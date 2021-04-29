Petaluma’s Glenn Ross works to end systemic racism

On the afternoon of April 20, everyone at Glenn Ross's workplace was glued to the TV, anxiously awaiting the verdict for the police officer who killed George Floyd.

“To be honest, it's been triggering my PTSD,” Ross, a Gulf War veteran, wrote in an email that day.

Floyd’s death last May triggered a summer of unrest that would become the largest protest movement in U.S. history. It also helped inspire Ross to found a local organization designed to address systemic racism and prejudice through education, public demonstration and community advocacy.

A father of three grown children, Ross, 50, has lived in Petaluma since he was 4. His parents moved here from Oakland in 1975, hoping to raise their children in a quieter suburb. Glenn Ross’s father, a Vietnam War veteran, worked as an electrician for the county. His mother was an auditor at a bank.

In school, he played basketball, baseball, and football. On Sundays, he loved participating in the church youth group.

Being the only Black child in his class, and tall as well, made him a target of racism. Ross recalls many fights he had because of the color of his skin.

“I was 5 years old when someone called me 'the N-word.’”

“I’d be minding my own business, and things happened,” Ross said. Describing a time when he was biking eastward on East Washington, Ross recalled, “I was 13 riding my bike over the Highway 101 overpass when two white men going in the opposite direction pulled over, jumped out of their truck, ran across the street, and began beating me, calling me ‘n----r.’” The attack ended only after a passerby who saw that I was a child intervened.”

Ross also remembers being harassed by police once he was old enough to drive.

“One time, I got pulled over for having a dirty license plate,” he said.

He was also a regular teenager, who got into teenage troubles.

“Later, when I was 17, my parents caught me having friends over for a party while I thought they were away on a camping trip.”

The following day, Ross’s father ordered him to go to the recruitment offices in Santa Rosa and enlist.

“My mother was against it, after what they’d been through when my dad went to Vietnam, but he convinced her that with the Cold War coming to an end, another war was unlikely,” he said.

Just weeks into Ross’s basic training, President Bush announced the start of the Gulf War. Ross was deployed to the Middle East.

“I was 19. Nothing could have prepared me for what I saw, with life and death right in front of me,” he said.

After four years of service, he returned to Petaluma with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome.

“Reintegrating to civilian life was tough,” Ross remembers.

He considered applying to become a sheriff’s deputy. Instead, he got a job at Marin County Ford in Novato, where he has been for 28 years, working his way up to become a financial officer.

Inspired by his mother, Faith Ross, who has volunteered for a number of nonprofits over the years, Glenn threw himself into community work once his kids were grown and he had more time. He served as the first Black commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 129 in Petaluma. As a chaplain for the organization, he helped veterans get their needs met, and during the 2017 North Bay wildfires, he organized a shelter for 430 fire evacuees at the Petaluma Veterans’ Memorial Building.

“The past 16 months were especially stressful,” Ross said.

He watched the country gripped by the pandemic, while at the same time, he was confronted by image after image of Black people being killed by the police.

In 2020 alone, 1,100 people were killed by the police, according to Mapping Police Violence, a website that tracks police killings. Of those people killed, a disproportionately high number were Black: 28%, despite the fact that Black people make up only 13% of the population. Black people are three times more likely than white people to be killed by the police. Most cases of police killings have not resulted in officers being charged with a crime.

“I needed to do something,” Ross told himself.

Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, Ross helped form an organization called Chain of Hope.

“We've had seven events by the library so far,” he said. ”We’ve had wonderful speakers honoring women’s history, Black history, and racial solidarity among all people. We also talked about those who’ve lost lives to law enforcement.”

He made new friends but also lost some.

“Some people who I thought were friends are not talking to me anymore because I said, ‘Black Lives Matter,’” he acknowledged, adding, with resolve, “George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, I can take those names out and put my daughter, my nephew, my niece's names in any of them. I'm not going to rest, because racism isn’t going away.”

On that Tuesday afternoon, when former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, Ross said he felt a myriad emotions.

“My first reaction was ‘Thank God.’”

But in the same breath, Ross grew anxious about what might happen next.

“Will there be a backlash against George Floyd's family or his supporters? And how will the family unpack what they’ve gone through?” he said, recalling some of his worries.

Ross plans to keep Chain of Hope going.

“Once it’s COVID-safe, I want to organize a big Chain of Hope event this summer,” he said.

It would be the second year Chain of Hope has brought people in Petaluma together to form a human chain, hand in hand, across East Washington Street. He pictures the chain beginning at Lakeville and continuing to the highway 101 overpass, near the spot where he was attacked as a child, 37 years ago.

Said Ross, “I think it will be a beautiful sight.”