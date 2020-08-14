“The Show Must Go Online,” an ambitious (and cleverly named) web-series created at the start of the coronavirus epidemic, has been presenting weekly readings of William Shakespeare’s plays on Wednesdays since late March. Rolled out in roughly the same order as they were written, the plays have become wildly popular, streamed via Zoom with massive casts of professionals and amateurs alike, from around the world.

Petaluma’s own Jeffrey Weissman - who famously appeared as George McFly in the second and third “Back to the Future” movies - learned about the series when word reached him that the London-based series was including a little novelty called “Get Thee Back to the Future,” in which the story of Marty McFly and his time-traveling car was re-imagined as have been written by the Bard.

When Weissman reached out to producer Robert Myles, he was cast as Doc Brown, and only after that did the producers realize they had an actual original “BTTF” cast-member in their show. The show was aired in July.

Since the beginning, the series has presented more than 20 plays, along with other wacky Shakespearean mashups such as “Star Wars: Verily, A New Hope” and “Much Ado About Mean Girls.”

Once introduced to Weissman, the team in England has kept him in mind, and on Wednesday, August 19, the local actor will be playing the part of the outrageous Sir Toby Belch, in the comedic “Twelfth Night.” Updates are regularly posted on the “The Show Must Go Online” Facebook page and all past productions are viewable on the main website, which is, of course, TheShowMustGoOnline.com.

