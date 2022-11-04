Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art wins national award

The National Organization of Arts in Health (NOAH) has presented a Cam Busch NOAH award to “Unbound,” a massive art installation that Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art studio created and put in place earlier this year at Napa State Hospital.

Installed inside a 100-foot-long multi-purpose room at the high security mental health facility, the piece features 769 winged papier maché hearts flying out from an antique cage at one end of the room. The cage seems to float above the floor as a dark flood of sludge, representing trauma, pain and grief, pours out, and the tornado of little escaping hearts, uniform in size and color, arranged in a cyclone-like swirl, rise up and across the room, growing in size and decor as they soar toward the door.

The award is in the Arts for Innovation category, recognizing, “a project that has positively impacted target populations through use of media, technology or creative programming.”

Tracy Ferron, the founder of Life on Earth Art, now an official nonprofit organization, was present for the awards ceremony, which took place on Thursday, Nov. 3, as part of the annual NOAHCON in Baltimore, Maryland.

Next Friday, Nov. 11, Life on Earth Art will participate in the Veterans Day Parade, with a swarm of flying hearts operated by puppeteers.

The organization has a gallery at 8 Fourth St., where visitors are welcome to come make hearts for future projects. Additional information can me found at LifeonEarthArt.org.