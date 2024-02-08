Petaluma’s Himalayan Grill and Dosa excels at dosas

Though the owners of this Petaluma eatery are from Nepal, they've nailed this south Indian street food.|
HEATHER IRWIN
PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 8, 2024, 3:17PM

Himalayan Grill & Dosa

5306 Old Redwood Hwy. N., Petaluma

707-665-0644

himalayanpetaluma.com

The key word at Himalayan Grill & Dosa is “dosa.”

These thin Indian crepes filled with potatoes, paneer or other goodies are all but impossible to find in Sonoma County. But the ones at Himalayan Grill & Dosa on Old Redwood Highway are beyond compare.

Though the owners of this Petaluma eatery are from Nepal, they've nailed this south Indian street food made of fermented rice and lentils.

Also, their thick momo (Tibetan dumplings) and incredible apricot curry are well worth a visit.

