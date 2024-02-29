Petaluma’s Lizzy Bies takes on title role in stage adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s ‘Orlando’

Talk about the transformative power of theater. Beginning Friday, March 1, Petaluma actor Lizzy Bies will be taking on one of Virginia Woolf’s most challenging roles, that of an Elizabethan gentleman who, for unexplained reasons, never manages to die, and over several centuries gradually transforms into a woman.

“Orlando,” adapted by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl, runs through March 10 in the studio theater at Santa Rosa Junior College, the Santa Rosa campus.

The documentary - more of a “mockumentary, actually, with over-the-top ”experts“ and ”critics“ appearing to gush about the production - was written, filmed and edited by Logan Witthaus.

“Orlando travels across many centuries and continents over the course of the story,” explains Bies in a playful “documentary” created to advertise the show. “I think it’s very intriguing to see him start out as a young man in the 16th Century, and then end her journey as a woman in the 20th Century. Orlando, as a man, is not a great feminist, so I think it’s almost like karma that he ends up as a woman.”

The adaptation of Woolf’s epic 1928 novel is written as a spoken word theater piece, and is directed by Laura Downing-Lee.

“It’s in the style that the book was written,” says Bies, “so we’re speaking it in third person, just straight out of the book. We’re speaking the words as Virginia intended them.”

Performances are March 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m., and March 3, 9, 10 at 2 p.m. Burbank Studio Theatre on the SRJC Santa Rosa Campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave. Tickets are $15-$25, and can be purchased online, by phone or email. Also, in-person one hour before show. srjc.universitytickets.com or 707-527-4307. The show is recommended for ages 13+.