Petaluma’s food scene in 2022
One thing we can say about 2022 is that when it came to opening new restaurants, COVID-19 didn’t dampen too many spirits.
No doubt the ongoing effects of the pandemic played into many of the year’s closures. But the public’s hesitation to go back to full-blown indoor dining seems to have waned in 2022, to the point of encouraging new restaurant openings.
Openings
Last year saw over a dozen new eateries and drinkeries open, which appears to outnumber those that closed. Starting with burgers, which are always on my mind, we were the tasty target of two Sonoma County chains – Superburger and Acme Burgers.
Superburger (www.originalsuperburger.com) took over the space formerly housing Scowley’s burgers on North McDowell Boulevard near Trader Joe’s. We used to dine regularly at Superburger before they closed down their Penngrove location due to fire damage in the building. We dined there again when they opened their Petaluma location and were quite pleased with what we found.
Acme Burger (www.acmeburgerco.com) is another local chain, and also produces quality burgers and other sandwiches, such as respectable fried chicken sandwiches, as well as excellent fish and chips. Acme opened next to, and in conjunction with, Crooked Goat Brewing at the corner of Western Ave and Howard Street, and can be ordered in three ways: to go, for dining at Acme’s outdoor tables, or directly from the bar at Crooked Goat.
While on the topic, Crooked Goat Brewing (www.crookedgoatbrewing.com), from Sebastopol (but with origins firmly entrenched in Petaluma), opened a beautiful new facility in the old Pangea Promotional Products building. With a ton of different seating areas and options, an impressively long tap list and food available from Acme next door, this has become a great spot to take the family or meet up with friends for a relaxing afternoon or evening of game-playing or just chatting.
Also tapping kegs, Adobe Creek Brewing (www.adobecreekbrewing.com) opened a satellite taproom in Petaluma in 2022, taking over a small space across the courtyard from La Dolce Vita in Theatre Square. We had sampled quite a few of Adobe’s brews over the years at TAPS and have always been impressed with the breadth of their offerings, which run from sours to IPAs to malty options, like porters and stouts, as well as continental beers, like their pilsner and Vienna lagers. Neither of those are easy to make, but Adobe Creek does them well.
The Apothecary by FloraLuna (www.floralunaapothecary.com), which opened at 122 Kentucky St. next to Vine & Barrel, is Sonoma County’s first alcohol-free cocktail lounge. Born out of FloraLuna’s prior retail space, The Apothecary offers award-winning elixirs and craft mixers, and hopes to meet the growing demand of a younger generation for alcohol-free experiences while out on the town. Along with their cocktails, they also offer booze-free sparkling wine and beer.
Although also offering non-alcoholic cocktails, Luma Bar & Eatery (www.lumaeatery.com) has opened their cocktail lounge and eatery where Dempsey’s once was, with a great selection of cocktails, beers and wines. Their menu is plant-forward, meaning it is not an exclusively vegetarian or vegan restaurant, although they clearly can cater to those diets. There are protein options too that can be added to any dish, which during our first visit, included brisket from Stemple Creek Ranch and duck from Liberty Ducks, both local favorites.
Quickly becoming a downtown favorite, Easy Rider (www.easyriderpetaluma.com) offers an elevated interpretation of Low Country-inspired Southern comforts, and in an inviting setting, set in the vacated Whisper Sister’s location at the corner of Washington and Kentucky. They have recently started offering a Monday night local’s menu, showing their continued attention to what locals are looking for.
On the south end of downtown, in Theatre Square, but also with an entrance from D Street, Sol Food opened earlier this year after a lot of anticipation and speculation. As former occupant Sauced proved, that big space is tough to fill, but if the regularly long lines are any indication, Sol Food has done it.
The north end of town got a real boost in dining options after losing several favorites in prior years. After a long COVID-related closure, Denny’s finally returned with a new owner/management and revamped decor. The menu is Denny’s classics, and based on reports, Petalumans have been flocking to revisit their old favorites.
Down Old Redwood Highway, Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets (www.magdelenas.com) took over Brasil BBQ’s old space with what they call “vegan comfort food,” featuring plenty of gluten-free options as well as real cheese, upon request. We have not yet had any of their savory dishes, which include an extensive selection of breakfast burritos and toasts, sheet pan pizzas, salads and sandwiches, along with some true comfort classics like mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese and F. A. Nino’s chocolate chipotle covered drumsticks.
