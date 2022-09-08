Petaluma’s Listening Bench lends an ear to seniors

Sometimes you just want someone to listen.

That is the premise behind the Listening Bench, a new service offered by the Petaluma Senior Center. Residents 55 and older can schedule a free, 45-minute session with a trained “listener.” In a private room at the center, the “guest” can receive something rare in our distracted culture — deep and undivided attention.

The Petaluma version of the Listening Bench is the brainchild of Railey Album, program manager for the service. She was inspired by a radio program on the “Friendship Benches” found in villages in Zimbabwe, where grandmothers make themselves available to talk to women in need of otherwise unavailable counseling.

“I said to myself, ‘We’ve got to do this in Petaluma!’ It was a spiritual decision, one of those moments I’ve had once or twice in my lifetime,” Album said.

Once the center was on board with the idea, the next challenge was to recruit and train listeners. To date, Jennifer Laporte — committee chair for the service and a retired marriage and family therapist — has trained 16 volunteer listeners, including several professional therapists. Laporte was a co-founder of MentorMe and trained the first three mentors in the Petaluma program.

While the current roster of listeners is adequate for the demand, Album and Laporte don’t know what to expect as word of the program spreads. Roughly a third of Petaluma’s 60,000 residents are seniors. To date, about 20 guests have taken advantage of the service. Laporte has a waiting list of people interested in becoming listeners.

She anticipates increased need for listeners as the program grows in popularity.

“I have conducted three trainings in reflective listening and active listening,” Laporte said. Volunteers are trained to listen with genuine and unwavering curiosity, without interjecting opinions or advice. They maintain an attitude of acceptance, limiting their responses to affirmations of understanding or requests for clarification.

Laporte trains the volunteers to remain curious.

“You are really trying to elicit someone’s further discussion about their own life,” she said. After the manner of a therapist, a listener might use questions to encourage the senior to go deeper into whatever has brought them to the session. A tip sheet for listeners gives examples of appropriate remarks: “If I heard you right, what you’re saying is …” or “I’m wondering what you meant by …”

Trainees are warned to beware of their own “triggers” — biases, habits or worries that can be activated during a session. Signs include an impulse to change or minimize the subject, or make a joke. Even a sudden desire to “fix” the problem can be a sign of losing neutrality.

“It’s never the listener’s turn to speak,” Album said. “Full presence is the gift the listener gives the guest.”

While social isolation is a perennial problem for the elderly, especially those who live alone, the COVID-19 epidemic has exacerbated it.

“This program gives our seniors a way to connect with someone easily,” Laporte said.

Among future goals, the Listening Bench wants to recruit Spanish-speaking and Black listeners. So far, most of the listeners and guests are women, but a major goal of the program is to achieve a balance.

“We need to attract more men,” said Album.

If a guest has difficulty traveling to the center, efforts are made to provide transport. Phone sessions are avoided because physical presence is important to the interaction. Also, the Committee on the Shelterless (COTS), a local nonprofit, already provides a call line for seniors.

“We don’t offer therapy,” Laporte said, “We don’t want to create a dependency. But the experience tends to be therapeutic.”

The goal of the program is not to solve guests’ problems.

“But we do have resources and information on resources to refer them to if appropriate,” she said, adding that if a guest were to express suicidal thoughts or divulge a serious issue such as elder abuse, the listener would report this to the coordinator who in turn would decide if the matter should be reported to Adult Protective Services.

Boundaries are important in such a sensitive undertaking. No touching or hugging is allowed. An alarm at 40 minutes alerts the guest that the session must end in five minutes.

“Ending a session is a special skill that we discuss in training,” Laporte said. The goal is to end it in a friendly, gentle way. If the guest feels the need, they are free to schedule another session.

One surprising result from the program is how much personal value the listeners themselves report.

“Witnessing is a gift to both parties,” Album said. “We’ve even had one of our listeners become a guest.”

Though relatively new, it’s clear by now that listeners and guests alike love the Listening Bench.

“They’re gung-ho,” Album said, adding that the listeners hold a regular round-table discussion to debrief their experiences and share advice.

Said Album, “They feel good that they are being of service to their community.”

Listening sessions are available Monday through Thursday at 10, 11 and 12 a.m. and at 1 p.m. The Petaluma Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (707) 778-4399.