Petaluma’s Goblin Bros. scores as Game Retailer of the Year

After several years as on online game shop, Petaluma’s Goblin Bros. Games & Gear has only had its downtown brick-and-mortar shop (133 Kentucky St.) for half-a-year or so. But that didn’t stop the nonprofit Game Manufacturer’s Association, a trade organization serving the hobby games industry, from honoring Goblin Bros. with its highest honor.

According to a news release distributed in April, GAMA named Goblin Bros. as a finalist in several categories, including Innovation in Games and Outstanding Store Design, and then, out of the 111 possible stores in six countries, chose the Petaluma operation as its Game Retailer of the Year.

“This would never have been possible without the support of our customers,“ said Goblin Bros.’ communications manager Kelly Galten. ”Petaluma gave us a warm welcome, even before we finished setting up the store. The continued support and excitement of our community is incredible. Now, receiving this award from GAMA is only the beginning to our glorious Goblin empire! Um, I mean, we are so blown away by the love from Petaluma!“