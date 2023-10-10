Petaluma’s ‘INBOUND’ anchors Dia de Los Muertos exhibit in Santa Rosa

What else should we know? The museum’s free annual Día de los Muertos Family Festival takes place at Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, from 12 - 4 p.m.

Hojalata-making workshops: Saturday, Oct. 14, 12-4 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, Saturday, Oct. 21, 12-4 p.m. (during the annual Family Day at the museum) and on Saturday, Oct. 28, 12-4 p.m. at Life on Earth Art, 133 Copeland St. in Petaluma.

When : The exhibit runs through Nov. 26, 2023. Museum hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s no exaggeration to suggest that “INBOUND: Surrounded by Love” ‒ the striking, head-spinning installation currently on display as part of the Museum of Sonoma County’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration ‒ is unlike anything the historic museum has included in its past Day of the Dead offerings.

The parachute alone is certainly a first.

Suspended from the ceiling, the softly lit parachute ‒ fully deployed in a corner of the gallery ‒ gracefully floats overhead, holding aloft a descending skeleton in a paratrooper uniform, complete with combat boots, as if descending onto a waiting altar of candles and flowers. Here and there on the altar, all branches of the United States military ‒ including the newest, the U.S. Space Force ‒ are boldly emblazoned on large winged papier mâché hearts, surrounding a working, old-fashioned television set through which flit the faces and biographies of real-life veterans, the ancestors of the very artists who created the installation.

The altar itself, and the backdrop behind it, are decorated with ornately embossed tin plates known as hojalatas, created in a series of ongoing workshops led by artists at Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art, a nonprofit arts organization promoting peace, healing and community through large scale public art installations

“The original concept was designed by Esaia González,” explained Andrea “Dre” Terry, who coordinated community engagement and outreach for the project. González is the founder of the Petaluma chapter of Veterans Walk and Talk, and the community engagement/veteran liaison for Life on Earth Art. “It’s a tribute to a friend of hers who passed away. With his mom’s permission, we have his patches and insignias on the uniform of the skeleton figure.”

The friend’s name was Skyler Dean James, one of the multiple names and faces that flash across the television screen as visitors take in the beauty and detail of the display.

“The exhibit was inspired by Skyler, but also all the others who lost their lives in service to their country,” added Terry.

Once visitors have fully absorbed “INBOUND,” which is located just inside the entrance to the gallery on the ground floor of the museum, an astonishing spectrum of similarly moving displays awaits just beyond it. Altars filled with offerings to the dead lead to paintings, sculptures and collections of artifacts, all tributes the ancestors of the artists who created the artworks. The exhibit runs until Nov. 26.

Día de los Muertos, of course, is a festive annual remembrance of friends, family members and loved ones who have died, a heart-lifting celebration of the cycle of life. The holiday is celebrated on the first and second of November throughout Latin America, but most closely associated with Mexico, where the annual observation originated.

“In Mexico, the Day of the Dead is marked by festive celebrations,” reads a large placard around the corner from the “INBOUND” installation. “Cemeteries are cleaned and decorated, food and special sweets are prepared, and home altars are designed with offerings to the dead of the things they enjoyed most in their lives, such as food, drink and even music.”

Many of the items displayed in the museum’s annual exhibit, which runs beyond Dia de los Muertos this year to include Veterans Day, were created by Rubén Guzmán, and are part of the museum’s permanent collection. Among these are enormous, brightly painted skulls using a form of papier mâché known as cartoneria. Believed to have been brought to Mexico by Catholic priests in the 18th century, the traditional art form is used widely in Mexican folk art, employed in the creation of pinatas, alebrijes (fantastical animals), dolls and skeletons, commonly used during annual festivals including Dia de los Muertos.

The hojalatas that adorn the ‘INBOUND’ installation are another traditional art form. As explained on a placard near the exhibit, “While the use of tin as a material is relatively recent, the style of hojalata can be traced back to Mesoamerican metalwork as early as 900 CE.”

The hojalatas in the current exhibit will continue to expand in number throughout the run of the Dia de los Muertos show, with workshops taking place at the museum and in Petaluma, providing the opportunity for interested folks to create one to be added to the “INBOUND” installation.

According to Terry, the biggest challenge in creating an installation as complex as “INBOUND” was coordinating all different details.

“We had a lot of ideas and a lot of things we wanted to accomplish in creating a cohesive piece,” said Terry. “So yes, it was a challenge, but it was a fun challenge. There were so many people working on this. It was a real team effort.”