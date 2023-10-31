Petaluma’s ‘La Fibi’ keeps the fires of flamenco burning

When : Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. (second Saturday of each month)

As guests eat, drink and talk, a lone guitarist begins to play. Suddenly a couple is heard singing as they pass between the tables and join the guitarrista on the intimate stage.

The woman is “La Fibi” ‒ or Phoebe Vernier ‒ performer and producer of the montly event, Flamenco! Live!

It is flamenco night at the Big Easy, a Petaluma venue that hosts the popular, long-running event on the second Saturday of each month. The man with Vernier is the guest cantaor, or singer, for the night.

Moments later they are joined by two women in red, the guest bailaoras, or dancers. For the next two hours these five artists will manifest together the rich and emotional world of flamenco, a total art form blending guitar, voice and dance.

Vernier changes the lineup of artists every month.

“I know most of the flamenco artists in the San Francisco Bay Area from 40 years of working with them,” she says. “As the producer, I bring to Sonoma County the most talented artists we have.”

The next show, on Nov. 11, will feature guitarist Keni “El Lebrijano,” singers Azriel “El Moreno” and “La Fibi,” and dancers Sara Maria and Roberto Aguilar.

The events are never rehearsed, which means every show is unique. This honors the spirit of flamenco — improvisatory, risk-taking, dynamic. Vernier likens it to jazz. When the skills of musician, singers and dancers are advanced, the performers are free to stretch out and play off each other.

Such improvisation features abrupt changes in mood and rhythm, such as going from sexy and seductive to furious and outraged in an instant. Whatever the feeling, it is always strongly emotional.

The sensuality of flamenco covers a wide range of feeling, including flirtation, seduction, rejection, regret and even hatred. When the dancer is a woman, she demonstrates the power of the female body. The staccato percussion of her feet, for instance, a singular feature of flamenco, demands attention.

While closely associated with Spain’s Andalusian nomads, flamenco has complex roots.

“Flamenco stems from gypsy cultures all over Europe that have a strong connection to nature and to life,” Vernier says. “There’s a deep truth in the rites and rituals of these people.”

When the artists catch fire, the audience follows. The freedom of expression in the art includes the audience, which is encouraged to react without inhibition.

“You can scream at your leisure,” Vernier says.

The guitar sets the mood,” she explains. When the singer joins the guitarist, the stakes are raised emotionally. Flamenco singing has deep and mysterious roots, including Moorish, Sephardic, Byzantine and Rajasthani. The cantaor might be expressing grief and sorrow, or courtship or desire. It could even be a cry for vengeance, for Roma have been persecuted throughout history — the Nazis, for example, exterminated many.

In the philosophy of Flamenco, it doesn’t matter if the audience doesn’t know the meaning of the words being sung. The unknowability of the language frees the music from head interpretation and lets it sink into the body. The messages are deeper than language. They come from the soul; they seem primeval and elemental.

Finally, when the piece seems to demand physical expression, one or more dancers join to create the complete flamenco event. Flamenco dancing requires years of rigorous training. The posture, the hands, the feet, the facial expressions —all have exacting roles to play in the dance.

Flamenco! Live! was conceived in Petaluma in 2002.

“I've been in Petaluma for 21 years,” says Vernier. “The current version started up during COVID, and my loyal followers showed up every month. There is no other monthly show in Sonoma County like this ‒ flamenco, Spain, fire and passion.”

Vernier was born in Hollywood to actor/dancer parents and raised in New York City, Hollywood, San Francisco's Haight Ashbury and the American South. After her parents separated, Vernier lived on the road with her mother, a professional dancer. She was surrounded by the world of show business and was exposed to such musical influences as Arabic, Greek and Turkish from an early age.

In 1983, when she was 20, Vernier’s mother and a friend took her to the Spaghetti Factory in San Francisco, a well-known venue at the time for flamenco. Vernier was an acting student. Witnessing flamenco changed her life.

“I was amazed how much could be said without speaking,” she says. “It was a déjà vu moment. My reaction was extreme.”

Her mother’s friend got her four lessons with Rosa Montoya, a well-known dancer and teacher in San Francisco. Montoya was the grandniece of Carlos Montoya, one of the most famous flamenco guitarists in the world.

Vernier recalls that after Montoya auditioned her, she gave her a “funny look,” and said, “You’ve danced before.” Vernier became her apprentice, which meant free classes and uncompensated performances.

Vernier went on to study both flamenco and classical Spanish dance in the U.S. and Spain. As “La Fibi,” she has performed extensively in the Bay Area and nationally. She was featured in the companies of Los Flamenco's de la Bodega, Rosa Montoya’s Bailes Flamencos, and other local companies. She toured nationally with the Boston Flamenco Ballet, Reynaldo Rincon's Romeria Flamenca, the Maria Benitez Spanish Dance Company and the Madrid-based Noche Flamenca.

Vernier was an original member of Grupo Sol y Luna, a traditional flamenco cuadro, and as a singer, percussionist, and dancer with The Sol y Luna Band, a progressive rumba/flamenco/salsa fusion band.

She operated her own dance company, La Fibi Flamenco, from 2004 to 2010.

Flamenco! Live! is underwritten by “The Circle of Sponsors,” a group of flamenco supporters in Sonoma County and nationwide that believe in the power of local art to heal and inspire the community and world.

Though currently not teaching dance classes, Vernier teaches an introductory workshop and offers private singing lessons.