a similar niche by offering the neighborhood a great spot for comfort-food lunch classics. Belfare has earned Bay Area attention for their fried chicken sandwich, which has been (and is still) available at Tuesday’s farmers market, but also serves up a slew of cafe treats, from a breakfast sandwich to farm stand salad to furikake fingerlings to market veggie pickle plate. They also produce some of their own pantry items, including pickles and hot sauce. This corner of town was in need of something like this, so we have high hopes for their success.

Closings

It is always sad to go through the list of restaurants that closed over the past year, but that is simply part of the business. Most leave behind many fans here in Petaluma, but for whatever reason, these restaurants decided to call it quits.

Going clockwise, starting up on the north end of town, April Pantry announced early in 2022 that they were finally shutting down for good. They had already closed to full-time dining, but were still offering catering and special holiday meals. But after a second disappointing Thanksgiving family dinner meal, the writing seemed to be on the wall. Word of mouth (and social media, by extension) is a powerful tool here in Petaluma, making it hard for April Pantry to recover from the missteps. Their food was great, but they seemed to struggle with management issues.

Just down the road at Leghorn Marketplace, both Flamez and Yogurt World closed up shop this year, both due to a non-renewal of leases. Flamez did not find the new lease terms agreeable, while according to Yogurt World, they were not really offered a new lease. Flamez’s owners are life-long local restaurateurs and are already looking for a new space, so I will not be surprised if we see them in again in these pages in the future.

As mentioned before, Scowley’s burgers closed after making a valiant effort at turning out a really good, high-quality product. However, they launched right in the middle of the pandemic and so were fighting an uphill battle right when they were at their most vulnerable.

Down on the south end of McDowell, both Spring Thai and Kinka Sushi have closed. Spring Thai may still have their sister shop in Cotati, but just after they moved their Cotati staff to the Petaluma location, due to some long-term PG&E issues at their Cotati location, they announced their closing, and Belfare seemed to pop up in that space almost immediately, so it sounds like their closing had been in the works for some time. Kinka Sushi, which was featured on last season’s “Check, Please! Bay Area” TV show, put out a statement that they are looking for a new space elsewhere in the county, but clearly this one was not working for them.

On the west side, Cafe Zazzle on Kentucky Street recently closed after 17 years in business, citing COVID-related difficulties. There are already rumors of a new restaurant looking to open in that space.

Traxx Bar & Grill closed early last year after being bought by Mario & John’s. Rumor has it that Mario & John’s does plan to reopen Traxx eventually, but nothing new has been seen over the past year.

I cannot remember exactly when they closed their west side location (in the CVS shopping center at the corner of Washington and Lakeville), but Mary’s Pizza Shack (www.maryspizzashack.com) in the Friedman’s shopping center is still open – although it was recently announced that they are closing three of their eight remaining shops, which span across Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Solano counties. Also in the pizza category, Red Boy Pizza has announced its last day in the Target Shopping Center.

Ambrosia Indian, at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Payran, closed their doors after giving the COVID and post-COVID dining scene a valiant effort, including offering music and a semi-regular veggie/vegan brunch. Across the street, all indications are that Wishbone has closed down for good, although no formal announcement has been made, so there may still be hope for them. At last check, their phone was disconnected, nobody seems to be around, and their last legit-looking online reviews date back to late summer 2022.

Changed hands, names or locations

Change in ownership, management or location can often sneak under the radar without making much of a ripple in local food news. But they still deserve mention.

On the north end of town, OSHA Thai BBQ changed hands and is now Thai BBQ House (www.thaibbqhouse.com), and preliminary reports are that it may actually be better than the original. This can happen when a new and enthusiastic owner takes over.

Across the freeway, Sonny’s Grill seems to have taken on a new chef in Chef Cronin, who according to social media is all about “farm-to-comfort” food and offers up sandwiches and sides at the Petaluma Golf Center.

Downtown, Torches (www.torchespetaluma.com) took over at Rosen’s 256 North, but is keeping most of the same employees, including the chef, from what I have heard. Old-time Rosen’s fans are reporting back that Torches is just as good, and they really enjoy supporting the new family that runs the place, who may look familiar from their time at Traxx.

