The key word at Himalayan Grill & Dosa is “dosa.”

These thin Indian crepes filled with potatoes, paneer or other goodies are all but impossible to find in Sonoma County. But the ones at Himalayan Grill & Dosa on Old Redwood Highway are beyond compare.

Though the owners of this Petaluma eatery are from Nepal, they've nailed this south Indian street food made of fermented rice and lentils.

Also, their thick momo (Tibetan dumplings) and incredible apricot curry are well worth a visit.