Sonoma Spice Queen (www.sonomaspicequeen.com) moved their retail location to the old surf shop at 9 4th Street, giving them a much more light and airy space, and in a better shopping area than their semi-hidden former spot over on C Street.

Vine & Barrel (www.vineandbarrel.com) has also moved, from their Petaluma Boulevard location back a block to 122 Kentucky St.

And right behind Vine & Barrel, in American Alley, Once Upon a Slush (www.onceuponaslush.com) is the same owners as Wicked Slush, only with an expanded menu and a new name. Often, shedding a franchise agreement can help reinvigorate a business, and in the case of frozen treats, great coffee drinks, and an expanding menu of warm lunch items, Once Upon a Slush is definitely on our radar.

Up Penngrove way, Mama J’s Pizzeria (www.eatatmamajs.com) is the “new” name for Caprara’s Pizzeria. I jokingly say “new,” because it appears the change in ownership slipped by me way back in May 2021, but having grown up in Penngrove, I’ve got a soft spot for the tiny hamlet, so wanted to make sure foodie folks knew. Mama J is Jessica Crivello Scott – many may recognize her from Lagunitas’ taproom – who took over from the Caprara family after 20 years of serving Penngrove pizza pies. And after I mentioned deep-fried dill pickles on social media, Mama J reached out to let me know she has some waiting for me, which is one surefire way to get me back out to Penngrove.

In anticipation…

A sign for “The Kentucky” has been up in the window of the old Maguire’s Irish pub for quite some time now, and rumors, as well as the two pianos I recently saw through the front window, suggest that their plan for a dueling piano bar and restaurant may be coming to fruition soon. According to Lyndi Brown, who keeps eyes and ears on all things Penngrove for the Sonoma County Gazette, The Kentucky will be “an upscale American kitchen serving steaks, chops and seafood.”

The Palace of Fruit, damaged in a fire cause by a vehicle colliding into their building during a high-speed police chase, has started construction towards the end of last year and appears just about ready to reopen. Also, Stellina Pronto is diligently working on opening up their Italian grocery store and deli at the old Thistle Meats location in the downtown block of Petaluma Blvd.

Ethel's Bagels (www.ethelsbagels.com) is working on their brick-and-mortar shop in the old April Pantry space at 1000 Clegg Ct., up near HenHouse and Lagunitas, but still offers their wares through special order and at local farmers markets.

And while in the doughy category, Costeaux French Bakery still has “Coming to Petaluma soon” notes on their emails and social media. They plan to take over the space next to Barber Cellars in Hotel Petaluma and will offer baked goods and things like sandwiches to go. We have tried them in the past up in Santa Rosa and love their European-style sandwiches, which are made with excellent bread and go for flavor instead of quantity when putting things between that bread.

Not to be confused with Adobe Creek Brewing, in 2022, Adobe Road Wines (www.adoberoadwines.com) was again at work on the construction of their production facility, tasting room, car museum, and events center, all located where C Street hits the river – only to have to shut down and cover things up due to the inclement weather. Hopefully we will see significant progress in 2023, but in the meantime, you can still taste their wines at their Great Mill tasting room.

Last, but certainly not least, Kapu tiki bar (www.kapubar.com) has been one of the mostly highly anticipated openings in a long time here in Petaluma, and just about made it into the “Openings” part of this article, but could not quite make a December 2022 opening. However, just as we were going to print, I received a message and invite to their grand opening scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20. According to their social media, Kapu will start taking reservations the following night, which would be a prudent move for tiki fans as this place is sure to be packed to the gills for the first few weeks they are open.

While here I may as well include a couple places that opened so soon into January that I can fit them in my “year in review.” In the center of town, Stonework Pizza & Tap (www.stoneworkpizza.com just had their soft opening days ago where Rafy’s Pizza used to be, in the Whole Foods shopping center, and offers a menu of stone-fired gourmet pizzas and an impressive selection of tap beers. Their website says they will be open to the public Feb. 1, 2023.

And it has not gone unnoticed that Penngrove has a new taco shop that had a soft opening Jan. 8. Tip Top Tacos offers daily specials and, according to the aforementioned Lyndi Brown, they plan to also open a small bakery called Odd Cookie Bakery.

Did I miss anything? Please let me know at houston@avantlard.com.

